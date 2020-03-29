3 1 simbologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Simbologia para Instrumentação e Controle
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Normas • Instrument Society of America (ISA): ISA 5.1 - Instrumentation Symbols and I...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Aplicações Os símbolos de instrumentação são encontrados em: • fluxogramas de process...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Alarme – Sistema que indica a existência de uma situação anormal por mei...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Chave – Dispositivo que conecta, desconecta ou transfere um ou mais circ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Elemento primário – Parte de uma malha ou de um instrumento que primeiro...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Instrumento – Dispositivo usado direta ou indiretamente para medir ou co...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Lâmpada piloto – Lâmpada que indica a existência de uma determinada cond...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Processo – Qualquer operação ou seqüência de operações envolvendo uma mu...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Transdutor: Instrumento que recebe informações na forma de uma ou mais q...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Estrutura Hierárquica de uma Planta • Planta - O termo Planta define por si só a impl...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tagname • O Tagname ou Tag é um código alfanumérico, cuja finalidade é a de identific...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Formato do TAG
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplo de identificação de instrumento • P - Variável medida - Pressão • R - Função ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplo Letras subsequentes (função do instrumento na malha) IC Primeira letra (variá...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional • A identificação funcional do instrumento ou seu equivalente...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional • A identificação funcional do instrumento é feita de acordo ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional • A primeira letra da identificação funcional é selecionada d...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional As letras subsequentes identificam as funções do instrumento,...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional A seqüência de formação da identificação intencional de um in...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação da malha • A identificação da malha geralmente é feita por um número, c...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 5. A letra A (análise) cobre todas as análises n...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 1. Uma letra de escolha do usuário tem o objetiv...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfer...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Elemento Sensor Tensão (voltage) E Modifica dor Fu...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação  4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 9. A função passiva G se aplica a instrumentos o...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baix...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 10. A indicação normalmente se aplica a displays...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baixo ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação  4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 21. A letra modificadora K, em combinação com um...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 11. Uma lâmpada piloto que é parte de uma malha ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baix...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baix...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Escolha (1)Escolha (1)Escolha (1)Escolha (1)N Modi...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Orifício ou restrição Escolha (1)O Modifica dor Fu...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Ponto de teste Pressão, vácuoP Modifica dor Função...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação  4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 17. O termo registrador se aplica a qualquer for...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 8. O termo segurança se aplica a elementos primá...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfer...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 18. Elemento sensor, transdutor, transmissor e c...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 6. O uso de U como primeira letra para multivari...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfer...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Poço (well)Peso, forçaW Modificador Função de saíd...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 2. A letra X não classificada tem o objetivo de ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 20. A primeira letra Y se destina ao uso quando ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfer...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Elemento final de controle não classificado Eixo Z...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • PI = Indicador de pressão “P" é a variável medida (Pressão) “I“ é a função...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • PIC = Indicador Controlador de Pressão Neste caso a função final é o contr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • LAH = Alarme de Nível Alto Neste exemplo a letra "A" define a função de in...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • HV = Válvula de controle manual A letra “V“ indica a função final e a letr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Combinação de Letras Típicas
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Combinação de Letras Típicas
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Combinação de Letras Típicas
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 2 - Símbolos e Funções de Processamento de Sinais
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolos A simbologia correta da instrumentação deve conter os seguintes parâmetros: ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolo de Linhas de Instrumentos
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolo de Linhas de Instrumentos Observações: 1- A linha de suprimento ou impulso re...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolo de Linhas de Instrumentos Observações: 2- O símbolo do sinal pneumático aplic...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Círculo ou Balão do Instrumento
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumento com tag longo Lâmpada piloto Terminais de conexão montados no painel (ex ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos LAHH 100 LAL 102 LAH 101 LALL 103 Alarmes independentes de níveis anormais L...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controlador indicador de temperatura TIC 101 TT Transmissor de temperatura, instalado...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle em cascata – o controlador de vazão tem o seu ponto de controle fixado por u...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Indicador diferencial de temperatura TDI 103 TT A TT B Transmissor de temperatura, eq...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA LC 107 LSHL 105 LC 106 START LAH LAL LLH LLL STOP BOMBA Controle diferencial de nível...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Sinal de corrente elétrica que aciona válvula de controle pneumática através de um co...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumento combinado: controlador, indicador de nível e transmissor, comandando válv...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Registrador de vazão com registrador de pressão. Registradores no painel e transmisso...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumento combinado de registro e controle de nível, comandando válvula de controle...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle seletivo Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, transmissão elétrica Extr...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle de temperatura Transmissor de temperatura, instalado no campo Controlador re...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle de temperatura Transmissor de temperatura, instalado no campo, transmissão e...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle de temperatura Válvula de controle acionada pneumaticamente Conversor de cor...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumentação para um sistema de destilação
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Indicador de temperatura, instalado no campo, malha 9, instrumento 3 Válvula borbolet...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Alarme de nível alto e baixo, instalado no painel, malha 9 Transmissor de pressão, in...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Divisor multivariável, instalado atrás do painel, malha 6 Analisador, controlador e r...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Alarme de valor baixo do analisador, instalado no painel, malha 5 Chave de valor alto...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Alarme de nível alto e baixo, instalado no painel, malha 2 Controlador indicador de n...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Válvula com atuador pneumático, malha de vazão 1 Controlador indicador de vazão, inst...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos As figuras abaixo ilustram um diagrama de blocos de uma fábrica de pasta ter...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Planta PD3 da Smar
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tela de sinótico
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tanque de aquecimento
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Transmissor e válvula de controle de vazão
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Bomba para alimentação do tanque de aquecimento
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Reservatório de água
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Bomba para alimentação do tanque de mistura
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Transmissor e válvula de controle de vazão
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tanque de mistura, água quente e fria
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha 31 Malha 32
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIAVálvulas manuais
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Chave de nível e termostato A chave de nível acusa nível baixo quando a capacidade do...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Vazão A planta didática possui 2 transmissores Fieldbus LD302 acoplados com orifícios...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Nível do Tanque de Água Quente Um Transmissor fieldbus LD302 diferencial é responsáve...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Temperatura do Tanque de Água Quente A temperatura do tanque de água quente é medida ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Temperatura do Tanque de Mistura A temperatura do tanque de mistura é medida através ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Conversor Estático A planta didática possui um conversor resistivo que converte corre...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Válvula de Entrada de Água no Tanque de Água Quente A planta possui também uma válvul...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Válvula de Entrada de Água no Tanque de Mistura A planta possui também uma válvula qu...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle em Cascata (Temperatura com vazão de água fria) No tanque de mistura, a água...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA TIC 2 FY 1 FI 1 LI 1 JY 1 TI 1 FIT LIT JY TIT TIT I PI P FIT Ar de instrumento Saída ...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha de Temperatura TIC-32 A malha de temperatura faz um controle PID onde sua saída...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha de Vazão de Água Fria FIC-32 Esta malha utiliza como setpoint a saída do contro...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle por Realimentação Negativa (Temperatura com vazão de água fria) A finalidade...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA TIC 2 FY 1 FI 2 LI 1 TIC 1 FIT LIT JY TIT TIT I PI P FIT Ar de instrumento Saída de á...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha de Temperatura TIC-31 A malha de temperatura faz um controle PID simples. Malha...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA CHEMICAL FLARE SP SP SP SP SP SOUR WATER DRUM STATIC MIXER H2S STRIPPER CONDENSER NH3...
INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exercício: Planta de Recuperação de Solvente
  1. 1. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Simbologia para Instrumentação e Controle
  2. 2. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Normas • Instrument Society of America (ISA): ISA 5.1 - Instrumentation Symbols and Identification (1984, revisão em 1992) • Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas (ABNT): NBR 8190 – Simbologia de Instrumentação (1983)
  3. 3. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Aplicações Os símbolos de instrumentação são encontrados em: • fluxogramas de processo e de engenharia, • diagramas de controle de processos, conhecidos como diagrama P&I, • desenhos de detalhamento de instrumentação, instalação, diagramas de ligação, plantas de localização, diagramas lógicos de controle, listagem de instrumentos, • painéis sinópticos e semigráficos na sala de controle, • diagramas de telas de vídeo de estações de controle.
  4. 4. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Alarme – Sistema que indica a existência de uma situação anormal por meio de um sinal sonoro, visual ou ambos. • Alcance (Span) - É a diferença algébrica entre o valor superior e inferior da faixa de medida do instrumento. Exemplo: Um instrumento com range de 100 - 5000C seu Span é de 4000C. • Acessível (Accessible) - Termo aplicado a um dispositivo ou função programada que poderá ser visto ou utilizado pelo operador com o propósito de acompanhamento do processo ou atuação em ações de controle. • Atrás do Painel (Behind the panel) - Termo aplicado a instrumentos inacessíveis ao operador e que normalmente estão localizados no interior do painel ou em armários separados.
  5. 5. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Chave – Dispositivo que conecta, desconecta ou transfere um ou mais circuitos e que não seja designado como controlador, relé ou válvula de controle. • Círculo ou Balão – Símbolo usado para representar ou identificar um instrumento. • Configurável – Seleção através de comandos do teclado da estrutura básica do algoritmo de controle, do formato da leitura e das terminações de entrada e saída. • Compartilhado – Um único instrumento executa a mesma função, geralmente indicação, registro ou controle, de um grande número de variáveis simultaneamente. • Controlador – Dispositivo que tem um sinal de saída que pode ser variado para manter a variável controlada dentro de um limite específico ou para alterá-la de um valor previamente estabelecido. • Conversor – Dispositivo que recebe uma informação na forma de um sinal, altera a forma da informação e o emite como um sinal de saída.
  6. 6. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Elemento primário – Parte de uma malha ou de um instrumento que primeiro sente o valor da variável de processo e que assume uma correspondência predeterminada de estado ou sinal de saída. O elemento primário é também conhecido como detetor ou sensor. • Elemento final de controle – Dispositivo que altera diretamente o valor da variável manipulada de uma malha de controle. • Estação de controle – Sistema provido de uma chave de transferência de controle manual para automático e vice- versa. É também conhecida como estação automanual. • Faixa de Medida (Range) - Conjunto de valores da variável medida que estão compreendidos dentro do limite superior e inferior da capacidade de medida ou de transmissão do instrumento. Se expressa determinando os valores extremos. Exemplo: 100 a 500oC. • Função – Objetivo ou ação desenvolvida por um instrumento ou dispositivo.
  7. 7. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Instrumento – Dispositivo usado direta ou indiretamente para medir ou controlar uma variável, ou ambos. • Instrumento indicador - Instrumento que dispõe de um ponteiro e de uma escala graduada na qual podemos ler o valor da variável. Existem também indicadores digitais que indicam a variável em forma numérica com dígitos ou barras gráficas. • Instrumento registrador - Instrumento que registra a(s) variável(s) através de um traço contínuo ou pontos em um gráfico. • Instrumento transmissor – Dispositivo que detecta uma variável de processo por meio de um elemento primário e que tem uma saída cujo valor é proporcional ao valor da variável de processo.
  8. 8. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Lâmpada piloto – Lâmpada que indica a existência de uma determinada condição normal de um sistema ou equipamento. • Local – Localização de um instrumento que não está no painel ou atrás do painel. Os instrumentos locais estão comumente próximos aos elementos primários ou finais de controle. • Malha – combinação de instrumentos interligados para medir ou controlar uma variável de processos. • Medição – Determinação da existência ou magnitude de uma variável. • Painel local – Painel que não seja central ou principal. Painéis locais estão comumente próximos dos equipamentos. • Ponto de teste – Tomada de uma variável do processo onde normalmente se instala um instrumento em caráter temporário ou intermitente.
  9. 9. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Processo – Qualquer operação ou seqüência de operações envolvendo uma mudança de estado, de composição, de dimensão ou outras propriedades que possam ser definidas relativamente a um padrão. • Relé – Dispositivo atuado por um sinal elétrico que conecta, desconecta ou transfere um ou mais circuitos. • Relé de computação – Dispositivo que recebe informações na forma de um ou mais sinais provenientes de outros instrumentos, modifica estas informações e emite um ou mais sinais de saída resultantes. • Sistema de Controle Distribuído (Distributed Control System) - Sistema que embora funcionalmente integrado, consiste de subsistemas que poderão estar fisicamente separados e montados remotamente um do outro, obedecendo a uma hierarquia configurável. • Telemetria – Transmissão e recepção a distância da medida de uma variável para indicação ou outros usos.
  10. 10. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Definições • Transdutor: Instrumento que recebe informações na forma de uma ou mais quantidades físicas, modifica caso necessário as informações e fornece um sinal de saída resultante. • Válvula de controle – Dispositivo, que não a válvula comum de atuação manual, que regula diretamente a vazão de uma ou mais correntes do processo com a finalidade de se obter uma determinada variável controlada. • Variável de processo – Qualquer propriedade variável de um processo (exemplo: temperatura, pressão, nível, vazão etc). • Varredura - Função que consiste em amostrar, intermitentemente, de uma maneira pré-determinada cada uma das variáveis de um grupo. Normalmente, a finalidade de dispositivos com varredura é indicar o estado ou valor de variáveis, porém poderão estar associados a outras funções tais como registro e alarme.
  11. 11. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Estrutura Hierárquica de uma Planta • Planta - O termo Planta define por si só a implantação como um todo. • Área - A área define dentro da região um setor específico, que será tomada como uma identidade e submetida à subdivisões que permitam de forma lógica uma divisão que procura contemplar a execução de atividades específicas do processo. • Setor - O Setor divide dentro da área locais específicos de execução de urna fase do processo. • Grupo - O grupo define o menor conjunto do processo que possui em geral a característica de executar urna tarefa definida. • Instrumentos/Equipamentos - São os componentes físicos que estão contidos no Processo, compondo todas as suas partes funcionais. – Equipamentos - Bombas, vasos, tanques, vibradores, misturadores, pasteurizadores, silos, motores, clarificadoras, máquinas diversas e muitos outros. – Instrumentos - Indicadores, controladores, registradores, sensores, variadores, aturadores, transmissores, conversores, válvulas de controle e etc.
  12. 12. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tagname • O Tagname ou Tag é um código alfanumérico, cuja finalidade é a de identificar equipamentos ou instrumentos, dentro de uma planta de processos. • O Tagname também é a identificação física de um instrumento ou equipamento. Por meio deste podemos localizar onde o instrumento/equipamento está instalado.
  13. 13. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Formato do TAG
  14. 14. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplo de identificação de instrumento • P - Variável medida - Pressão • R - Função passiva ou de informação - Registrador • C - Função ativa ou de saída - Controlador • 001 - Área de atividade, onde o instrumento atua • 02 - Número seqüencial da malha • A - Sufixo Identificação do Instrumento Sufixo No do Instrumento Área da Atividade Função Letras Subsequentes Variável Identificação Funcional P RC 001 02 A
  15. 15. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplo Letras subsequentes (função do instrumento na malha) IC Primeira letra (variável da malha)T Identificação funcional Controlador Indicador de Temperatura TIC Número da malha103 Identificação da malha (malha de temperatura, número 103) T 103 Identificação do instrumento ou tag do instrumento TIC 103
  16. 16. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional • A identificação funcional do instrumento ou seu equivalente funcional consiste de letras. • A primeira letra é a variável do processo medida ou de inicialização. • A primeira letra pode ter um modificador opcional. Por exemplo, PT é o transmissor de pressão e PDT é o transmissor de pressão diferencial. • As letras subsequentes identificam as funções do instrumento ou ainda fazem o papel de letras modificadoras. • Por exemplo, um TE tem sua primeira letra identificando a variável temperatura e a segunda letra E, chamada de subsequente, no caso um elemento primário que pode ser um sensor de temperatura, seja PT-100 ou termopar, ou outro princípio de medição de temperatura
  17. 17. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional • A identificação funcional do instrumento é feita de acordo com sua função e não com a sua construção. • Por exemplo, um registrador de pressão diferencial usado para registro de vazão deve ser identificado por FR. • Outro exemplo, um indicador de pressão e um pressostato conectado na saída de um transmissor de nível devem ser identificados como LI e LS, respectivamente.
  18. 18. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional • A primeira letra da identificação funcional é selecionada de acordo com a variável medida e não a variável manipulada. • A variável manipulada é a variável controlada pela variável medida. • Logo uma válvula de controle que varia a vazão para controlar um nível, comandada por um controlador de nível, é identificada como LV e não FV
  19. 19. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional As letras subsequentes identificam as funções do instrumento, podendo ser: • Funções passivas - elemento primário, orifício de restrição, poço; • Funções de informação - indicador, registrador, visor; • Funções ativas ou de saída - controlador, transmissor, chave e outros; • Funções modificadoras - alarmes ou indicação de instrumento multifunção.
  20. 20. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação funcional A seqüência de formação da identificação intencional de um instrumento é a seguinte: – A primeira letra deve sempre indicar a variável medida ou inicial. A primeira letra pode possuir função modificada. – As letras subsequentes (segundo grupo de letras) indicam as funções do instrumento na seguinte ordem: • letras que designam funções passivas ou de informação. • letras que designam funções ativas ou saídas. • letras que modificam a função do instrumento ou que funcionam como complemento de explicação de função. Se houver letras modificadoras, estas devem ser colocadas imediatamente após a letra que modificam. Todas as letras da identificação funcional devem ser maiúsculas.
  21. 21. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Identificação da malha • A identificação da malha geralmente é feita por um número, colocado ao final da identificação funcional do instrumento associado a uma variável de processo. • A numeração pode ser serial ou paralela. • Numeração paralela começa de 0 para cada nova variável, por exemplo, TIC-100, FIC-100, LIC-100 e AI-100. • Numeração serial usa uma única seqüência de números para um projeto ou seção grande de um projeto, de modo que se tem TIC-100, FIC-101, LIC- 102 e AI-103. A numeração pode começar de 1 ou qualquer outro número conveniente, como 101, 1001, 1201.
  22. 22. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 5. A letra A (análise) cobre todas as análises não descritas como uma escolha do usuário. O tipo de análise deve ser especificado fora do circulo de identificação. Por exemplo, análise de pH, análise de O2. Análise é variável de processo e não função de instrumento, como muitos pensam principalmente por causa do uso inadequado do termo analisador. • 19. A primeira letra V, vibração ou análise mecânica, destina-se a executar as tarefas em monitoração de máquinas que a letra A executa em uma análise mais geral. Exceto para vibração, é esperado que a variável de interesse seja definida fora das letras de tag. Alarme Analisador (5,19) A Modifi cador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifi cador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  23. 23. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 1. Uma letra de escolha do usuário tem o objetivo de cobrir significado não listado que é necessário em uma determinada aplicação. Se usada, a letra pode ter um significado como de primeira letra ou de letras subsequentes. O significado precisa ser definido uma única vez em uma legenda. Por exemplo, a letra N pode ser definida como módulo de elasticidade como uma primeira letra ou como osciloscópio como letra subsequente. Escolha (1)Escolha (1)Escolha (1) Chama de queimador (burner) B Modifi cador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifi cador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  24. 24. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfere um ou mais circuitos pode ser uma chave, um relé, um controlador liga-desliga ou uma válvula de controle, dependendo da aplicação. Se o equipamento manipula uma vazão de fluido do processo e não é uma válvula manual de bloqueio liga-desliga, ela é projetada como válvula de controle. É incorreto usar o tag CV para qualquer coisa que não seja uma válvula de controle auto atuada. Para todas as aplicações que não tenham vazão de fluido de processo, o equipamento é projetado como: a) Chave, se for atuada manualmente. b) Chave ou controlador liga-desliga, se for automático e for o primeiro dispositivo na malha. O termo chave é geralmente usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para alarme, lâmpada piloto, seleção, intertravamento ou segurança. O termo controlador é usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para o controle de operação normal. c) Relé, se for automático e não for o primeiro dispositivo na malha, mas atuado por uma chave ou por um controlador liga-desliga. Controlador (13)Escolha (1)C Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  25. 25. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letras modificadoras D (diferencial), F (relação), M (momentâneo), K (tempo de alteração) e Q (integração ou totalização) representa uma variável nova e separada e a combinação é tratada como uma entidade de primeira letra. Assim, os instrumentos TDI e TI indicam duas variáveis diferentes: diferença de temperatura e temperatura. As letras modificadoras são usadas quando aplicável. • Segundo a NBR 8190 no Primeiro Grupo de Letras a Variável Medida ou Inicial: C – representa condutividade elétrica D – representa densidade ou massa específica (density) Diferencial (4)Escolha (1)D Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  26. 26. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Elemento Sensor Tensão (voltage) E Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  27. 27. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação  4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letras modificadoras D (diferencial), F (relação), M (momentâneo), K (tempo de alteração) e Q (integração ou totalização) representa uma variável nova e separada e a combinação é tratada como uma entidade de primeira letra. Assim, os instrumentos TDI e TI indicam duas variáveis diferentes: diferença de temperatura e temperatura. As letras modificadoras são usadas quando aplicável. Fração ou relação (4) Vazão (flow)F Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  28. 28. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 9. A função passiva G se aplica a instrumentos ou equipamentos que fornecem uma indicação não calibrada, como visor de vidro ou monitor de televisão. Costuma-se aplicar TG para termômetro e PG para manômetro, o que não é previsto por esta norma. • Segundo a NBR 8190 no Primeiro Grupo de Letras a Variável Medida ou Inicial: G – representa medida dimensional Visor ou indicador local (9) Escolha (1)G Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  29. 29. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baixo (L), médio (M) e varredura (J) é opcional. • 15. Os termos modificadores alto, baixo, médio ou intermediário correspondem aos valores da variável medida e não aos valores do sinal. Por exemplo, um alarme de nível alto proveniente de um transmissor de nível com ação inversa deve ser LAH, mesmo que fisicamente o alarme seja atuado quando o sinal atinge um valor mínimo crítico. • 16. Os termos alto e baixo quando aplicados a posições de válvulas e outros dispositivos de abrir e fechar são assim definidos: a) alto significa que a válvula está totalmente aberta b) baixo significa que a válvula está totalmente fechada Alto (7, 15, 16) Comando manual (hand) H Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  30. 30. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 10. A indicação normalmente se aplica a displays analógicos ou digitais de uma medição instantânea. No caso de uma estação manual, a indicação pode ser usada para o dial ou indicador do ajuste. Indicador (10) Corrente elétrica I Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  31. 31. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baixo (L), médio (M) e varredura (J) é opcional. Varredura (scan) (7) PotênciaJ Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  32. 32. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação  4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letras modificadoras D (diferencial), F (relação), M (momentâneo), K (tempo de alteração) e Q (integração ou totalização) representa uma variável nova e separada e a combinação é tratada como uma entidade de primeira letra. Assim, os instrumentos TDI e TI indicam duas variáveis diferentes: diferença de temperatura e temperatura. As letras modificadoras são usadas quando aplicável. Estação de controle (22) Tempo de mudança (4, 21) TempoK Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  33. 33. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 21. A letra modificadora K, em combinação com uma primeira letra como L, T ou W, significa uma variação de taxa de tempo da quantidade medida ou de inicialização. A variável WKIC, por exemplo, pode representar um controlador de taxa de perda de peso. • 22. A letra K como modificador é uma opção do usuário para designar uma estação de controle, enquanto a letra C seguinte é usada para descrever controlador automático ou manual. Estação de controle (22) Tempo de mudança (4, 21) TempoK Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  34. 34. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 11. Uma lâmpada piloto que é parte de uma malha de instrumento deve ser designada por uma primeira letra seguida pela letra subsequente L. Por exemplo, uma lâmpada piloto que indica o tempo expirado deve ter o tag KQL (lâmpada de totalização de tempo). A lâmpada para indicar o funcionamento de um motor tem o tag EL (lâmpada de voltagem), pois a voltagem é a variável medida conveniente para indicar a operação do motor ou YL (lâmpada de evento) assumindo que o estado de operação está sendo monitorado. Não se deve usar a letra genérica X, como XL. Baixo (7, 15, 16) Lâmpada piloto (11) Nível (level)L Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  35. 35. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baixo (L), médio (M) e varredura (J) é opcional. • 15. Os termos modificadores alto, baixo, médio ou intermediário correspondem aos valores da variável medida e não aos valores do sinal. Por exemplo, um alarme de nível alto proveniente de um transmissor de nível com ação inversa deve ser LAH, mesmo que fisicamente o alarme seja atuado quando o sinal atinge um valor mínimo crítico. • 16. Os termos alto e baixo quando aplicados a posições de válvulas e outros dispositivos de abrir e fechar são assim definidos: a) alto significa que a válvula está totalmente aberta b) baixo significa que a válvula está totalmente fechada Baixo (7, 15, 16) Lâmpada piloto (11) Nível (level)L Modificador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  36. 36. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 7. O uso dos termos modificadores alto (H), baixo (L), médio (M) e varredura (J) é opcional. • 15. Os termos modificadores alto, baixo, médio ou intermediário correspondem aos valores da variável medida e não aos valores do sinal. Por exemplo, um alarme de nível alto proveniente de um transmissor de nível com ação inversa deve ser LAH, mesmo que fisicamente o alarme seja atuado quando o sinal atinge um valor mínimo crítico. • Segundo a NBR 8190 no Primeiro Grupo de Letras a Variável Medida ou Inicial: M – representa umidade (moisture) Médio ou intermediário (7, 15) Momentâ neo Escolha (1)M Modificador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  37. 37. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Escolha (1)Escolha (1)Escolha (1)Escolha (1)N Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  38. 38. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Orifício ou restrição Escolha (1)O Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  39. 39. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Ponto de teste Pressão, vácuoP Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  40. 40. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação  4. Qualquer primeira letra combinada com as letras modificadoras D (diferencial), F (relação), M (momentâneo), K (tempo de alteração) e Q (integração ou totalização) representa uma variável nova e separada e a combinação é tratada como uma entidade de primeira letra. Assim, os instrumentos TDI e TI indicam duas variáveis diferentes: diferença de temperatura e temperatura. As letras modificadoras são usadas quando aplicável. Integrador ou totalizador (4) QuantidadeQ Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  41. 41. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 17. O termo registrador se aplica a qualquer forma de armazenar permanentemente a informação que permita a sua recuperação por qualquer modo. Registrador (17) Radiação (radioatividade) R Modificador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  42. 42. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 8. O termo segurança se aplica a elementos primários e finais de proteção de emergência. Assim, uma válvula auto atuada que evita a operação de um sistema de fluido atingir valores elevados, aliviando o fluido do sistema tem um tag PCV (válvula controladora de pressão). Porém, o tag desta válvula deve ser PSV (válvula de segurança de pressão) se ela protege o sistema contra condições de emergência, ou seja, condições que são perigosas para o pessoal ou o equipamento e que são raras de aparecer. A designação PSV se aplica a todas as válvulas de proteção contra condições de alta pressão de emergência, independente de sua construção, modo de operação, local de montagem, categoria de segurança, válvula de alívio ou de segurança. Um disco de ruptura tem o tag PSE (elemento de segurança de pressão). Chave (13)Segurança (8) Velocidade ou frequência S Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  43. 43. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfere um ou mais circuitos pode ser uma chave, um relé, um controlador liga-desliga ou uma válvula de controle, dependendo da aplicação. Se o equipamento manipula uma vazão de fluido do processo e não é uma válvula manual de bloqueio liga-desliga, ela é projetada como válvula de controle. É incorreto usar o tag CV para qualquer coisa que não seja uma válvula de controle auto atuada. Para todas as aplicações que não tenham vazão de fluido de processo, o equipamento é projetado como: a) Chave, se for atuada manualmente. b) Chave ou controlador liga-desliga, se for automático e for o primeiro dispositivo na malha. O termo chave é geralmente usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para alarme, lâmpada piloto, seleção, intertravamento ou segurança. O termo controlador é usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para o controle de operação normal. c) Relé, se for automático e não for o primeiro dispositivo na malha, mas atuado por uma chave ou por um controlador liga-desliga. Chave (13)Segurança (8) Velocidade ou frequência S Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  44. 44. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 18. Elemento sensor, transdutor, transmissor e conversor são dispositivos com funções diferentes, conforme ISA S37.1. Transmissor (18) TemperaturaT Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  45. 45. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 6. O uso de U como primeira letra para multivariável em lugar de uma combinação de outras primeiras letras é opcional. É recomendável usar as primeiras letras especificas em lugar da letra U, que deve ser usada apenas quando o número de letras for muito grande. Por exemplo, é preferível usar PR/TR para indicar um registrador de pressão e temperatura em vez de UR. Porém, quando se tem um registrador multiponto, com 24 pontos e muitas variáveis diferentes, deve-se usar UR. • 12. O uso da letra U para multifunção, vem vez da combinação de outras letras funcionais é opcional. Este designador não específico deve ser usado raramente. Multifunção (12) Multifunção (12) Multifunção (12) Multivariável (6) U Modificador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  46. 46. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfere um ou mais circuitos pode ser uma chave, um relé, um controlador liga-desliga ou uma válvula de controle, dependendo da aplicação. Se o equipamento manipula uma vazão de fluido do processo e não é uma válvula manual de bloqueio liga-desliga, ela é projetada como válvula de controle. É incorreto usar o tag CV para qualquer coisa que não seja uma válvula de controle auto atuada. Para todas as aplicações que não tenham vazão de fluido de processo, o equipamento é projetado como: a) Chave, se for atuada manualmente. b) Chave ou controlador liga-desliga, se for automático e for o primeiro dispositivo na malha. O termo chave é geralmente usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para alarme, lâmpada piloto, seleção, intertravamento ou segurança. O termo controlador é usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para o controle de operação normal. c) Relé, se for automático e não for o primeiro dispositivo na malha, mas atuado por uma chave ou por um controlador liga-desliga. Válvula, damper (13) Vibração, análise mecânica V Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  47. 47. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Poço (well)Peso, forçaW Modificador Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modificador Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  48. 48. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 2. A letra X não classificada tem o objetivo de cobrir significado não listado que será usado somente uma vez ou usado em um significado limitado. Se usada, a letra pode ter qualquer número de significados como primeira letra ou como letra subsequente. O significado da letra X deve ser definido do lado de fora do círculo do diagrama. Por exemplo, XR pode ser registrador de consistência e XX pode ser um osciloscópio de consistência. Não classificado (2) Não classificado (2) Não classificado (2) Eixo X Não classificado (2) X Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  49. 49. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 20. A primeira letra Y se destina ao uso quando as respostas de controle ou monitoração são acionadas por evento e não acionadas pelo tempo. A letra Y, nesta posição, pode também significar presença ou estado. • 14. As funções associadas com o uso de letras subsequentes Y devem ser definidas do lado de fora do circulo de identificação. Por exemplo, FY pode ser o extrator de raiz quadrada na malha de vazão; TY pode ser o conversor corrente para pneumático em uma malha de controle de temperatura. Quando a função é evidente como para uma válvula solenóide ou um conversor corrente para pneumático ou pneumático para corrente a definição pode não ser obrigatória. • 18. Elemento sensor, transdutor, transmissor e conversor são dispositivos com funções diferentes, conforme ISA S37.1. Relé, conversor (13, 14, 18) Eixo Y Evento, estado ou presença (20) Y Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  50. 50. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação • 13. Um dispositivo que liga, desliga ou transfere um ou mais circuitos pode ser uma chave, um relé, um controlador liga-desliga ou uma válvula de controle, dependendo da aplicação. Se o equipamento manipula uma vazão de fluido do processo e não é uma válvula manual de bloqueio liga-desliga, ela é projetada como válvula de controle. É incorreto usar o tag CV para qualquer coisa que não seja uma válvula de controle auto atuada. Para todas as aplicações que não tenham vazão de fluido de processo, o equipamento é projetado como: a) Chave, se for atuada manualmente. b) Chave ou controlador liga-desliga, se for automático e for o primeiro dispositivo na malha. O termo chave é geralmente usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para alarme, lâmpada piloto, seleção, intertravamento ou segurança. O termo controlador é usado se o dispositivo é aplicado para o controle de operação normal. c) Relé, se for automático e não for o primeiro dispositivo na malha, mas atuado por uma chave ou por um controlador liga-desliga. Relé, conversor (13, 14, 18) Eixo Y Evento, estado ou presença (20) Y Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  51. 51. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 1 - Letras de Identificação Elemento final de controle não classificado Eixo Z Posição ou dimensão Z Modifica dor Função de saída (final) Função de informação ou passiva Modifica dor Variável medida ou inicial Segundo Grupo de LetrasPrimeiro Grupo de Letras
  52. 52. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • PI = Indicador de pressão “P" é a variável medida (Pressão) “I“ é a função de informação ou passiva. Neste caso pode-se ter vários tipos de instrumentos. Desde um manômetro mecânico à instrumentos eletrônicos sofisticados. Note que ao indicar PI em um fluxograma a intenção é descrever que naquele determinado ponto deseja-se somente indicar a pressão, independentemente do tipo de instrumento utilizado. • TI = Indicador de Temperatura • LI = Indicador de Nível • SI = Indicador de Velocidade • RI = Indicador de Radioatividade • MI = Indicador de Umidade • AI = Indicador de Condutividade, ou pH, ou 02 etc. • VI = Indicador de Viscosidade
  53. 53. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • PIC = Indicador Controlador de Pressão Neste caso a função final é o controle de uma malha, portanto, a letra "C" da coluna “função final". A letra "I” é somente uma função passiva mencionando que o instrumento também esta indicando de alguma forma a variável "P" pressão. • TIC = Indicador Controlador de Temperatura • LIC = Indicador Controlador de Nível • FIC = Indicador Controlador de Vazão • JIC = Indicador Controlador de Potência • SIC = Indicador Controlador de Velocidade • BIC = Indicador Controlador de Queima ou Combustão (queimadores de caldeiras ou fomos ou outros)
  54. 54. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • LAH = Alarme de Nível Alto Neste exemplo a letra "A" define a função de informação, indicando que o instrumento está sendo utilizado para um alarme. A letra modificadora "H“ complementa esta informação indicando o parâmetro do alarme, no caso nível alto. • TAH = Alarme de Temperatura Alta • SAL = Alarme de Baixa Velocidade • WAL = Alarme de Peso Baixo
  55. 55. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos • HV = Válvula de controle manual A letra “V“ indica a função final e a letra “H“ indica a variável inicial. • LCV = Válvula de controle de nível auto-operada Neste exemplo a letra “C" pode estar indicando que a válvula é auto-operada. • LV = Válvula de nível Geralmente esta notação determina que se trata de uma válvula de controle proporcional.
  56. 56. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Combinação de Letras Típicas
  57. 57. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  58. 58. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Combinação de Letras Típicas
  59. 59. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Combinação de Letras Típicas
  60. 60. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tabela 2 - Símbolos e Funções de Processamento de Sinais
  61. 61. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolos A simbologia correta da instrumentação deve conter os seguintes parâmetros: • Identificação das linhas de interligação dos instrumentos, por exemplo, eletrônica física, eletrônica por configuração, pneumática. • Determinação do local de instalação dos instrumentos, acessível ou não acessível ao operador de processo. • Filosofia da instrumentação, quanto ao instrumento ser dedicado a cada malha ou compartilhado por um conjunto de malhas de processo • Identificação (tag) do instrumento, envolvendo a variável do processo, a função do instrumento e o numero da malha do processo. • Outras informações adicionais.
  62. 62. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolo de Linhas de Instrumentos
  63. 63. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolo de Linhas de Instrumentos Observações: 1- A linha de suprimento ou impulso representa a conexão do processo, elo mecânico ou alimentação do instrumento. Sugerimos as seguintes abreviaturas para denotar os tipos de alimentação. Essas designações podem ser também aplicadas para suprimento de fluidos. AS - suprimento de ar Opções: IA - ar do instrumento PA - ar da planta ES - alimentação elétrica GS - alimentação de gás HS - suprimento hidráulico NS - suprimento de nitrogênio SS - suprimento de vapor WS - suprimento de água
  64. 64. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Símbolo de Linhas de Instrumentos Observações: 2- O símbolo do sinal pneumático aplica-se para um sinal usando qualquer gás como veículo. Se io gás não for o ar, deve ser identificado qual o gás usando através de uma nota nos símbolos ou em outro local apropriado. 3- Fenômeno eletromagnético inclui calor, ondas de rádio, radiação nuclear e luz.
  65. 65. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Círculo ou Balão do Instrumento
  66. 66. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumento com tag longo Lâmpada piloto Terminais de conexão montados no painel (ex terminal 12) Purga ou dispositivo de purga Rearme para atuador tipo auto-retenção Diafragma de selagem Intertravamento lógico de sistema indefinido ou complexo Círculo ou Balão do Instrumento
  67. 67. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  68. 68. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos
  69. 69. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos
  70. 70. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  71. 71. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos LAHH 100 LAL 102 LAH 101 LALL 103 Alarmes independentes de níveis anormais LAHH – muito alto, malha 100 LAH – alto, malha 101 LAL – baixo, malha 102 LALL – muito baixo, malha 103 Todos instalados na sala de controle acessível ao operador Sinal binário elétrico
  72. 72. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controlador indicador de temperatura TIC 101 TT Transmissor de temperatura, instalado no campo Controlador indicador de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 101 Válvula com atuador pneumático Sinal pneumático Tubo capilar
  73. 73. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle em cascata – o controlador de vazão tem o seu ponto de controle fixado por um controlador de nível LC 104 FT FC 104 SP Válvula angular Controlador de vazão, instalado no campo, transmissão pneumática, malha 104 Controlador de nível, instalado no campo, malha 104 Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo Sinal pneumático
  74. 74. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Indicador diferencial de temperatura TDI 103 TT A TT B Transmissor de temperatura, equipamento B, montado no campo Transmissor de temperatura, equipamento A, montado no campo Indicador diferencial de temperatura, instrumento compartilhado, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 103 Sinal elétrico Tubo capilar
  75. 75. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA LC 107 LSHL 105 LC 106 START LAH LAL LLH LLL STOP BOMBA Controle diferencial de nível do poço através de partidas e paradas da bomba pelo LC-107 e LC-106 que também acionam as lâmpadas pilotos de nível alto e baixo. Os alarmes de nível alto e baixo são atuados por LSHL-105 Lâmpada piloto de nível alto, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador Intertravamento lógico Lâmpada piloto de nível baixo, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador Controlador de nível, instalado no campo, malha 107 Controlador de nível, instalado no campo, malha 106 Alarme de nível alto, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador Alarme de nível baixo, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador Chave de nível alto e baixo, instalado no campo, malha 105 Sinal binário elétrico
  76. 76. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Sinal de corrente elétrica que aciona válvula de controle pneumática através de um conversor eletro-pneumático montado separadamente TC 114 TY I P Controlador de temperatura, instalado no campo, malha 114 Conversor eletro- pneumático Válvula de controle pneumática Sinal elétrico Sinal pneumático
  77. 77. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumento combinado: controlador, indicador de nível e transmissor, comandando válvula de controle, com indicador no painel e transmissão pneumática. LT 301 LIC 301 LCV-301 LI 301 Instrumento combinado: Controlador indicador de nível e transmissor de nível, instalados no campo, malha 301 Indicador de nível, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 301 Válvula de controle comandada por nível, malha 301 Sinal pneumático
  78. 78. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Registrador de vazão com registrador de pressão. Registradores no painel e transmissores locais com transmissão pneumática FT 402 PT 403 FR 402 PR 403 Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, malha 402 Transmissor de pressão, instalado no campo, malha 403 Registrador de vazão, instalado no painel, malha 402, instrumento compartilhado Placa de orifício Registrador de pressão, instalado no painel, malha 403, instrumento compartilhado Sinal pneumático
  79. 79. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumento combinado de registro e controle de nível, comandando válvula de controle, com transmissão pneumática. Instrumento no painel e transmissores no local. LT 103 LCV-103 LCR 103 LCT 104 LT 104 Registrador controlador de nível, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 103, instrumento compartilhado Transmissor controlador de nível, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 104, instrumento compartilhado Transmissor de nível, instalado no campo, malha 104 Transmissor de nível, instalado no campo, malha 103 Válvula de controle comandada por nível, malha 103 Sinal pneumático
  80. 80. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle seletivo Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, transmissão elétrica Extrator de raiz quadrada, instalado atrás do painel, transmissão elétrica, malha de vazão Transmissor de pressão, instalado no campo, transmissão elétrica Controlador indicador de pressão, instalado no painel, transmissão elétrica Seletor de sinal baixo, instalado atrás do painel, transmissão elétrica Controlador indicador de vazão com ponto de ajuste (SP), instalado no painel, transmissão elétrica Conversor de corrente elétrica para pressão, instalado no campo Válvula de controle acionada pneumaticamente
  81. 81. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle de temperatura Transmissor de temperatura, instalado no campo Controlador registrador de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador Conversor de corrente elétrica para pressão, instalado no campo Válvula de controle acionada pneumaticamente Sinal elétrico
  82. 82. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle de temperatura Transmissor de temperatura, instalado no campo, transmissão elétrica Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, transmissão elétrica Controlador registrador de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, transmissão elétrica Controlador indicador de vazão, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, transmissão elétrica Conversor de corrente elétrica para pressão, instalado no campoVálvula de controle acionada pneumaticamente
  83. 83. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle de temperatura Válvula de controle acionada pneumaticamente Conversor de corrente elétrica para pressão, instalado no campo Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, transmissão elétrica Extrator de raiz quadrada, instalado na sala de controle não acessível ao operador, transmissão elétrica, malha de vazão Função não-linear, instalado na sala de controle não acessível ao operador, transmissão elétrica Controlador indicador manual, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, transmissão elétrica
  84. 84. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Instrumentação para um sistema de destilação
  85. 85. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Indicador de temperatura, instalado no campo, malha 9, instrumento 3 Válvula borboleta com atuador pneumático, malha de pressão 11, falha aberta Alarme de temperatura alta, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 8, instrumento 2 Cálculo de função no tempo, instalado na sala de controle não acessível ao operador, malha 3, instrumento A Instrumento compartilhado: chave com varredura de nível alto de temperatura e registrador com varredura de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 8, instrumento 2 Alarme de temperatura alta, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 8, instrumento 3 Instrumento compartilhado: chave com varredura de nível alto de temperatura e registrador com varredura de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 8, instrumento 3 Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, malha 4 Controlador registrador de vazão, instalado no painel, malha 4 Válvula com atuador pneumático, falha fechada, malha 4 Registrador com varredura de temperatura, instalado no painel, malha 8, instrumento 1
  86. 86. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Alarme de nível alto e baixo, instalado no painel, malha 9 Transmissor de pressão, instalado no campo, malha 11 Controlador registrador de pressão, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 11 Registrador de vazão, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 3 Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, malha 3 Chave de nível alto e baixo, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 9 Transmissor de nível, instalado no campo, malha 7 Placa de orifício com flange na linha de processo, malha 4 Controlador indicador de nível, instalado no painel, malha 7 Válvula com atuador pneumático, falha aberta, malha de nível 7 Ganho ou atenuação, malha de vazão, instalado atrás do painel, malha 3, instrumento B Registrador com varredura de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 8, instrumento 4 Placa de orifício com flange na linha de processo, malha 3
  87. 87. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Divisor multivariável, instalado atrás do painel, malha 6 Analisador, controlador e registrador, instalado no painel, malha 5 Transmissor de nível, instalado no campo, malha 2 Analisador e transmissor, instalado no campo, malha 5 Visor de nível, instalado no campo, malha 10 Registrador com varredura de temperatura, instalado no painel, malha 8, instrumento 6 Controlador registrador de vazão, instalado no painel, malha 1 Indicador de temperatura, instalado no painel, malha 9, instrumento 2 Alarme de temperatura baixa, instalado no painel, malha 8, instrumento 5 Instrumento compartilhado: chave com varredura de nível baixo de temperatura e registrador com varredura de temperatura, instalado na sala de controle acessível ao operador, malha 8, instrumento 5 Válvula com atuador pneumático, falha fechada, malha de nível 2 Controlador indicador de nível, instalado no painel, malha 2
  88. 88. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Alarme de valor baixo do analisador, instalado no painel, malha 5 Chave de valor alto e baixo do analisador, instalado atrás do painel, malha 5 Alarme de valor alto do analisador, instalado no painel, malha 5Indicador de temperatura, instalado no painel, malha 9, instrumento 1 Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, malha 1 Placa de orifício com flange na linha de processo, malha 1 Válvula com atuador pneumático, falha fechada, malha de vazão 2 Sinal elétrico Sinal pneumático
  89. 89. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Alarme de nível alto e baixo, instalado no painel, malha 2 Controlador indicador de nível, instalado no painel, malha 2 Instrumento compartilhado: registrador de temperatura e densidade, instalado no painel, malha 4 e 24 Transmissor de nível, instalado no campo, malha 2 Transmissor de temperatura, instalado no painel, entrada em resistência e saída em corrente, malha 24 Sensor de temperatura, instalado no campo, malha 24 Dispositivo de purga de água Transmissor de densidade, instalado no campo, malha 4 Chave de densidade, instalado no painel, malha 4 Controlador indicador de densidade, instalado no painel, malha 4 Alarme de valor alto e baixo de densidade, instalado no painel, malha 4 Relé de densidade, instalado no painel, malha 4 Chave de nível, instalado no painel, malha 2
  90. 90. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Válvula com atuador pneumático, malha de vazão 1 Controlador indicador de vazão, instalado no painel Conversor de corrente para pressão, malha de vazão Válvula com atuador pneumático, malha de vazão 3 Conversor de corrente para pressão, malha 3 Sensor de vazão instalado na linha de processo, malha 3 Transmissor de vazão, instalado no campo, malha 3 Totalizador de vazão, instalado no painel, malha 3 Indicador de quantidade, instalado no painel, malha 3 Controlador indicador de vazão, instalado no painel, malha 3 Sinal elétrico Sinal pneumático
  91. 91. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  92. 92. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  93. 93. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exemplos As figuras abaixo ilustram um diagrama de blocos de uma fábrica de pasta termomecânica (indústria de papel) e um diagrama de instrumentação para seu processo. A tabela identifica cada ciclo, os seus instrumentos e as suas funções no processo. Nota-se que em todos os pontos vitais do processo há, conforme a necessidade, medidores, indicadores, alarmes, registradores, controladores e válvulas.
  94. 94. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  95. 95. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  96. 96. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  97. 97. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  98. 98. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Planta PD3 da Smar
  99. 99. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tela de sinótico
  100. 100. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tanque de aquecimento
  101. 101. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Transmissor e válvula de controle de vazão
  102. 102. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Bomba para alimentação do tanque de aquecimento
  103. 103. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Reservatório de água
  104. 104. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Bomba para alimentação do tanque de mistura
  105. 105. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Transmissor e válvula de controle de vazão
  106. 106. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Tanque de mistura, água quente e fria
  107. 107. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha 31 Malha 32
  108. 108. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIAVálvulas manuais
  109. 109. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Chave de nível e termostato A chave de nível acusa nível baixo quando a capacidade do tanque for inferior a 90% de sua capacidade. O termostato acusa temperatura alta no tanque.
  110. 110. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Vazão A planta didática possui 2 transmissores Fieldbus LD302 acoplados com orifícios integrais para medição da vazão instantânea de água na tubulação.
  111. 111. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Nível do Tanque de Água Quente Um Transmissor fieldbus LD302 diferencial é responsável pela medição do nível do tanque de água quente.
  112. 112. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Temperatura do Tanque de Água Quente A temperatura do tanque de água quente é medida através de um Transmissor de Temperatura Fieldbus TT-302 que recebe um sinal de uma termoresistência PT-100.
  113. 113. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Temperatura do Tanque de Mistura A temperatura do tanque de mistura é medida através de um Transmissor de Temperatura Fieldbus TT-302 que recebe um sinal de um termopar tipo J.
  114. 114. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Conversor Estático A planta didática possui um conversor resistivo que converte corrente em resistência elétrica. Estas resistências estão dentro do tanque de água quente e servem para aquecer a água deste tanque. Nesta planta está sendo utilizado um conversor de sinal Fieldbus para 4 a 20 mA FI- 302 (Tag TY-31)
  115. 115. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Válvula de Entrada de Água no Tanque de Água Quente A planta possui também uma válvula que regula a entrada de água no tanque de água quente.
  116. 116. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Válvula de Entrada de Água no Tanque de Mistura A planta possui também uma válvula que regula a entrada de água no tanque de mistura, onde será misturada água quente com água fria.
  117. 117. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle em Cascata (Temperatura com vazão de água fria) No tanque de mistura, a água quente proveniente do tanque de aquecimento é misturada com água fria para que esta se aqueça. A finalidade deste controle é manter a temperatura da água no tanque de mistura respondendo às variações de temperatura da água do tanque de aquecimento. A malha de vazão de água fria recebe como set-point, a saída do controle de temperatura do tanque de mistura provocando assim, a ação da válvula de água fria quando a temperatura for diferente da solicitada.
  118. 118. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  119. 119. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA TIC 2 FY 1 FI 1 LI 1 JY 1 TI 1 FIT LIT JY TIT TIT I PI P FIT Ar de instrumento Saída de água Água de processo FIC 2 Conversor de corrente para pressão Controlador indicador de temperatura, malha 2 Controlador indicador de vazão, malha 2 Transmissor indicador de vazão, placa de orifício, malha 2 Válvula manual Válvula com posicionador Transmissor indicador de temperatura Indicador de temperatura, malha 1 Conversor de potência, malha 1 Transmissor indicador de nível Indicador de nível, malha 1 Indicador de vazão, malha 1 Conversor de vazão, malha 1
  120. 120. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha de Temperatura TIC-32 A malha de temperatura faz um controle PID onde sua saída servirá como setpoint para a malha de vazão.
  121. 121. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha de Vazão de Água Fria FIC-32 Esta malha utiliza como setpoint a saída do controle de temperatura sendo assim o seu valor não podendo ser alterado pelo operador.
  122. 122. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Controle por Realimentação Negativa (Temperatura com vazão de água fria) A finalidade deste controle é manter a temperatura do tanque de aquecimento em um valor fixo. Um conversor de potência é o elemento final de controle. Ele é o responsável por enviar energia para um grupo de resistências elétricas para aquecer a água deste tanque. A malha principal é a de temperatura, que após efetuar o controle recebe um ganho proveniente da vazão de água para acelerar a demanda de potência necessária para manter a temperatura constante. Esta estratégia garante que variações provocadas pela entrada de água no tanque de aquecimento tenham respostas rápidas.
  123. 123. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA
  124. 124. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA TIC 2 FY 1 FI 2 LI 1 TIC 1 FIT LIT JY TIT TIT I PI P FIT Ar de instrumento Saída de água Água de processo Conversor de corrente para pressão Válvula manual Válvula com posicionador Transmissor indicador de temperatura Conversor de potência, malha 1 Transmissor indicador de temperatura Indicador de nível, malha 1 Transmissor indicador de vazão, malha 1 Conversor de vazão, malha 1 Indicador de vazão, malha 2 Transmissor indicador de temperatura, malha 2 Transmissor indicador de temperatura Transmissor indicador de nível Transmissor indicador de vazão, placa de orifício
  125. 125. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Malha de Temperatura TIC-31 A malha de temperatura faz um controle PID simples. Malha de Temperatura TIC-32 A malha de temperatura faz um controle PID simples.
  126. 126. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA CHEMICAL FLARE SP SP SP SP SP SOUR WATER DRUM STATIC MIXER H2S STRIPPER CONDENSER NH3 RICH GAS HEATER NH3 STRIPPER OVERHEAD DRUM NH3 STRIPPER REFLUX PUMP NH3 STRIPPER SECOND REBOILER STRIPPED WATER PUMP NH3 STRIPPER FIRST REBOILER NH3 STRIPPER FEED FILTER H2S STRIPPER PRE-HEATER H2S STRIPPER COLUMN CAUSTIC SOLUTION PUMPCAUSTIC SOLUTION DRUM H2S STRIPPER OVERHEAD DRUM H2S STRIPPER REBOILER H2S STRIPPER CONDENSATE POT CAUSTIC SOLUTION MP STEAM MP CONDENSATE LOW CONDENSATE LOW STEAM MP CONDENSATE CHEMICAL FLARE MP STEAM MP CONDENSATE MP STEAM 0.013 m3/h x 3.9 kgf/cm2 NOTE 2 T-2702 NH3 STRIPPER COLUMN U-2100 SP LEGEND 2 - NORMAL FLOW AND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE. OPERATING PRESSURE (kgf/cm2 gauge) STREAM NUMBER OPERATING TEMPERATURE ( C ) 1 - DIMENSIONS IN MILIMETERS UNLESS OTHERWISE INDICATED. FUEL GAS SOUR WATER FROM TQ- 4107/08 V-2701 B-2701A/B V-2706 B-2705 T-2701 P-2703 V-2704 P-2702A/B B-2702A/B P-2708 V-2702 P-2701A/B P-2706 MT-2701 FT-2701A/B P-2704 NH3 STRIPPER FIRST CONDENSER P-2705 NH3 STRIPPER SECOND CONDENSER V-2703 B-2703A/B P-2707 B-2704A/B P-2709 H2S RICH GAS TO U-2900 RESIDUAL OIL TO TQ-4108 NH3 RICH GAS TO U-2900 GAS FROM HYDROGEN GENERATING UNIT STRIPPED WATER TO U-2100 V-2705 SOUR WATER PUMP 80.8 m3/h x 13.1 kgf/cm2 NOTE 2 11.2 m3/h x 5.7 kgf/cm2 NOTE 2 88.0 m3/h x 9.3 kgf/cm2 NOTE 2 NH3 STRIPPER CONDENSATE POT STRIPPED WATER TO U-2600 FUEL GAS 6 DUTY 10 (kcal/h) CHEMICAL FLARE A1 - 594 X 841 A B C D E F G H I J MK L REFERENCE DOCUMENTS N GENERAL NOTES SCALE: DESIGN DATE JOB: TÍTLE: AREA: REV. CLIENT: UN-REPAR DRAWN No CHECK SHEET APPROV. 01 of 851.2.020.01.1 BR CONTRACT No ENGENHARIA APPROV.EXEC.DATEDESCRIPTION CHECK IESA No FILE No P CANCELED AND REPLACED CANCELED SOUR WATER TREATING UNIT (U-2700) DIESEL HIDRODESULFURIZATION UNIT INFORMATION PRELIMINARY FORM STANDARTIZED BY STANDARD PETROBRAS N-381 - REV.E. NOT BE USED FOR PURPOSES OTHER THAN THOSE SPECIFICALLY INDICATED HEREIN. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PETROBRAS PROPERTY AND MAY (PR) PURPOSE (P) (PI) FOR (CC)AS BUILT (CA)FOR APPROVAL(PA) (PC)FOR INQUIRY DELIVERED FOR CONSTRUCTIONAPPROVED(AP) (LE) CERTIFIED(CE) (CS) PROCESS FLOWSHEET INEPAR LPM MAL MT 01 16/07/01 DE-295-INP-2700-1-20-0001 I-DE-5295.00-5126-943-INP-001 DD-2700-P.10-001 DE-295-INP-2700-1-20-001_REV4.DWG UNIDADE DE HIDRODESSULFURIZAUNIDADE DE HIDRODESSULFURIZAÇÇÃO DE DIESELÃO DE DIESEL -- HDS/REPARHDS/REPAR Retificação de Águas Ácidas (UTAA) - FLUXOGRAMA DE PROCESSO
  127. 127. INSTRUMENTAÇÃO INDUSTRIAL SIMBOLOGIA Exercício: Planta de Recuperação de Solvente

×