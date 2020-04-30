COMO SEr MAS PRODUCTIVO Y ORGANIZAR MEJOR EL TIEMPO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMO SE MAS PRODUCTIVO Y ORGANIZAR MEJOR EL TIEMPO EN ESTA CUARENTENA ALEJANDRA DAVID GUERRA
LA GESTION DEL TIEMPO ES TODA UNA CIENCIA Es algo que a todos los emprendedores nos preocupa, porque de cómo manejamos nue...
#1. Planifica con antelación Si quieres mejorar tu gestión del tiempo, planifica cada día qué harás al día siguiente. De e...
#2. Cambia el café por un paseo matutino • No hay nada más placentero que comenzar la jornada dando un paseo y sintiendo e...
#3. No consultes el email cada dos por tres Al principio, en nuestros inicios como emprendedores, Isa y yo tendíamos a ten...
#4. Establece prioridades en tus tareas • Vale, tienes muchas cosas que hacer, pero dime una cosa: ¿todas las tareas tiene...
#5. Haz las tareas más difíciles a primera hora Una vez que has establecido la prioridad de los objetivos, sabes cuáles so...
#6. Identifica y elimina las distracciones • Todos tenemos más de un «ladrón del tiempo». En tu caso puede ser Facebook, l...
#7. Aprovecha los momentos improductivos • ¿Tienes tiempo libre y vas a estar 15 minutos en la sala. Puedes aprovechar ese...
#8. Evita la procrastinación • . Estás procrastinando la siguiente tarea que tienes que hacer? • Para mejorar la gestión d...
#9. No persigas el perfeccionismo • Ya nos has oído decir muchas veces que “hecho es mejor que perfecto”. • Querer hacer l...
https://masymejor.com/gestion-del-tiempo/

  COMO SE MAS PRODUCTIVO Y ORGANIZAR MEJOR EL TIEMPO EN ESTA CUARENTENA ALEJANDRA DAVID GUERRA
  2. 2. LA GESTION DEL TIEMPO ES TODA UNA CIENCIA Es algo que a todos los emprendedores nos preocupa, porque de cómo manejamos nuestras horas de trabajo depende en gran medida nuestra productividad. Piénsalo un momento. Los días en los que haces una buena gestión de tu tiempo y consigues los objetivos que te habías marcado, te sientes bien contigo mismo y aumenta tu motivación. Sin embargo, cuando no gestionas bien tu tiempo, vives en una constante sensación de frustración y decepción por “no llegar a todo”. ¿Sientes que la falta de tiempo te persigue y a pesar de vivir encadenado a tu ordenador nunca consigues terminar tu lista de tareas? .
  3. 3. • La gestión del tiempo es toda una ciencia: • Es algo que a todos los emprendedores nos preocupa, porque de cómo manejamos nuestras horas de trabajo depende en gran medida nuestra productividad. • Piénsalo un momento. • Los días en los que haces una buena gestión de tu tiempo y consigues los objetivos que te habías marcado, te sientes bien contigo mismo y aumenta tu motivación. • Sin embargo, cuando no gestionas bien tu tiempo, vives en una constante sensación de frustración y decepción por “no llegar a todo”. • ¿Sientes que la falta de tiempo te persigue y a pesar de vivir encadenado a tu ordenador nunca consigues terminar tu lista de tareas? • Hoy vamos a ponerle solución. En este artículo te contamos los mejores trucos de gestión del tiempo que usamos nosotros para que los apliques y tu vida cambie a mejor desde hoy mismo.
  4. 4. #1. Planifica con antelación Si quieres mejorar tu gestión del tiempo, planifica cada día qué harás al día siguiente. De este modo, no trabajarás por impulsos y en tu cabeza habrá un orden de tareas por hacer. °Puedes planificarte como tú prefieras. Una buena práctica es escribirlo en papel, porque la escritura a mano ayuda a clarificar la mente, pero nosotros somos más tecnológicos y lo hacemos en aplicaciones online para tenerlo todo centralizado. °Además de un planning diario, reserva un rato la tarde de los domingos para organizar la semana.
  5. 5. #2. Cambia el café por un paseo matutino • No hay nada más placentero que comenzar la jornada dando un paseo y sintiendo el aire fresco. • ¿Sueles tomarte un café nada más levantarte? Pues te propongo hacer un cambio en tu rutina y dedicar los primeros 30 minutos del día a pasear al aire libre. • °El ejercicio hará que liberes serotonina y dopamina, las hormonas que incrementan el bienestar y la felicidad. • °Además, cuando nos despertamos, el cerebro libera cortisol, que ayuda al resto de sistemas del cuerpo a arrancar y ponerse en marcha, pero la cafeína lo bloquea. • °Por lo tanto, si quieres comenzar tus días con energía y sentir que no necesitas una hora para despejarte del todo, sustituye el café por un paseo.
  6. 6. #3. No consultes el email cada dos por tres Al principio, en nuestros inicios como emprendedores, Isa y yo tendíamos a tener la pestaña del correo electrónico siempre abierta y respondíamos los emails según iban llegando. Hasta que un día nos dimos cuenta de que no estábamos aprovechando bien el tiempo. Para responder los correos, teníamos que dejar a medias la tarea que teníamos entre manos. Por lo tanto, rompíamos la concentración. No es necesario que revises los emails cada hora ni que tengas el correo abierto todo el día. Reserva un par de ratos al día para atender los emails y no lo abras hasta (por lo menos) la 1 de la tarde.
  7. 7. #4. Establece prioridades en tus tareas • Vale, tienes muchas cosas que hacer, pero dime una cosa: ¿todas las tareas tienen la misma importancia? • Necesitas tener un método para establecer prioridades. ¡La vida es cuestión de prioridades! 🙂 • ¿Cómo? Empieza por escribir todo lo que tienes que hacer. Aunque no tengas tiempo para hacerlas todas en un solo día, pero puedes identificar las más importantes (que son en las que debes enfocarte primero). • Organiza 4 niveles de categoría: A, B, C y D. • Tareas A: muy importantes y urgentes. Son los proyectos que debes atender en primer lugar. • Tareas B: importantes, pero no urgentes. Debes hacerlas, aunque no con prisa máxima. • Tareas C: ni urgentes ni importantes. Son cosas que en algún momento tienes que abordar, pero pueden esperar. • Tareas D: tareas que puedes delegar (luego hablamos sobre esto). • Tareas E: aquello que puedes eliminar de la lista sin que suponga un impacto negativo en tu negocio o tus objetivos.
  8. 8. #5. Haz las tareas más difíciles a primera hora Una vez que has establecido la prioridad de los objetivos, sabes cuáles son las que más te van a costar, ya sea por dificultad, tiempo o porque no te apetece nada hacerlas. Empieza por estas en primer lugar. Si durante las primeras horas de tu jornada te quitas de encima lo más difícil, ¡el día solo puede ir a mejor! 😉 Además, te sentirás bien contigo mismo por haber cumplido con tus metas más complejas. Por cierto, no te impongas terminar 50 tareas importantes y difíciles en un día. Selecciona 2 o 3.
  9. 9. #6. Identifica y elimina las distracciones • Todos tenemos más de un «ladrón del tiempo». En tu caso puede ser Facebook, la televisión, el WhatsApp, navegar por páginas porque has visto varios artículos la mar de interesantes… • Identifica cuáles son tus principales distracciones y ¡ponlas a raya! • Apaga el móvil (o ponlo en modo avión), cierra las pestañas de las redes sociales y elimina las notificaciones. • Sin estas distracciones, será más fácil hacer una mejor gestión del tiempo.
  10. 10. #7. Aprovecha los momentos improductivos • ¿Tienes tiempo libre y vas a estar 15 minutos en la sala. Puedes aprovechar ese ratito para hacer alguna minitarea, como guardar en Pocket artículos para leer más tarde o descargar un podcast que te interesa y escucharlo mientras haces ejercicio. • Aprovechar esos pequeños intervalos durante el día es una gran manera de mejorar la gestión del tiempo
  11. 11. #8. Evita la procrastinación • . Estás procrastinando la siguiente tarea que tienes que hacer? • Para mejorar la gestión del tiempo, primero tienes que saber por qué estás retrasando ese objetivo. • ¿Te parece demasiado difícil? ¿Te aburre? ¿Te bloquea? • Procrastinar también consume tiempo y energías, así que para ponerle freno, pregúntate por qué estás postergando esa tarea en concreto y sé sincero contigo mismo. • Un truco para evitar la procrastinación consiste en hacer lo que te he comentado antes: abordar primero las tareas más complejas
  12. 12. #9. No persigas el perfeccionismo • Ya nos has oído decir muchas veces que “hecho es mejor que perfecto”. • Querer hacer las cosas bien es fantástico, pero no persigas el perfeccionismo porque puede convertirse en tu peor enemigo. • Huye del perfeccionismo: es el enemigo nº1 del emprendedor. #emprender • Los pequeños detalles son eso: detalles. Se pueden mejorar con el tiempo, pero no necesitas tener todo perfectísimo para dar por concluida la tarea.

