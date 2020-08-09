Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANEXO N°04 TÉRMINOS DE REFERENCIA POR SERVICIO DE TERCEROS ÓRGANO O UNIDAD ORGÁNICA QUE REQUIERE GERENCIA MUNICIPAL CARGO ...
 Las Unidad Formuladora, Deben remitir toda la información que requiera la OPMI relativas a las inversiones a su cargo co...
El servicio se ejecutará en el periodo del 01 febrero al 29 de febrero del 2020 8. OBLIGACIONES DE LA ENTIDAD La entidad e...
TOTAL 2,000.00 11. NATURALEZA JURÍDICA La modalidaddel contrato es por Locación de Servicios y se rige por el Código Civil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tdr uf

54 views

Published on

terminos de referencia de unidad formuladora

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tdr uf

  1. 1. ANEXO N°04 TÉRMINOS DE REFERENCIA POR SERVICIO DE TERCEROS ÓRGANO O UNIDAD ORGÁNICA QUE REQUIERE GERENCIA MUNICIPAL CARGO REQUERIDO RESPONSANLE DE UNIDAD FORMULADORA MODALIDAD DE CONTRATO SERVICIOS PRESTADOS POR TERCEROS FUENTE DE FINANCIAMIENTO FONCOMUN CORRELATIVO DE META 021 IMPORTE/REMUNERACIÓN S/.2,000.00 1. ANTECEDENTES Y JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA CONTRATACIÓN La Municipalidad Provincial de Aymaraes para cumplir con las funciones establecidas en la Ley Orgánica de Gobiernos Locales, DIRECTIVA Nº 001-2019- EF/63.01, Directiva general Sistema Nacional de Programación Multianual y Gestión de Inversiones, invirte.pe, requiere contar con los servicios de una persona natural o jurídica, para RESPONSABLE DE LA OFICINA DE UNIDAD FORMULADORA de la Municipalidad Provincial de Aymaraes. 2. OBJETIVO DEL CONTRATO/SERVICIO Contar con un RESPONSABLE DE UNIDAD FORMULADORA, encargado de formulación, avaluación, registro, aprobación y declarar viable los proyectos de inversión de la Municipalidad Provincial de Aymaraes, según directivas y lineamientos del sistema Invierte.pe. 3. REQUISITOS BÁSICOS/PERFIL PROFESIONAL  Contar con grado de bachiller o título profesional en economía, ingeniería, administración, o carreras afines  Contar con experiencia en formulación y evaluación, ejecución, seguimiento y/o gestión de proyectos de inversión, en el Sector Público o Privado, como mínimo tres (03) años para los Gobiernos Locales  Contar con un tiempo de experiencia en formulación y/o evaluación de proyectos de inversión de dos (02) años como mínimo, en el Sector Público 4. FUNCIONES BAJO RESPONSABILIDAD:
  2. 2.  Las Unidad Formuladora, Deben remitir toda la información que requiera la OPMI relativas a las inversiones a su cargo con independencia de la etapa en que se encuentren. Asimismo, coordinar con la OPMI, la información que esta requiere para la elaboración del PMI, siendo la veracidad de la información responsabilidad de la UF.  Responsable de la fase de Formulación y Evaluación del ciclo de inversión  Aprueba la ejecución de las inversiones de Optimización, de ampliación marginal, de reposición y de rehabilitación.  Declara la viabilidad de los proyectos de Inversión y registra las variaciones en ejecución cuando los proyectos de inversión no cambien la concepción técnica y dimensionamiento contenidos en la ficha técnica o estudios de preinversión.  En caso de proyectos con endeudamiento, la DGPMI y la OPMI determina la UF responsable de la formulación y evaluación de proyectos.  La UF bajo responsabilidad no podrán registrar inversiones que constituyan gastos de carácter permanente.  La UF bajo responsabilidad no podrán registrar inversiones para servicios o infraestructura que haya sido objeto de dichas inversiones, en un periodo de tres (03) años, contados desde que se culminó la ejecución. 5. COORDINACIÓN DE TRABAJO Las actividades a realizar se desarrollarán según lo referido en el numeral 03 del presente, en estricta coordinación por la Gerencia de Infraestructura y Desarrollo Territorial y Gerencia Municipal 6. CONFIDENCIALIDAD El contratado debe garantizar absoluta confidencialidad de toda información que maneje y la información suministrada por la dependencia solicitante, bajo ninguna circunstancia la información deberá ser utilizada por el contratado para los fines distintos al desarrollo del contrato, ni con posterioridad a su culminación. El producto resultante del desarrollo constituirá propiedad de la Municipalidad Provincial de Aymaraes y como medida de garantizar la confidencialidad de la información física de la Base de Datos, el contratado no debe ni deberá hacer uso de dispositivos de almacenamiento de archivo personal, su incumplimiento dará lugar a la cancelación del contrato. 7. VIGENCIA DEL SERVICIO
  3. 3. El servicio se ejecutará en el periodo del 01 febrero al 29 de febrero del 2020 8. OBLIGACIONES DE LA ENTIDAD La entidad estará obligada a:  Brindar las facilidades que requiere el Contratado para la prestación de los servicios, cuyas especificaciones se consignan en los términos de referencia.  Disponibilidad inmediata  La Municipalidad Provincial de Aymaraes otorgara Racionamiento, Viáticos según corresponde por salidas en comisión de servicio oficial de conformidad a la Escala Vigente de Viáticos y Racionamiento. 9. PENALIDADES El incumplimiento en las actividades encomendadas dentro del plazo estipulado de forma injustificada, será sancionada por la entidad aplicando al proveedor una penalidad por mora por cada día de retraso hasta por un máximo de diez por ciento (10%) de dicho monto de acuerdo al artículo 133 del Reglamento de la Ley de Contrataciones del Estado. Esta penalidad será deducida de los pagos pendientes a favor del proveedor. La penalidad será deducida de la siguiente manera: Penalidad diaria = 0.10 x monto F x plazo en días Donde F tiene los siguientes valores: Para plazos menores o iguales a sesenta (60) días servicios en general y consultorías: F=0.40 Para plazos mayores a sesenta (60) días servicios en general y consultorías: F=0.25 El plazo de entrega (días) se computa desde el día siguiente de recepcionada y/o notificada la orden de servicio. 10. NUMERO DE VACANTES Y MONTO ECONÓMICO Se establece las formalidades siguientes: FORMALIDADES DEL SERVICIO GRUPO OCUPACIONAL N° DE VACANTES CARGO N° DE PAGOS UNIDAD MONETARIA MONTO MENSUAL REQUISITOS PARA EL PAGO RESPONSABLE 01 RESPONSABLE DE UNIDAD FORMULADORA 01 soles 2,000.00 ENTREGA DE INFORME MENSUAL DE LABORES CON V°B° DEL JEFE INMEDIATO
  4. 4. TOTAL 2,000.00 11. NATURALEZA JURÍDICA La modalidaddel contrato es por Locación de Servicios y se rige por el Código CivilArt. 1764 al 1770. 12. CONFORMIDAD DEL REQUERIMIENTO APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES DEL FUNCIONARIO FIRMA Y SELLO DEL RESPONSABLE DE LA UNIDAD FIRMA Y SELLO DEL FUNCIONARIO Datos del funcionario CARGO DEL FUNCIONARIO UNIDAD REQUIRIENTE Datos de la Unidad Requiriente

×