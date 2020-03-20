Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Alejandra Guadalupe Puc Ribbon. Ensayo de derecho internacional privado. Universidad Mesoamericana de San Agustín. Migración irregular a nivel mundial. ¿Cese de la migración irregular en el mundo? Quizá este sea un tema muy polémico, sobre todo por las razones que una persona decide realizar un acto migratorio, ya que el decidir abandonar tu país de origen no es algo de deseo para muchos, si no por motivos que van más allá que un simple capricho. El extranjero no solo es el otro, nosotros mismos lo fuimos o lo seremos, ayer o mañana, al albur de un destino incierto: cada uno de nosotros, es un extranjero en potencia. -Tzvetan Todorov. La migración es un fenómeno que ha existido desde el principio de los tiempos, los seres humanos han estado en un constante movimiento dirigidos por diferentes fines, algunas personas se mudan en busca de trabajo u oportunidades económicas, para unirse a la familia o para estudiar. Otros se mueven para escapar del conflicto, la persecución, el terrorismo o las violaciones de los derechos humanos. Otros se mueven en respuesta a los efectos adversos del cambio climático, los desastres naturales u otros factores ambientales. De igual manera hay ciudadanos que requieren del asilo político, asilo económico o en busca de enriquecer su cultura. La migración irregular se refiere a las personas que entran o se quedan en un país del que no son ciudadanos, a través de canales ilegales, se puede dar por diversos motivos, ya que una persona regular, se puede volver irregular y viceversa.
  2. 2. El número de migrantes internacionales regulares a nivel global en la actualidad es de aproximadamente a 272 millones, en general, no se disponen de estadísticas verificadas sobre las cifras de los migrantes irregulares. Tampoco se encuentran datos reales acerca de: su grado de acceso a servicios tales como la salud o educación. Hablar sobre el cese de la migración, pone a muchos países en una posición delicada, ya que para muchos los extranjeros, significan una amenaza, ya que para los originarios el hecho de que más gente habite en su país es igual a: más competencia académica, laboral y aumenta la escases de productos. Por otra parte el cese de la migración irregular aumenta la necesidad de una nueva política de migración, basada en la solidaridad y una legislación armonizada, así como consolidar la legislación existente con respecto al derecho internacional privado en donde tanto migrantes como inmigrantes resulten beneficiados. También es importante identificar cuáles son las causas que convierte a un migrante en un migrante irregular, ya que la migración es un fenómeno que no se puede cesar, pero que este acto sea una cuestión regular o irregular sí. En primer lugar las leyes de cada país es un punto importante para entender la irregularidad, puesto que la irregularidad puede ser vista, como una consecuencia de leyes y regulaciones, que etiquetan en ciertas formas de movilidad como legal y deseable, y a otras como ilegal e indeseada. El derecho de un Estado para controlar el ingreso a su territorio con frecuencia es visto como un aspecto de la soberanía nacional. El estado es el encargado de decidir quién puede ser ciudadano o no o quien puede residir en su país y quien simplemente no es bienvenido, es por ello que se puede considerar que el estado selecciona a los migrantes, según sus intereses lo
  3. 3. cual implica privilegiar a ciertas personas como adecuada para el ingreso y residencia y rechazar a otras. La selección va dependiendo de lo que el estado necesite, puesto que hay países que continúan permitiendo el acceso a los extranjeros de una manera irregular, debido a su necesidad de trabajadores u otra área en donde puedan requerir a estos pobladores o como en el caso de México que no es un país que se encuentre estrictamente regulado en el área de los migrantes provenientes de América del norte y países europeos a lo contrario de países como cuba y Venezuela que no se ven tan privilegiados. De igual manera se puede considerar que las leyes están diseñadas para admitir a migrantes que son: económicamente productivos y socialmente son aceptados, dejando a un lado a las personas que no cumplen con las líneas de lo que para estos es correcto. En segundo lugar y dejando a un lado la facilidad o dificultad para convertirte en un migrante irregular, encontrarse con esa etiqueta es un factor que deja e estado de vulnerabilidad a un ser humano debido a que los que se encuentran inmersos en el área laboral, pueden ser contratados y despedidos fácilmente, sin prestaciones de ley o un seguro como empleado, debido a que no son personas reconocidas por el estado, lo cual los hace propensos a tener una mala alimentación y a la vez una mala salud, debido a que tampoco cuentan con una facilidad para acceder a los servicios de salud pública, no existen datos verificados de donde basarse, pero de igual manera se puede suponer que estos no tienen la facilidad para acceder a los servicios de educación u otros. El discurso que domina en los países industrializados en especial estados unidos, con su actual presidente Donald Trump es que los migrantes van a quitarles sus puestos de trabajo o aumentar la competencia para obtener uno, lo cual desde luego es falso, porque la mayoría de migrantes irregulares y con busca de una
  4. 4. mejor oportunidad económica y laboral terminan en empresas en donde tienen que trabajar largas y arduas jornadas laborales y realizan los trabajos que nadie más quiere hacer. En Latinoamérica se estima que de cada tres migrantes irregulares solo uno llega al famoso sueño americano. Otro es devuelto en el camino, y otro muere en el intento. Luego, si sobreviven a condiciones extremas y logran ingresar a los países llamados las “islas de salvación” que son: Estados Unidos, Europa y Japón, su estadía allí, es en general en condiciones de irregularidad, lo cual no es para nada un sueño. Dado a todo lo que con lleva una migración irregular existen estragos en cada uno de estos seres humanos y afectan de diversas maneras a la sociedad en general. Algunas de las consecuencias son: La tristeza, el llanto, el estrés, la sensación de inseguridad y rechazo por parte de la población originaria, esto afecta emocionalmente a todas las edades, pero los niños son especialmente vulnerables. En especial si han emigrado solos, porque quedan totalmente desprotegidos, lo cual puede fomentar que desarrollen conductas delictivas para sobrevivir. Otra consecuencia es la económica, no solo en el país destino, sino también en el de origen. Debido a que en muchas ocasiones las personas migran de forma masiva lo cual disminuye la población de su país. Esto supone una reducción del desempleo, dado que muchas personas migrantes deciden abandonar su país al ver que no logran encontrar trabajo y, los que se quedan, se benefician de la menor competencia laboral dejando una consecuencia positiva en su país de residencia y una negativa en su nuevo destino, debido a que mientras en su país el desempleo disminuye en el nuevo aumenta.
  5. 5. Conclusión: Las migraciones, por lo tanto, no es algo nuevo para la historia del mundo, siempre las ha habido. Sin embargo, hoy día, y desde hace varios años con una intensidad creciente, se ve como un problema, la migración regulada o no, jamás dejara de existir, al igual que la diferenciación entre lo que le conviene al estado o no. Vivimos en un mundo en donde no existe la libertad para la movilidad humana, debido a las fronteras y la larga lista de leyes de derecho internacional, debido a que si estas no existieran el concepto de migración irregular tampoco, es por ello que este fenómeno alarmante para muchos países y en estas últimas épocas han buscado la manera de disminuirlo y si entra en sus posibilidades erradicarlo. Pero para ello es necesario ver la otra cara de la moneda y la principal cuestión del porqué existen tantos migrantes y porque existen países con gobiernos que no hacen nada por controlar quien sale de su país, existen muchas razones por las cual una persona decide emigrar, como hemos visto con anterioridad, pero lo importante son dos cosas: La primera es responsabilidad de cada país controlar sus índices de pobreza, oportunidades laborales, etc. que hacen a su paisano querer residir en otro punto, lo cual es lo que podría disminuir la migración, pero nunca eliminarla en su totalidad, porque existan muros o no las personas siempre buscaran la manera de llegar al destino soñado y en segundo lugar regular las leyes del derecho internacional y que todos puedan verse más beneficiados y así erradicar la discriminación que existe a la hora de convertirte en un ciudadano migrante regular o irregular.
  6. 6. Referencias: Aruj, R. (2008). Causas, consecuencias, efectos e impacto de las migraciones en Latinoamérica. Papeles de población, 14(55), 95-116. Montajud Rubio. Recuperado de: https://psicologiaymente.com/social/consecuencias- migracion https://elpais.com/noticias/inmigracion-irregular/ https://www.eesc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/resources/docs/pp_migration_es_withlinks.pdf https://delsectorsocial.org/frase/Migrante_en_situaci%C3%B3n_irregular

