Mots clés: #Wireless charging #EV #Silicon Carbide Etude de cas des publications scientifiques : Chargement sans fil et vé...
Sommaire Liste des acteurs …. 9 Résumé Exécutive …. 9 Objectifs …. 9 Méthodologie …. 9 Snapshot des technologies cités dan...
Sommaire • Focus dans la chargement sans fil pour véhicule électrique avec la technologie SiC……………………… 20 • Etude échantil...
Liste des acteurs • University of Auckland • Chongqing University • Osaka Institute of Technology • Michigan State Univers...
Résumé Exécutive 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 5 Le monde est sans cesse d’évolution pour réduire l...
Executive summary The world is constantly evolving to reduce dependence on fossil sources and reduce CO2 emissions. In ord...
Objectifs • Identifier les publications scientifiques dans le domaine du chargement sas fil et les véhicules électriques; ...
Méthodologie • Pour cette étude, nous avons réalisé une recherche des publications scientifiques en utilisant les mots rel...
Etude des publications scientifiques : technologie SIC, chargement sans fil et véhicule électrique 4/9/2020 Wireless charg...
Snapshot des technologies cités dans les publications scientifiques 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 1...
Snapshot technologies :bobines et matériaux magnétiques 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 11 Ferrite-Le...
Snapshot technologies :Technologie SIC A novel wireless EV charger using SiC single-ended quasi-resonant inverter for home...
Snapshot technologies :Chargement sans fil dynamique Research on Electric Energy Metering and Charging System for Dynamic ...
Snapshot technologies :topologies LCL-S and LCC-S Topology of Wireless EV charging System High power density Z-source reso...
Snapshot technologies :autres axes d’innovation Sensitivity analysis of a bidirectional wireless charger for EV Interleave...
Nombre des publications scientifiques per affiliation 9 8 8 7 6 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ...
Nombre des publications par pays 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 17
Nombre des conférences per pays 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 18
Nombre des publications per auteur 21 20 20 20 18 16 15 15 15 15 15 14 14 13 13 12 12 11 11 10 10 10 9 9 9 0 5 10 15 20 25...
Focus dans la chargement sans fil pour véhicule électrique avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alej...
Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayr...
Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayr...
Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayr...
Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayr...
Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayr...
Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayr...
Etude échantillon : Liste d’auteurs des publications scientifiques Liste d’auteurs T. Iwanaga M. Nakaoka I. P. de Arenaza ...
Etude échantillon : Liste de universités des publications scientifiques Liste des universités Osaka Institute of Technolog...
Conclusions • Les axes d’améliorations ou d’innovations du wireless charging pour les véhicules électriques touchent plusi...
CONCLUSIONS • Le SIC MOSFET est une technologie qui peut être utilisée dans système de chargement sans fil pour un véhicul...
SOURCE • IEEE • [1] https://www.theverge.com/2019/3/21/18276541/norway-oslo- wireless-charging-electric-taxis-car-zero-emi...
  1. 1. Mots clés: #Wireless charging #EV #Silicon Carbide Etude de cas des publications scientifiques : Chargement sans fil et véhicule électrique 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 1 9 April 2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 1 Système de stockage AC-DC convertisseur Récepteur Transmetteur Transmetteur AC-DC convertisseur Active smooting Transformateur Ligne de distribution moyenne tension DC transmission line Convertisseur un demi-pont Convertisseur un demi-pont
  2. 2. Sommaire Liste des acteurs …. 9 Résumé Exécutive …. 9 Objectifs …. 9 Méthodologie …. 9 Snapshot des technologies cités dans les publications scientifiques…. 9 Snapshot technologies :bobines et matériaux magnétiques……………. 10 Snapshot technologies :Technologie SIC………………………………………….. 11 Snapshot technologies :Chargement sans fil dynamique…………………. 12 Snapshot technologies :topologies …………………………………………………. 13 Snapshot technologies :autres axes d’innovation…………………………….. 14 Nombre des publications scientifiques per affiliation………………………. 15 Nombre des publications par pays…………………………………………………… 16 Nombre des conférences per pays…………………………………………………… 17 Nombre des publications per auteur …………………………………………….… 18 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 2
  3. 3. Sommaire • Focus dans la chargement sans fil pour véhicule électrique avec la technologie SiC……………………… 20 • Etude échantillon : Liste de universités des publications scientifiques …………………………………….…… 21 • Conclusion…………………………………….……..……………………………………………..………………………………….…… 29 • Source …………………………………….………..………………………………….……….………………………………….…………. 31 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 3
  4. 4. Liste des acteurs • University of Auckland • Chongqing University • Osaka Institute of Technology • Michigan State University • Osaka Institute of Technology • Tianjin University • Sapienza University of Rome • University of Michigan • QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies • VEDECOM • DENSO International America • Memorial University of Newfoundland • Harbin Institute of Technology • The University of Hong Kong • China Electric Power Research Institute 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 4 • Hideki Omori • Yoichi Hori • Grant A. Covic • Noriyuki Kimura • Lifang Wang • Toshimitsu Morizane • John T. Boys • Udaya K. Madawala • Duleepa J. Thrimawithana • Chun T. Rim • Yanjie Guo • Chenglin Liao • Takehiro Imura • Chris Mi • Chunting Chris Mi • Omer C. Onar • Zeljko Pantic • Manuele Bertoluzzo • Chunbo Zhu • Qingwei Zhu • Giuseppe Buja • Katsuhiro Hata • Osama Mohammed • Sheldon S. Williamson • Ahmed A. S. Mohamed
  5. 5. Résumé Exécutive 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 5 Le monde est sans cesse d’évolution pour réduire la dépendance aux sources fossiles, et réduire les émissions de CO2. Dans cette approche du respect de l ’environnement, des nouvelles technologies dans les véhicules sont en cours de développement, avec des voitures hybrides et électriques qui peuvent se charger via des câbles ou via des « transmission/receptions pads » sans fils. En Mars 2019, la Norvège annonce l’installation de la première station de recharge de voitures électriques sans fil pour les taxis à Oslo [1]. En plus, en Juin 2018, la société de pétrole BP annonce dans son communiqué de presse qu’il allait acquérir Chargermaster, la plus grande société de recharge de véhicules électriques du Royaume-Uni [2]. Auparavant, en Décembre 2014, Qualcomm, fabricant du système de charge sans fil Halo, a investi dans Chargemaster, pour déployer au Royaume-Uni la technologie de recharge de véhicules électriques sans fil (WEVC)[3]. Parmi les technologies de charge sans fil pour les véhicules électriques, il existe de nouvelles innovations non seulement au niveau des composants comme les bobines, les matériaux magnétiques, les semi-conducteurs en carbure de silicium (SIC), mais au niveau du système comme la charge sans fil dynamique. Au niveau des composants, les semiconducteurs en carbure de silicium (SIC) permettent d’avoir un système de charge sans fil avec une meilleure performance thermique, avec des fréquence de commutation plus élevées et avec une réduction de taille. Au niveau du système, la recharge sans fil dynamique pour les véhicules électriques devient un grand défi pour les industriels car ils doivent intégrer des bobines sur la route. La question clé pour la charge dynamique sans fil est : Quel est le coût de la charge dynamique par rapport à la charge statique ? Quels investissements les constructeurs doivent-ils faire pour modifier l'infrastructure routière ? Dans l’actualité du mais de Février 2020, Dubai teste des systèmes des charge dynamique sans fil pour les véhicules électriques et les buses. La première phase de ce projet a consisté à installer un réseau de recharge électrique intégré sous 60 mètres de chaussée dans la zone de Dubai Silicon Oasis [4]. Au niveau des zones géographiques le plus actives des publications scientifiques, nous trouvons la Nouvelle-Zélande avec l'université d'Auckland, le Japon avec l'Osaka Institute of Technology, l'Italie avec l'Université de Padoue et les États-Unis avec l'Université de l'État de San Diego et l'Université du Michigan-Dearborn.
  6. 6. Executive summary The world is constantly evolving to reduce dependence on fossil sources and reduce CO2 emissions. In order to be friendly environment, new technologies in vehicles are being developed, with hybrid and electric cars which can be charged via cables or via wireless "transmission / reception pads". In March 2019, Norway announced the installation of the first wireless electric car charging station for taxis in Oslo [1]. In addition, in June 2018, the oil company BP announced in its press release that it was going to acquire Chargermaster, the largest electric vehicle charging company in the United Kingdom [2]. Previously, in December 2014, Qualcomm, manufacturer of the Halo wireless charging system, invested in Chargemaster, to deploy wireless electric vehicle charging technology (WEVC) in the United Kingdom [3]. Among wireless charging technologies for electric vehicles, there are new innovations not only at the level of components like coils, magnetic materials, silicon carbide semiconductors (SIC), but at the system level like the dynamic wireless charging. At the component level, silicon carbide (SIC) semiconductors provide a wireless charging system with better thermal performance, with higher switching frequencies and with a reduction in size. At the system level, dynamic wireless charging for electric vehicles is becoming a big challenge for industrial vehicles; they have to integrate coils on the road. The key question for wireless dynamic charging is: What is the cost of dynamic charging versus static charging? What investments must manufacturers make to modify the highway? In the news for the month of February 2020, Dubai is testing dynamic wireless charging systems for electric vehicles and buses. The first phase of this project consisted of installing an integrated electric charging network under 60 meters of roadway in the Dubai Silicon Oasis area [4]. The innovation by geographic zone are especially New Zealand with the university of Auckland, Japan with the Osaka Institute of Technology, Italy with the University of Padova, and the United States with the University of San Diego State and the University of Michigan-Dearborn. 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 6
  7. 7. Objectifs • Identifier les publications scientifiques dans le domaine du chargement sas fil et les véhicules électriques; • Identifier les publications scientifiques dans le domaine du chargement sas fil, les véhicules électriques et la technologie de carbure de silice; • Identifier les acteurs académiques; • Identifier les pays les pus actives dans les publications scientifiques. 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 7
  8. 8. Méthodologie • Pour cette étude, nous avons réalisé une recherche des publications scientifiques en utilisant les mots relatifs au chargement d’énergie sans fil EV. Le tableau ci-dessous nous indique les résultats obtenus : 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 8 Nom de la base des données Mots clés Date de la collecte Résultats “Wireless charging “ 08/04/2020 818 “Wireless charging “ “EV” “SIC” 08/04/2020 6 Focus
  9. 9. Etude des publications scientifiques : technologie SIC, chargement sans fil et véhicule électrique 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 9 Système de stockage AC-DC convertisseur Récepteur Transmetteur Transmetteur AC-DC convertisseur Active smooting Transformateur Ligne de distribution moyenne tension DC transmission line Convertisseur un demi-pont Convertisseur un demi-pont 9 April 2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 9 Mots clés: #Wireless charging #EV #Silicon Carbide
  10. 10. Snapshot des technologies cités dans les publications scientifiques 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 10 Bobines, matériaux magnétiques, ferrites Semiconducteurs à base de silicium ou carbure de silicium (SIC) Détection des objets étranges Topologies des convertisseurs Z-Source Resonant Converter LCL-S and LCC-S Topology Méthodes des traçage de la courbe de puissance et repérage du maximum de puissance Réduction du bruit électromagnétique (EMI) Chargement dynamique sans fil
  11. 11. Snapshot technologies :bobines et matériaux magnétiques 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 11 Ferrite-Less Power Pad Multi-parallel Primary Coils Ferriteless Rectangular Coupler With Reactive Assistive shielding Coils An optimization method of coil parameters Marker-free coil-misalignment detection approach using TMR sensor array Magnetizer Optimization of DD Type Coils for EV Wireless Charging System Coil design for high efficiency and low magnetic field leakage A Coil Detection System for Dynamic Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicle Ferrite-Less Circular Pad With Controlled Flux Cancelation for EV Wireless Charging Coil Design and Measurements of Automotive Magnetic Resonant Wireless Charging System for High-Efficiency and Low Magnetic Field Leakage Hexagonal Geometry Coil for a WPT High-Power Fast Charging Application MR Sensor Based Coil Alignment Sensing System for Wirelessly Charged Evs Leakage magnetic field reduction from Wireless Power Transfer system embedding new eddy current-based shielding method
  12. 12. Snapshot technologies :Technologie SIC A novel wireless EV charger using SiC single-ended quasi-resonant inverter for home use Design and implementation of a SiC based contactless battery charger for electric vehicles Comparative study of IGBT and SiC-MOSFET in a wireless V2H system with a new bidirectional single-ended ZVS converter SiC-Based Z-Source Resonant Converter With Constant Frequency and Load Regulation for EV Wireless Charger A 3kW Single-Ended Wireless EV Charger with a Newly Developed SiC-VMOSFET A Study of a Newly Developed Kelvin-Source Driven SiC-VMOSFET on a High-Power Single- Ended Wireless EV Charger 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 12 Source: Digikey SiC
  13. 13. Snapshot technologies :Chargement sans fil dynamique Research on Electric Energy Metering and Charging System for Dynamic Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicle A Review of Electric Vehicles Charging Technologies Stationary and Dynamic Electric Vehicle Dynamic Wireless Charging Technology Based on Multi-parallel Primary Coils Inductive wireless power transfer for electric vehicle dynamic charging Economic Analysis of the Dynamic Charging Electric Vehicle A practical static simulator for dynamic wireless charging of electric vehicle using receiver open circuit voltage equivalent Research on Dynamic Wireless EV Charging Power Control Method Based on Parameter Adjustment according to Driving Speed Analysis, Optimization, and Demonstration of a Vehicular Detection System Intended for Dynamic Wireless Charging Applications Route Optimization of Electric Vehicles Based on Dynamic Wireless Charging Design and evaluation of a wireless power transfer system with road embedded transmitter coils for dynamic charging of electric vehicles Design of a Downscaled Dynamic Wireless EV Charging System for Traffic Intersection Application 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 13 Dubai is testing dynamic wireless charging with buses and EVs that pick up a charge when traveling over an embedded charging grid. (Dubai) Source: FierceElectronics
  14. 14. Snapshot technologies :topologies LCL-S and LCC-S Topology of Wireless EV charging System High power density Z-source resonant wireless charger High power factor Z-source resonant wireless charger with soft switching SiC-Based Z-Source Resonant Converter With Constant Frequency and Load Regulation for EV Wireless Charger 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 14 Source: SemanticScholar
  15. 15. Snapshot technologies :autres axes d’innovation Sensitivity analysis of a bidirectional wireless charger for EV Interleaved DC/DC charger Two-transmitter wireless power transfer with LCL circuit Interoperability Analysis of Compensation Network Design and modeling of V2G inductive charging system EMI reduction technology in 85 kHz band 44 kW wireless power transfer system Performance analysis of switching devices for wireless EV charging systems Foreign Object Detection 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 15 Source: SemanticScholar Metal object detection circuit with non-overlapped coils for wireless EV chargers
  16. 16. Nombre des publications scientifiques per affiliation 9 8 8 7 6 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Number of publications 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 16
  17. 17. Nombre des publications par pays 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 17
  18. 18. Nombre des conférences per pays 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 18
  19. 19. Nombre des publications per auteur 21 20 20 20 18 16 15 15 15 15 15 14 14 13 13 12 12 11 11 10 10 10 9 9 9 0 5 10 15 20 25 Number of publications per auteur Number of publications 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 19
  20. 20. Focus dans la chargement sans fil pour véhicule électrique avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 20 Système de stockage AC-DC convertisseur Récepteur Transmetteur Transmetteur AC-DC convertisseur Active smooting Transformateur Ligne de distribution moyenne tension DC transmission line Convertisseur un demi-pont Convertisseur un demi-pont 9 April 2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 20 SIC Mots clés: #Wireless charging #EV #Silicon Carbide
  21. 21. Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 21 Un nouveau chargeur EV sans fil utilisant un onduleur quasi-résonant asymétrique SiC pour un usage domestique Nouveau type de système de charge EV sans fil Inductive Power Transfer (IPT) avec un onduleur de haute fréquence à résonance de charge simple et efficace et un convertisseur DC-DC utilisant un MOSFET SiC. 2012Osaka Institute of Technology
  22. 22. Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 22 Conception et réalisation d'un chargeur de batterie sans contact à base de SiC pour véhicules électriques Le convertisseur de puissance est basé sur des dispositifs MOSFET SiC et des topologies de puissance efficaces, permettant d'augmenter la fréquence de fonctionnement dans le but de minimiser le volume et le poids du système. Le chargeur de batterie est un système de transfert de puissance inductif sans contact de 3,2 kW-100 kHz, conçu pour une application de chargeur domestique. 2015IK4-IKERLAN Technological Research Centre
  23. 23. Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 23 Etude comparative des IGBT et SiC-MOSFET dans un système sans fil V2H avec un nouveau convertisseur ZVS asymétrique bidirectionnel Le SiC-MOSFET est utilisé pour un nouveau type de système de charge EV sans fil bidirectionnel avec un onduleur haute fréquence quasi résonant asymétrique de type efficace et compact pour un application vehicle to home (V2H). 2016Osaka Institute of Technology
  24. 24. Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 24 Convertisseur résonant à source Z basé sur SiC avec fréquence constante et régulation de charge pour chargeur sans fil EV Solution à un étage avec un convertisseur résonant à source Z (ZSRC) à base de carbure de silicium (SiC) permet de réduire le coût et la complexité d'une structure à deux ou trois étages. Le convertisseur résonant à source Z basé sur SiC avec fréquence constante et régulation de charge pour chargeur sans fil EV. 2017 Michigan State University
  25. 25. Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 25 Un chargeur EV sans fil à extrémité unique de 3 kW avec un SiC-VMOSFET nouvellement développé Description d’un nouveau SiC-VMOSFET peut être utilisée à une bade passante unique de 85kHz pour les chargeurs de véhicules électriques avec une puissance de 3kW. 2018Osaka Institute of Technology
  26. 26. Etude échantillon : Publications dans le chargement sans fils EV avec la technologie SiC 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 26 → Liste de l’échantillon non exhautive Étude d'un nouveau SiC-VMOSFET piloté par source Kelvin sur un chargeur EV sans fil haute puissance à extrémité unique Système de charge pour véhicule électrique avec un SIC-VMOSFET (V-groove trench MOSFET) avec une source additionnel de Kelvin pour améliorer le gate driver. L’application est un chargeur de 3kW pour une véhicule électrique avec une résistance Ron et avec un niveau de tension withstand élevée. 2019Osaka Institute of Technology
  27. 27. Etude échantillon : Liste d’auteurs des publications scientifiques Liste d’auteurs T. Iwanaga M. Nakaoka I. P. de Arenaza H. Omori H. Zeng S. Ohara K. Sakamoto F. Z. Peng K. Fukuda T. Morizane Q. Li N. Kimura R. Negi R. Maeno I. Villar H. Michikoshi U. Iruretagoyena Y. Iga A. Rujas K. Nakagawa A. Garcia-Bediaga 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 27
  28. 28. Etude échantillon : Liste de universités des publications scientifiques Liste des universités Osaka Institute of Technology, Japon National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Ibaraki, Japon Kyungnam University, Republic of Korea Michigan State University, USA Carnegie Mellon University, USA University of Malaya Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia IK4-IKERLAN Technological Research Centre 20500 Arrasate-Mondragon, Spain 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 28
  29. 29. Conclusions • Les axes d’améliorations ou d’innovations du wireless charging pour les véhicules électriques touchent plusieurs briques technologiques, comme les bobines, les matériaux magnétiques sans ferrite, la détection d'objet étranges, le MOSFET à base de carbure de silicium, des systèmes de charge sans fil dynamique et des méthodes pour calculer le point de maximum de puissance dans un système de charge sans fil ; • Dans les tops 5 des universités qui investissent des ressources académiques, nous trouvons l’Université de Auckland en Nouvelle Zélande, l’Osaka Institute of Technology au Japon, l’université de Padova en Italie, l’université d'état de San Diego State et l’université de Michigan-Dearborn aux Etats-Unis ; • Dans les tops 5 des pays les plus actives dans les publications scientifiques, nous trouvons la Chine, les Etats-Unis, le Japon, la Nouvelle Zélande et l’Italie. • Au niveau des universités qui investissent le plus dans la recherche scientifique dans le chargement sans fil EV avec la technologie SIC, nous trouvons l’Université d’Osaka au Japon et National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology au Japon ; • Les académiques poussent l’innovation vers le chargement sans fil d’un véhicule électrique dynamiquement. Avec les chargements dynamiques, il y a des publications qui proposent l’embarcation des bobines dans le pavement pour transmettre de l’énergie électrique aux véhicules ; 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 29
  30. 30. CONCLUSIONS • Le SIC MOSFET est une technologie qui peut être utilisée dans système de chargement sans fil pour un véhicule électrique à des fréquences de bande passante supérieurs à 25kHz; • Dans les solutions des charge sans fil pour les véhicules électriques, nous trouvons un onduleur de haute fréquence à résonance de charge et un convertisseur DC-DC utilisant un MOSFET SiC; • Dans les chargeur sans fil des véhicules électrique, il y a des méthodes qui proposent l’utilisation d’un convertisseur résonant à source Z (ZSRC) à base de carbure de silicium (SiC) afin de réduire le coût et la complexité d'une structure à deux ou trois étages; • Dans le chargement sans fil bidirectionnel d’un véhicule électrique, un system est constitué d’un convertisseur (Zero Voltage Switching) ZVS et équipée d’un SiC-MOSFET en utilisant un onduleur à haute fréquence quasi résonant asymétrique et compact pour V2H (Vehicle to Home); • La détection d'objet étranges comme des pièces des métal est un axe d’amélioration dans les systèmes de chargement sans fil pour le véhicules électriques. 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 30
  31. 31. SOURCE • IEEE • [1] https://www.theverge.com/2019/3/21/18276541/norway-oslo- wireless-charging-electric-taxis-car-zero-emissions-induction • [2] https://www.bp.com/fr_fr/france/home/presse/bp-va-acquerir-la-plus- grande-societe-de-recharge-de-vehicules-e.html • [3] https://chargedevs.com/newswire/qualcomm-invests-in-chargemaster- to-deploy-wireless-charging-in-uk/ • [4] https://www.fierceelectronics.com/electronics/dubai-tests-wireless- charging-for-city-buses-and-evs • [5] https://www.digikey.com/en/articles/effective-implementation-sic- power-devices-longer-range-electric-vehicles 4/9/2020 Wireless charging – Mayra Alejandra FUENTES 31

