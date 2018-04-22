Ciencias politicas2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CONDUCTA POLÍTICA La conducta está relacionada el modo que tiene una persona para comportarse en los diversos ámbitos de su vida (sinónimo de comportamiento) - Los modelos de comportamiento serán los límites sociales y psicológicos sobre los que se produce la acción política moral.  Todos los pueblos actúan sin excepción de manera política, ya que su integración depende de la manera en que se organizan los organismos públicos en función a las necesidades sociales.
  2. 2.  las formas políticas iniciales y el Estado tienen como origen diversos temas culturales, que por el hecho de la evolución –hombre-ciencia- quedan sometidos a un proceso de renovación, en ocasiones violento y pacifico en otras.  El Estado es un orden de convivencia resultado de la cultura, es una creación del modo de vivir en sociedad.  La cultura surge de un proceso constante de elaboración y mejoramiento de normas jurídicas, costumbres, hábitos y prácticas sociales formadas por la conducta humana dentro de los órdenes socialmente establecidos y aceptados.
  3. 3. Pensadores antiguos mantuvieron la tesis de que debe existir una estricta relación entre a política y la moral;  R. Bertrand, manifiesta: “(…) la actividad política es una conducta humana y debe estar subordinada a la ética, porque de este modo se mantiene en pluralidad el orden económico y social. Las ideas morales como las políticas brotan en el grupo primitivo para reprimir los actos antisociales y hacer posible la vida en comunidad” Hay un compromiso ético entre la sociedad y el gobierno que no puede ser violado, es un entendimiento tácito o implícito que hace posible la acción gubernamental.
  4. 4. Hasta antes de la mitad del siglo XX, el enfoque que predominaba en la investigación en el campo de la Ciencia Política era el INSTITUCIONALISMO cuyo centro de atención era básicamente las reglas, los procedimientos y las organizaciones formales del sistema político. Se caracterizaba por una marcada abstracción y atención en la teoría. El institucionalismo se basa en los principios de comprensión de la sociedad a partir de sus INSTITUCIONES formales (funcionamiento y efectividad). Indica que cada sistema social desempeña una serie de funciones (sociales, políticas, económicas y culturales), para cuya realización existen instituciones específicas a través de las cuales se regula el comportamiento de los individuos.
  5. 5. EL CONDUCTISMO Fue una corriente de renovación de la ciencia política surgida a mediados del siglo XX en Estados Unidos que puso énfasis en el estudio de las conductas políticas de los individuos que fueran observables. El conductismo implicó dos cambios relevantes en el campo de la ciencia política: - Objeto de estudio se centra en las conductas y motivaciones del hombre en la política. - Metodología científica basada en técnicas de investigación cuantitativas.
  6. 6. El conductismo de acuerdo con Dahl (1964), tiene las siguientes características: “La generalización de las comportamientos políticos individuales que implica la superación de estudios meramente descriptivos, la observación como origen de dichas generalizaciones (dejando de lado de esta manera a las deducciones especulativas), la verificación de las generalizaciones en base a la observación de la realidad como criterio de objetividad de lo observado y la cuantificación como consecuencia obligada que permite la acumulación sucesiva de conocimiento.” El conductismo tuvo una gran influencia del positivismo no sólo en cuanto a reducir todo a un núcleo empírico que pudiera ser verificable mediante la aplicación de metodologías establecidas y en la búsqueda de objetividad y en la acumulación de conocimiento.

