Herbivoria

HERBIVORÍA
LA HERBÍVORA ES UNA FORMA DE DEPREDACIÓN EN LA QUE EL ORGANISMO PRESA ES UNA PLANTA.
Defensadelasplantas Protección Mecánica. Estructuras externas defensivas en tallos, hojas, frutos, flores, Reducción de Di...
LOS PROBLEMAS DEL HERBIVORISMO LAS PLANTAS SON EL ALIMENTO DE MAYOR ABUNDANCIA EN EL PLANETA, EL HERBIVORISMO HA SIDO UNA ...
Efectos poblacionales del herbívoro • Los herbívoros pueden cambiar aspectos poblacionales de la planta: 1. modificaciones...
  1. 1. HERBIVORÍA
  2. 2. LA HERBÍVORA ES UNA FORMA DE DEPREDACIÓN EN LA QUE EL ORGANISMO PRESA ES UNA PLANTA.
  3. 3. Defensadelasplantas Protección Mecánica. Estructuras externas defensivas en tallos, hojas, frutos, flores, Reducción de Digestibilidad Compuestos llamados polímeros o cristales inorgánicos, que hacen a la pared celular indigerible por los animales Toxinas. Componente secundario o alelo químicos que tienen el papel defensivo contra los animales. Terpenos Esenciales para el metabolismo de la planta, como la hormona del crecimiento vegetal (ácido giberélico)
  4. 4. LOS PROBLEMAS DEL HERBIVORISMO LAS PLANTAS SON EL ALIMENTO DE MAYOR ABUNDANCIA EN EL PLANETA, EL HERBIVORISMO HA SIDO UNA FORMA DE VIDA COMÚN ENTRE LOS MAMÍFEROS DESDE HACE 65 MILLONES DE AÑOS.
  5. 5. Efectos poblacionales del herbívoro • Los herbívoros pueden cambiar aspectos poblacionales de la planta: 1. modificaciones de parámetros poblacionales como natalidad y mortalidad 2. modificaciones en la distribución geográfica de la planta

