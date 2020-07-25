Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EDMODO Una�plataforma social privada para Educaci�n.
Principales Caracter�sticas de Edmodo Proporciona al docente de un espacio virtual privado en el que se pueden compartir m...
No exige instalaci�n ni configuraci�n. El registro y matriculaci�n mediante un c�digo enviado por el docente son inmediato...
Beneficios de utilizar Edmodo Plataforma gratuita, social y educativa, de las m�s mencionadas o populares. Sirve para doce...
Las herramientas administrativas que puede utilizar el profesor son gesti�n de contenidos, armado de clases y asignaci�n d...
Presentacion edmondo (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion edmondo (1)

38 views

Published on

Revisa el siguiente video

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion edmondo (1)

  1. 1. EDMODO Una�plataforma social privada para Educaci�n.
  2. 2. Principales Caracter�sticas de Edmodo Proporciona al docente de un espacio virtual privado en el que se pueden compartir mensajes, archivos y enlaces. Cuenta con diferentes roles, profesores (alumnos y padres) con el objeto de permitir la interacci�n de todos los integrantes de la comunidad educativa.
  3. 3. No exige instalaci�n ni configuraci�n. El registro y matriculaci�n mediante un c�digo enviado por el docente son inmediatos. Es posible almacenar todo tipo de archivos multimedia �tiles para la clase como fotos, videos, audio y textos. Pero adem�s plantear tareas (asignaciones), gestionar notas de los alumnos, realizar hiperv�nculos, etc. Los profesores pueden crear varios cursos. Podr�n acceder a esos grupos el profesor, los estudiantes, as� como otros profesores que sean invitados y los padres de los estudiantes, dependiendo de c�mo configure el grupo su creador.
  4. 4. Beneficios de utilizar Edmodo Plataforma gratuita, social y educativa, de las m�s mencionadas o populares. Sirve para docentes, tutores o personas que quieran compartir contenidos con sus estudiantes y para los estudiantes.
  5. 5. Las herramientas administrativas que puede utilizar el profesor son gesti�n de contenidos, armado de clases y asignaci�n de calificaciones. Puedes generar la cantidad de clases que necesites y no hay limites en el numero de alumnos que se necesiten incorporar.

×