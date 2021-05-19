Complicaciones macrovasculares. Equipo F. 2605

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Complicaciones Macrovasculares Integrantes: - Cuba Nogales Alejandra Kim - Llanos López Jimena - Rodríguez Castañeda Josué...
CARDIOPATÍA ISQUÉMICA Síndrome caracterizado por una disminución del aporte de sangre oxigenada al miocardio, que afecta e...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA FACTORES DE RIESGO ● Hipertensión arterial ● Tabaquismo ● Diabetes Mellitus ● Obesidad ● Hiperlipidemia 550 ...
FISIOPATOLOGÍA INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO Ruptura o erosión de una placa coronaria vulnerable ANGINA DE PECHO La reducción...
MAREO DOLOR TORACICO ANTERIOR NAUSEAS DISNEA DEBILIDAD DIAFORESIS CUADRO CLÍNICO ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, ...
MAREO DOLOR TORACICO Mandíbula, cuello, brazo izquierdo, espalda o en epigastrio NAUSEAS DISNEA DEBILIDAD DIAFORESIS CUADR...
DIAGNÓSTICO ELECTROCARDIOGRAMA De 12 derivaciones muestra evidencia de daño agudo o isquemia • Onda T negativa, altas y pi...
TROPONINAS • Empiezan a elevarse después de 3-4 horas • Elevación máxima en sangre a las 8-12 horas • Persisten elevadas e...
TRATAMIENTO NITRATOS • Nitroglicerina sublingual 0.4 mg cada 5 minutos (máx de 3 dosis) BETABLOQUEADORES EV: presenta hipe...
TRATAMIENTO ANTIPLAQUETARIO ANTICOAGULANTE Intervención coronaria percutánea • Clopidogrel Tratamiento inicial conservador...
REVASCULARIZACIÓN ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes...
PREVENCIÓN TABAQUISMO DIETA Baja en grasas saturadas y colesterol Aeróbico de 30-60 min, de intensidad moderada EJERCICIO ...
ENFERMEDAD VASCULAR CEREBRAL ISQUÉMICA Síndrome clínico caracterizado por el rápido desarrollo de síntomas y/o signos corr...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA FACTORES DE RIESGO ● Hipertensión arterial ● Tabaquismo ● Diabetes Mellitus ● Obesidad ● Hiperlipidemia 230 ...
CLASIFICACIÓN ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
CLASIFICACIÓN It’s the farthest planet from the sun HEMORRAGIA INTRACRANEAL • Enfermedad de gran vaso • Infarto lacunar • ...
FISIOPATOLOGÍA OCLUSIÓN → OBSTRUCCIÓN DEL FLUJO SANGUÍNEO CEREBRAL CASCADA DE EVENTOS BIOQUÍMICOS MUERTE NEURONAL ➔ Aruaz ...
OCLUSIÓN “Núcleo central” Rodeada por un área de disfunción Integridad estructural conservada PENUMBRA ISQUÉMICA ➔ Aruaz A...
FISIOPATOLOGÍA RUPTURA DE LA PARED DE PEQUEÑAS ARTERIAS Microaneurismas de CHARCOT y BOUCHARD MICROHEMORRAGIAS Y TROMBOS I...
➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebra...
CUADRO CLÍNICO CAROTÍDEO VÉRTEBRO-BASILAR • Paresia o paralisis de un hemicuerpo • Disartria o afasia • Parestesias o dism...
DIAGNÓSTICO INTERROGATORIO • Interrogar la presencia de factores de riesgo • Inicio súbito o agudo de un déficit neurológi...
Son utilizadas como un instrumento de exploración neurológica estructurada, y ha demostrado ser de mucha utilidad ESCALAS ...
● Tomografía axial computarizada [TAC] ● Resonancia magnética [IRM] ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevenc...
TRATAMIENTO REPERFUSIÓN CON ALTEPLASA (rT-PA) En las primeras 3 horas de iniciados los síntomas rT-PA: 0.9 mg/kg, IV (máx ...
ANTICOAGULANTES Deben administrarse sólo como profilaxis contra la trombosis venosa profunda ● Acenocumarina: 4 mg ● Warfa...
Manejo del paciente con sospecha de enfermedad cerebrovascular isquémica ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria...
➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebra...
PIE DIABÉTICO Alteración clínica de base etiopatogénica neuropática inducida por hiperglucemia sostenida Con o sin coexist...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA 15% de los pacientes úlceras en las extremidades inferiores 1 de cada 5 pacientes diabéticos presentará, en ...
ETIOPATOGENIA 8.5 Neuropatía Factor traumático e infeccioso Mal control metabólico Vasculopatía ➔ Hiperqueratosis ➔ Ampoll...
➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232
SÍNTOMAS Neuropatía Sensitiva Motora Autónoma Entumecimiento, parestesias, quemazón, dolor lacinante, pérdida secuencial d...
Claudicación Dolor en reposo Piel fría, atrófica y brillante Atrofia del tejido subcutáneo Miembro pálido en elevación, co...
ULCERACIÓN Historia previa de ulceración Tabaquismo, sobrepeso Deformidad en el pie Insuficiencia arterial Neuropatía peri...
TIPOS DE ULCERACIÓN Isquémicas ➔ Dedos de los pies ➔ Extremidad fría ➔ Pulsos ausentes o disminuidos ➔ Dolorosas Neuropáti...
➔ Dolor ➔ Secreción purulenta ➔ Mal olor ➔ Fiebre ➔ Escalofríos ➔ Diaforesis ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y...
DIAGNÓSTICO Clasificación del pie diabético Anamnesis detallada Examen físico Autoexploración Datos de infección Ecografía...
TRATAMIENTO Control del estado metabólico Tratamiento específico Neuropatía diabética Antidepresivos Duloxetina 60-120 mg ...
Manejo de heridas Desbridamiento Amputación Descarga Off-loading Apositos ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención, diagnóst...
Prevención X Tabaquismo Actividad física Zapatos adecuados Evitar riesgo de aterosclerosis Control de DM Examen de las pre...
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA Síndrome clínico complejo con síntomas típicos que pueden ocurrir en reposo o en el esfuerzo y se c...
1-3 % de las personas adultas en los países desarrollados Presentan insuficiencia cardiaca 23 millones de personas En mayo...
Sobrecarga de presión Sobrecarga de presión y volumen Disfuncion regional Hipertension Enfermedad valvular IAM Gasto cardi...
AGUDA CRONICA CLASIFICACIÓN Estadio A Pacientes con alto riesgo de desarrollar IC, sin anormalidad estructural aparente. E...
Clasificación funcional de la NYHA en base a la gravedad de los síntomas y actividad física. Capacidad funcional Valoració...
Clasificación de acuerdo a la FEVI FEVI reducida FEVI en rango medio FEVI conservada < 40% 40-49% > 50% Ecocardiograma Sil...
CUADRO CLINICO Sintomas tipicos: ● Disnea ● Ortopnea ● Disnea paroxistica nocturna ● Fatiga, cansancio ● Reducción de la t...
Insuficiencia Cardiaca Derecha Insuficiencia Cardiaca Izquierda ● Hepatomegalia ● Ingurgitación yugular ● Reflujo hepatoyu...
DIAGNOSTICO Mayores Menores ● Disnea paroxistica nocturna ● Estertores crepitantes ● Edema agudo de pulmon ● Cardiomegalia...
Ecocardiograma Electrocardiograma de 12 derivaciones Biometria hematica Química Sanguínea DIAGNOSTICO Radiografia de torax...
TRATAMIENTO FEVI reducida IECA Betabloqueador Independientemente de la clase funcional del paciente Antagonista del recept...
Síntomas persistentes a pesar del tratamiento (clase II-IV de la NYHA) Persiste FEVI menor de 35% FEVI menor de 45% Ivabra...
TRC-D Ritmo sinusal Complejo QRS mayor de 130 ms Con morfología de BRIHH FEVI menor de 30% Persistente a tratamiento Esper...
REFERENCIAS ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y nutrición. Endocrinología. 17th Edición. España: Elsevier; 2012 ...
REFERENCIAS ➔ Silva Andino Sandra Marcela, Linarez Ochoa Nery Erasmo. (2018). Actualización en Insuficiencia Cardiaca: Nue...
Complicaciones macrovasculares. Equipo F. 2605
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
60 views
May. 19, 2021

Complicaciones macrovasculares. Equipo F. 2605

Facultad de Estudios Superiores Iztacala
Carrera de Medico Cirujano
HGZ no.29 IMSS
Complicaciones macrovasculares
Grupo 2605
Equipo F

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Complicaciones macrovasculares. Equipo F. 2605

  1. 1. Complicaciones Macrovasculares Integrantes: - Cuba Nogales Alejandra Kim - Llanos López Jimena - Rodríguez Castañeda Josué Salvador Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México Facultad de Estudios Superiores Iztacala HGZ no. 29 IMSS Grupo: 2605 Equipo: F MAYO 2021
  2. 2. CARDIOPATÍA ISQUÉMICA Síndrome caracterizado por una disminución del aporte de sangre oxigenada al miocardio, que afecta el libre flujo de la sangre de una o más arterias coronarias o de la microcirculación coronaria INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO ANGINA DE PECHO ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA FACTORES DE RIESGO ● Hipertensión arterial ● Tabaquismo ● Diabetes Mellitus ● Obesidad ● Hiperlipidemia 550 000 primeros episodios La principal causa de muerte cardiaca 200 000 episodios recurrentes Originada principalmente por la aterosclerosis coronaria FACTORES DE RIESGO ● Masculino ● Afroamericanos Mujeres: >50 años Hombres: > 40 años ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  4. 4. FISIOPATOLOGÍA INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO Ruptura o erosión de una placa coronaria vulnerable ANGINA DE PECHO La reducción crítica de aporte IAMSEST Y ANGINA INESTABLE Oclusión parcial IAMCEST Oclusión completa ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  5. 5. MAREO DOLOR TORACICO ANTERIOR NAUSEAS DISNEA DEBILIDAD DIAFORESIS CUADRO CLÍNICO ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  6. 6. MAREO DOLOR TORACICO Mandíbula, cuello, brazo izquierdo, espalda o en epigastrio NAUSEAS DISNEA DEBILIDAD DIAFORESIS CUADRO CLÍNICO • Aparece durante el ejercicio o estrés • Alivia: Nitratos o reposo Menos de 10 min • Aparece en reposo •Sin que pueda disminuir Más de 10 min ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  7. 7. DIAGNÓSTICO ELECTROCARDIOGRAMA De 12 derivaciones muestra evidencia de daño agudo o isquemia • Onda T negativa, altas y picudas • Sin/con elevación del segmento ST • Ondas Q patologicas ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  8. 8. TROPONINAS • Empiezan a elevarse después de 3-4 horas • Elevación máxima en sangre a las 8-12 horas • Persisten elevadas entre 5 a 14 días BIOMARCADORES DE NECROSIS MIOCÁRDICA CPK-MB • Se eleva entre la 4-6 horas • Su pico máximo se alcanza en 12-24 horas Medir a intervalos de 6 a 8 horas por lo menos 2 a 3 veces ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  9. 9. TRATAMIENTO NITRATOS • Nitroglicerina sublingual 0.4 mg cada 5 minutos (máx de 3 dosis) BETABLOQUEADORES EV: presenta hipertensión Oral: pacientes de bajo riesgo ASA: 160 a 325 mg, sin capa entérica Manejo prehospitalario OXIGENO: 3L por minuto ASA: 160 a 325 mg, sin capa entérica Captopril: Dosis 6.25 mg, cada 6 a 8 hrs, 3 veces al día (máx de 50 mg) IECAS Dosis de 1 a 5 mg EV, repetir cada 5 a 30 minutos hasta controlar los síntomas SULFATO DE MORFINA ANGINA IAM ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  10. 10. TRATAMIENTO ANTIPLAQUETARIO ANTICOAGULANTE Intervención coronaria percutánea • Clopidogrel Tratamiento inicial conservador • Clopidogrel + ASA + tratamiento anticoagulante angiografía diagnóstica CLOPIDOGREL 300 mg dosis de carga y continuar con 75 mg, al día HEPARINA NO FRACCIONADA 12 U/kg/hr; máx de 1000 U/kg ENOXAPARINA 1 mg/kg cada 12 hrs, vía subcutanéa ANGINA ANGINA ANGINA IAM ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014
  11. 11. REVASCULARIZACIÓN ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37
  12. 12. PREVENCIÓN TABAQUISMO DIETA Baja en grasas saturadas y colesterol Aeróbico de 30-60 min, de intensidad moderada EJERCICIO CONTROL - PESO IMC < 25 kg/m2 Circunferencia de cintura: ● Mujeres → <80 cm ● Hombres → <90 cm CONTROL DE LA PRESIÓN ARTERIAL CONTROL DE DM ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014
  13. 13. ENFERMEDAD VASCULAR CEREBRAL ISQUÉMICA Síndrome clínico caracterizado por el rápido desarrollo de síntomas y/o signos correspondientes usualmente a una afección neurológica focal Persiste más de 24 horas Sin otra causa aparente distinta del origen vascular ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
  14. 14. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA FACTORES DE RIESGO ● Hipertensión arterial ● Tabaquismo ● Diabetes Mellitus ● Obesidad ● Hiperlipidemia 230 casos por cada 100 mil habitantes 28.3 muertes por cada 100 mil habitantes MÉXICO: Tercera causa de muerte MUNDIAL: Segunda causa de muerte FACTORES DE RIESGO ● Masculino ● > 55 años ● Afroamericanos ISQUÉMICA: 80-85% HEMORRAGICA: 15-20% La incidencia de EVC es 3 veces mayor ➔ Alcalá J. Enfermedad cerebrovascular, epidemiología y prevención. Rev Fac Med UNAM. 2017; 50(1): 36-39
  15. 15. CLASIFICACIÓN ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
  16. 16. CLASIFICACIÓN It’s the farthest planet from the sun HEMORRAGIA INTRACRANEAL • Enfermedad de gran vaso • Infarto lacunar • Infarto cardioembólico •Hemorragia cerebral hipertensiva • Otras causas TROMBOSIS VENOSA CEREBRAL INFARTO CEREBRAL ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  17. 17. FISIOPATOLOGÍA OCLUSIÓN → OBSTRUCCIÓN DEL FLUJO SANGUÍNEO CEREBRAL CASCADA DE EVENTOS BIOQUÍMICOS MUERTE NEURONAL ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21 ANGINA INFARTO CEREBRAL OCLUSIÓN DE UN VASO CEREBRAL OBSTRUCCIÓN DEL FLUJO SANGUÍNEO
  18. 18. OCLUSIÓN “Núcleo central” Rodeada por un área de disfunción Integridad estructural conservada PENUMBRA ISQUÉMICA ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
  19. 19. FISIOPATOLOGÍA RUPTURA DE LA PARED DE PEQUEÑAS ARTERIAS Microaneurismas de CHARCOT y BOUCHARD MICROHEMORRAGIAS Y TROMBOS INTRAMURALES penetrantes formación Lenticuloestriadas → vasos del ganglios basales ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21 ANGINA HEMORRAGIA INTRACRANEAL
  20. 20. ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ISQUÉMICO HEMORRÁGICO Déficit motor o sensitivo Disartria Afasia Vértigo Amaurosis Cefalea Náuseas Vómitos Deterioro de la vigila Afasia Hemiparesia CUADRO CLÍNICO
  21. 21. CUADRO CLÍNICO CAROTÍDEO VÉRTEBRO-BASILAR • Paresia o paralisis de un hemicuerpo • Disartria o afasia • Parestesias o disminución de la sensibilidad • Amaurosis unilateral o hemianopsia homónima • Hemiparesia, tetraparesia • Ceguera bilateral transitoria o hemianopsia homónina • Parestesias o disminución de la sensibilidad • Inestabilidad o ataxia • Diplopia, disartria, disfagia o vertigo ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  22. 22. DIAGNÓSTICO INTERROGATORIO • Interrogar la presencia de factores de riesgo • Inicio súbito o agudo de un déficit neurológico de características focales • Búsqueda de soplos (carotideos, cardiacos) y arritmia cardiaca • Exploración neurológica rápida para determinará la presencia de síntomas neurológicos focales EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
  23. 23. Son utilizadas como un instrumento de exploración neurológica estructurada, y ha demostrado ser de mucha utilidad ESCALAS NEUROLÓGICAS ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
  24. 24. ● Tomografía axial computarizada [TAC] ● Resonancia magnética [IRM] ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  25. 25. TRATAMIENTO REPERFUSIÓN CON ALTEPLASA (rT-PA) En las primeras 3 horas de iniciados los síntomas rT-PA: 0.9 mg/kg, IV (máx 90 mg) 10% se administra en el 1 minuto; el resto en 1 hora ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  26. 26. ANTICOAGULANTES Deben administrarse sólo como profilaxis contra la trombosis venosa profunda ● Acenocumarina: 4 mg ● Warfarina: 5 mg TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO ● Craniectomía descompresiva temprana (48 hrs): Infartos extensos de la arteria cerebral media ● Hemicraniectomía descompresiva (48 hrs): Afección en la arteria cerebral media, complicada con edema cerebral masivo ● Endarterectomía carotídea: Estenosis carotídea mayor del 70% ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21
  27. 27. Manejo del paciente con sospecha de enfermedad cerebrovascular isquémica ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  28. 28. ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  29. 29. PIE DIABÉTICO Alteración clínica de base etiopatogénica neuropática inducida por hiperglucemia sostenida Con o sin coexistencia de isquemia Trauma Produce lesión o ulceración del pie ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención, diagnóstico y Tratamiento del Pie Diabético. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  30. 30. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA 15% de los pacientes úlceras en las extremidades inferiores 1 de cada 5 pacientes diabéticos presentará, en alguna época de su vida, un cuadro de pie diabético y de ellos 20% requerirá amputación. Promedio de edad 58 años ➔ (36%) mujeres ➔ hombres (64%) ➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232 Causa más frecuente de amputación no traumática en mayores de 50 años
  31. 31. ETIOPATOGENIA 8.5 Neuropatía Factor traumático e infeccioso Mal control metabólico Vasculopatía ➔ Hiperqueratosis ➔ Ampolla ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y nutrición. Endocrinología. 17th Edición. España: Elsevier; 2012
  32. 32. ➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232
  33. 33. SÍNTOMAS Neuropatía Sensitiva Motora Autónoma Entumecimiento, parestesias, quemazón, dolor lacinante, pérdida secuencial de tacto Debilidad, atrofia, deformación de los dedos, alteración de la marcha Disminuye la sudoración, fisuras, grietas ➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232
  34. 34. Claudicación Dolor en reposo Piel fría, atrófica y brillante Atrofia del tejido subcutáneo Miembro pálido en elevación, con rubor en declive. ENFERMEDAD VASCULAR PERIFÉRICA ➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232
  35. 35. ULCERACIÓN Historia previa de ulceración Tabaquismo, sobrepeso Deformidad en el pie Insuficiencia arterial Neuropatía periférica Callosidad plantar Debido al roce repetitivo de un pie insensible, aparece formación hiperqueratósica, que evoluciona a necrosis por presión y finalmente a úlcera ➔ Guía de práctica clínica.Prevención, diagnóstico y Tratamiento del Pie Diabético. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  36. 36. TIPOS DE ULCERACIÓN Isquémicas ➔ Dedos de los pies ➔ Extremidad fría ➔ Pulsos ausentes o disminuidos ➔ Dolorosas Neuropáticas ➔ Deformidades articulares ➔ Planta del pie y el primer dedo ➔ Alteraciones en la sensibilidad ➔ Indoloras ➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232
  37. 37. ➔ Dolor ➔ Secreción purulenta ➔ Mal olor ➔ Fiebre ➔ Escalofríos ➔ Diaforesis ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y nutrición. Endocrinología. 17th Edición. España: Elsevier; 2012
  38. 38. DIAGNÓSTICO Clasificación del pie diabético Anamnesis detallada Examen físico Autoexploración Datos de infección Ecografía Doppler -Inflamación -Color -Rubor -Tumefacción CLÍNICO Radiografía simple Estudios de laboratorio -Procalcitonina >0.08 ng/dl Cultivo Tomografía computada ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y nutrición. Endocrinología. 17th Edición. España: Elsevier; 2012
  39. 39. TRATAMIENTO Control del estado metabólico Tratamiento específico Neuropatía diabética Antidepresivos Duloxetina 60-120 mg / día ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención, diagnóstico y Tratamiento del Pie Diabético. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 MEDICAMENTO DOSIS Amoxicilina + ácido clavulánico 500 mg cada 8 horas Cefalexina 500 mg cada 6 horas Clindamicina 300 mg cada 6 horas Ciprofloxacino 250-750 mg cada 12 horas Levofloxacino 500-750 mg cada 24 horas
  40. 40. Manejo de heridas Desbridamiento Amputación Descarga Off-loading Apositos ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención, diagnóstico y Tratamiento del Pie Diabético. Secretaria de Salud. 2012
  41. 41. Prevención X Tabaquismo Actividad física Zapatos adecuados Evitar riesgo de aterosclerosis Control de DM Examen de las presiones El examen de los pies del paciente con DM forma parte del examen clínico mínimo que se debe hacer en cada consulta. ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y nutrición. Endocrinología. 17th Edición. España: Elsevier; 2012
  42. 42. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA Síndrome clínico complejo con síntomas típicos que pueden ocurrir en reposo o en el esfuerzo y se caracteriza de un perfusión sistémica inadecuada para alcanzar las demandas metabólicas del organismo, como resultado de la incapacidad del corazón de funcionar como bomba. ETIOLOGIA Miocardiopatía dilatada Hipertension Arterial Cardiopatias isquêmicas Otras Miocardiopatia: ● Valvular ● Congenita ● Alcoholica ● Peripartum ● Hipertrofica ● O por Fibrosis endomiocardica Silva Andino Sandra Marcela, Linarez Ochoa Nery Erasmo. (2018). Actualización en Insuficiencia Cardiaca: Nuevas Guias Terapeuticas. Recuperado de: http://www.bvs.hn/RMH/pdf/2018/pdf/Vol86-1-2-2018-17.pdf
  43. 43. 1-3 % de las personas adultas en los países desarrollados Presentan insuficiencia cardiaca 23 millones de personas En mayores de 65 años se encuentra entre el 6 al 10% EPIDEMIOLOGIA Silva Andino Sandra Marcela, Linarez Ochoa Nery Erasmo. (2018). Actualización en Insuficiencia Cardiaca: Nuevas Guias Terapeuticas. Recuperado de: http://www.bvs.hn/RMH/pdf/2018/pdf/Vol86-1-2-2018-17.pdf
  44. 44. Sobrecarga de presión Sobrecarga de presión y volumen Disfuncion regional Hipertension Enfermedad valvular IAM Gasto cardiaco Tensión sobre la pared Hipertrofia , aumento de la actividad del sistema simpático y la activación neurohumora l Normal Hipertrofia concentrica Hipertrofia excentrica FISIOPATOLOGIA Pereira Rodríguez Javier E et al. (2016). Insuficiencia cardíaca: Aspectos básicos de una epidemia en aumento. Recuperado de: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/corsalud/cor- 2016/cor161i.pdf Dilatación ventricular y disminución del gasto cardíaco
  45. 45. AGUDA CRONICA CLASIFICACIÓN Estadio A Pacientes con alto riesgo de desarrollar IC, sin anormalidad estructural aparente. Estadio B Pacientes asintomaticos, con anormalidad estructural. Estadio C Pacientes sintomáticos con anormalidad estructural. Estadio D Pacientes sintomáticos con anormalidad estructural refractarias al tratamiento estandar Clasificación por estadios en base a cambios estructurales y síntomas Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, Mexico; Secretaría Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf
  46. 46. Clasificación funcional de la NYHA en base a la gravedad de los síntomas y actividad física. Capacidad funcional Valoración objetiva CLASE I Pacientes con enfermedad cardiaca, pero sin limitación a la actividad física. La actividad física no causa de forma indebida fatiga, palpitaciones, disnea o dolor anginoso. CLASE II Pacientes con enfermedad cardiaca que produce ligera limitación de la actividad física. Se encuentran cómodos en reposo reposo pero la actividad física ordinaria produce fatiga, palpitaciones, disnea o dolor anginoso. CLASE III Pacientes con enfermedad cardiaca que produce limitación notable de la actividad física. Se encuentran cómodos en reposo. Actividades inferiores a las ordinarias causan fatiga, palpitaciones, disnea o dolor anginoso. CLASE IV Incapacidad para realizar cualquier actividad física sin molestias. Los sintomas estan presentes en reposo. Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, Mexico; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf
  47. 47. Clasificación de acuerdo a la FEVI FEVI reducida FEVI en rango medio FEVI conservada < 40% 40-49% > 50% Ecocardiograma Silva Andino Sandra Marcela, Linarez Ochoa Nery Erasmo. (2018). Actualización en Insuficiencia Cardiaca: Nuevas Guias Terapeuticas. Recuperado de: http://www.bvs.hn/RMH/pdf/2018/pdf/Vol86-1-2-2018-17.pdf
  48. 48. CUADRO CLINICO Sintomas tipicos: ● Disnea ● Ortopnea ● Disnea paroxistica nocturna ● Fatiga, cansancio ● Reducción de la tolerancia al ejercicio ● Edema en tobillos Signos especificos: ● Ingurgitacion yugular ● Reflujo hepatoyugular ● Tercer ruido cardiaco ● Desplazamiento del impulso apical ● Soplo cardiaco Síntomas menos típicos: ● Tos nocturna ● Sibilancias ● Perdida de apetito ● Confusion ● Depresion ● Palpitaciones ● Sincope ● Aumento de peso ● Pérdida de peso (IC avanzada) Signos menos especificos: ● Edema periferico ● Crepitaciones pulmonares ● Taquicardia ● Taquipnea ● Ascitis ● Hepatomegalia Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, Mexico; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015.Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf
  49. 49. Insuficiencia Cardiaca Derecha Insuficiencia Cardiaca Izquierda ● Hepatomegalia ● Ingurgitación yugular ● Reflujo hepatoyugular ● Edemas periféricos ● Ascitis ● Red venosa colateral ● Dilatación venosa en miembros superiores ● Aumento de la presión venosa sistémica ● Esplenomegalia ● Disnea ● Ortopnea ● Tos seca ● Tercer ruido ● Disnea paroxística nocturna ● Estertores crepitantes ● Síncope ● Respiración de Cheyne Stokes ● Ápex desplazado CLASIFICACIÓN Silva Andino Sandra Marcela, Linarez Ochoa Nery Erasmo. (2018). Actualización en Insuficiencia Cardiaca: Nuevas Guias Terapeuticas. Recuperado de: http://www.bvs.hn/RMH/pdf/2018/pdf/Vol86-1-2-2018-17.pdf
  50. 50. DIAGNOSTICO Mayores Menores ● Disnea paroxistica nocturna ● Estertores crepitantes ● Edema agudo de pulmon ● Cardiomegalia (radiografia) ● Tercer ruido ● Ingurgitacion yugular ● Reflujo hepatoyugular ● Pérdida de peso ≥4,5 kg después de 5 días de tratamiento. ● Disnea de esfuerzo ● Edema en miembros inferiores ● Tos nocturna ● Hepatomegalia ● Derrame pleural ● Taquicardia ● Capacidad vital disminuida 1/3 Criterios de Framingham Diagnostico: 2 criterios mayores o uno mayor y dos menores. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Aguda, Mexico: Secretaria de Salud. Recuperado de: http://www.cenetec.salud.gob.mx/descargas/gpc/CatalogoMaestro/219_GPC_Diagnostico_tratamie nto_INSUFICIENCIA_CARDIA_AGUDA/RER_Diagnostico_y_tratamiento_de_IC_Aguda.pdf
  51. 51. Ecocardiograma Electrocardiograma de 12 derivaciones Biometria hematica Química Sanguínea DIAGNOSTICO Radiografia de torax Angiografia coronaria Resonancia magnética cardíaca Determinación de péptidos natriuréticos Prueba de esfuerzo Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, México; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf
  52. 52. TRATAMIENTO FEVI reducida IECA Betabloqueador Independientemente de la clase funcional del paciente Antagonista del receptor de mineralocorticoides Síntomas persistentes a pesar del tratamiento (clase II-IV de la NYHA). Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, Mexico; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf Captopril 25-75 mg/día Enalapril: 10-20 mg/día Tratado de metoprolol: 50-200 mg/día Espironolactona: 25-50 mg/día Eplerenona: 25-50 mg/día Bloqueadores de receptor angiotensina II Losartan: VO, 50-100 mg/día Hidralazina: VO, 10-30 mg/día Dinitrato de Isosorbide: VO, 20-60 mg/día
  53. 53. Síntomas persistentes a pesar del tratamiento (clase II-IV de la NYHA) Persiste FEVI menor de 35% FEVI menor de 45% Ivabradina VO, 5-7.5 mg/2 al dia Digoxina VO, 0.125-75 mg/dia Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, México; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf Congestión pulmonar y/0 edema periférico Furosemide: VO, 20-80 mg/día Bumetanida: VO, iniciar con 0.5-2 a 10 mg/día Los desfibriladores automáticos implantables (DAI) Pacientes con arritmias ventriculares Clase II-III de la NYHA, FEVI menor de 35%, tres meses en tratamiento farmacológico y esperanza de vida mayor de un año.
  54. 54. TRC-D Ritmo sinusal Complejo QRS mayor de 130 ms Con morfología de BRIHH FEVI menor de 30% Persistente a tratamiento Esperanza de vida mayor de un año Clase funcional II NYHA Trasplante cardiaco IC terminal con sintomas graves, mal pronóstico y sin alternativa a tratamiento Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, Mexico; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf
  55. 55. REFERENCIAS ➔ Farreras R. Medicina Interna. Metabolismo y nutrición. Endocrinología. 17th Edición. España: Elsevier; 2012 ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención, diagnóstico y Tratamiento del Pie Diabético. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ➔ Alberto Conde Taboada. El pie diabético. Vol. 4 págs 221-232 https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/cutanea/mc- 2003/mc034b.pdf ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Prevención secundaria, diagnóstico, tratamiento y vigilancia de la Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral Isquémica. Secretaria de Salud. 2012 ➔ Aruaz A. Enfermedad vascular cerebral. Revista de la Facultad de Medicina de la UNAM. 2012; 55(3): 11-21 ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico, estratificación y tratamiento hospitalario inicial de pacientes con síndrome coronario agudo sin elevación ST . Secretaria de Salud. 2014 ➔ Borrayo M. Infarto agudo del miocardio con elevación del segmento ST: Código I. Rev Med Inst Mex Seguro Soc. 2018;56(1):26-37 ➔ Guía de práctica clínica. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de Cardiopatía Isquémica Crónica. Secretaria de Salud. 2013 ➔ Prevención, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Insuficiencia Cardiaca Crónica en Adultos en los 3 Niveles de Atención. Guia de Practica Clinica, Mexico; Secretaría de Salud, CENETEC, 02/07/2015. Disponible en: http://www.cenetec-difusion.com/CMGPC/ISSSTE-722-15/ER.pdf
  56. 56. REFERENCIAS ➔ Silva Andino Sandra Marcela, Linarez Ochoa Nery Erasmo. (2018). Actualización en Insuficiencia Cardiaca: Nuevas Guias Terapeuticas. Recuperado de: http://www.bvs.hn/RMH/pdf/2018/pdf/Vol86-1-2-2018-17.pdf ➔ Alcalá J. Enfermedad cerebrovascular, epidemiología y prevención. Rev Fac Med UNAM. 2017; 50(1): 36-39 ➔ Pereira Rodríguez Javier E et al. (2016). Insuficiencia cardíaca: Aspectos básicos de una epidemia en aumento. Recuperado de: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/corsalud/cor-2016/cor161i.pdf

×