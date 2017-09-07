ENSAMBLE DE UN COMPUTADOR. ALEJANDRA ORTEGA ACOSTA. 10-08. TALLER DE SISTEMAS.
Puntos para tener en cuenta: • Acondicionar el área de trabajo. • Disponer de herramientas necesarias. • Tener organizado ...
Componentes y herramientas. HERRAMIENTAS: • Manilla antiestática. • Destornilladores. • Tornillos. • Manual de la motherbo...
Primer - Segundo paso. • Sacamos el gabinete de su empaque y procedemos a ensamblar la fuente de poder al gabinete, la pon...
Tercer – Cuarto paso. • Terminado el ensamble de los componentes (memoria RAM, microprocesador y disipador de calor) en la...
Último paso. • Conectamos correctamente los cables de alimentación (cable ATX) a la motherboard, y el resto de cables en s...
Ensamble de un computador.

Pasos para el ensamblaje de un equipo de cómputo.

