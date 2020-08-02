Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DESERT BIOME By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
 Arid land  Rainfall less than 25 cm annually  Evaoration rates are higher than precipitation rate  Hot days & cold ni...
Hot Deserts of the World By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
 Dunes  Oasis  Mirage By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Cold Deserts By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
 caused by either remoteness from the coast, which results in low atmospheric humidity from a lack of onshore winds,  or...
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Low rainfall deserts : Atacama Desert By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Atacama Desert  driest nonpolar place in the world  Mars like conditions By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Low nutrient Deserts: North American Deserts By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
 Desert soils are immature with weakly developed profiles;  dry for most of the year;  contain little organic material ...
Deserts due to Toxic Conditions: Danakil Desert  characterized by volcanic and tectonic activity By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyr...
Deserts due to Toxic Conditions: Danakil Desert  characterized by volcanic and tectonic activity By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyr...
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Moloch By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Phrynosoma By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Phrynocephalus By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
 Plants called xerophytes  phreatophytes have long roots By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
 The only continent that does not have a desert is Europe.  The Sahara desert in North Africa is the largest desert By: ...
By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Deserts

29 views

Published on

Biomes- Desert. Deals with types of deserts on earth. Adaptations of different flora and fauna to dry conditions of deserts.

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Deserts

  1. 1. DESERT BIOME By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  2. 2.  Arid land  Rainfall less than 25 cm annually  Evaoration rates are higher than precipitation rate  Hot days & cold nights  Diff types of deserts: •Hot deserts •Cold deserts • Low rainfall deserts • Low nutrient deserts • Salt deserts •Toxic desertsBy: Aleena ElizabethCyril
  3. 3. Hot Deserts of the World By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  4. 4.  Dunes  Oasis  Mirage By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  5. 5. Cold Deserts By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  6. 6.  caused by either remoteness from the coast, which results in low atmospheric humidity from a lack of onshore winds,  or the presence of high mountains separating the desert from the coast  The Gobi is a cold desert, with frost and occasionally snow occurring on its dunes. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  7. 7. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  8. 8. Low rainfall deserts : Atacama Desert By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  9. 9. Atacama Desert  driest nonpolar place in the world  Mars like conditions By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  10. 10. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  11. 11. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  12. 12. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  13. 13. Low nutrient Deserts: North American Deserts By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  14. 14.  Desert soils are immature with weakly developed profiles;  dry for most of the year;  contain little organic material and are poor in N and P;  are saline, with the exception of sands;  rich in inorganic ions such as carbonates and gypsum, which form lime and gypsum hardpans or crusts;  are alkaline. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  15. 15. Deserts due to Toxic Conditions: Danakil Desert  characterized by volcanic and tectonic activity By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  16. 16. Deserts due to Toxic Conditions: Danakil Desert  characterized by volcanic and tectonic activity By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  17. 17. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  18. 18. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  19. 19. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  20. 20. Moloch By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  21. 21. Phrynosoma By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  22. 22. Phrynocephalus By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  23. 23. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  24. 24.  Plants called xerophytes  phreatophytes have long roots By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril
  25. 25.  The only continent that does not have a desert is Europe.  The Sahara desert in North Africa is the largest desert By: Aleena ElizabethCyril
  26. 26. By: Aleena Elizabeth Cyril

×