Capiutulo 1

Investigación Investigación
Proyecto de investigación Síntesis
Problema de investigación Objetivos de investigación Justificación Marco teórico Metodología Aspectos administrativos
Titulo Tentativo Capitulo 2 Marco teórico Índice Introducción Capitulo 1: El Problema de Investigación
Portada Deberá contener los siguientes datos
Índice Refleja el contenido del proyecto en una adecuada estructuración del mismo en capítulos y secciones e indica el num...
Introducción Se recomienda contemplar los siguientes aspectos
1.El problema de investigación Para plantear el problema se recomienda lo siguiente
1.El problema de investigación Ejemplo
1.2 Objetivos de la investigación Tengan en cuenta que los objetivos son enunciados que expresan lo que se aspira saber
1.3 Justificación En esta sección deben señalarse las razones por las cuales se realiza la investigación y sus posibles ap...
1.3 Justificación Ejemplo
Ejemplos de proyectos ya realizados Para la elaboración de estos productos utilizaron plantas como romero, canela, inciens...
Les coloco las siguientes plantas como ejemplo que puede ser utilizadas para elaborar ya sea shampoo jabones cremas, jarab...
La caléndula es una de las hierbas medicinales más populares y versátiles. Se ha dicho tradicionalmente que levanta el áni...
Ademas de los usos medicinales les colocare ejemplos de productos artensanales
Aquí les dejo las plantas sus nombres científicos y que parte utilizan pars elaborar artesanías
Aquí les dejo ejemplos de productos realizados
×