Personal Brandcanvas alecpowell

PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Alec Powell Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 April 25, 2019
The middle child of three, Alec was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Throughout his childhood, Alec was heavily i...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Advertising and Promotions Manager •Marketing Manager •Public Relations Specialist Explo...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 60% Female, 30-40 years old, Predominately White, College Educated, Located in East and West United States...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) •Land an entry-level marketing position at Red Bull Media House. ‣C...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Excel Soft...
I help digital media companies grow audiences and viewership, by developing and implementing elaborate and creative market...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 4 years experience in service industry • 4 years experience landscaping/ lawn care • 2 year...
COMPETITION Alexandra L. Industry Experience: • 6 years CEO of independent design company • 1 year Management experience E...
COMPETITION Alex K. Palmer Industry Experience: • 11 years in Digital Media Production Education: • Cinematography and Fil...
BRAND POSITION Making us all feel a little more human, through stunning promotional pieces that curate an emotional connec...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 PubCon Florida ‣ March 24-26 (postponed), Fort Lauderdale, F...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seek Senior level marketing manager with at least 15 years experience. • Creative and fo...
Fullie Salen The state of marketing and advertising in this day in age is just riddled with false information and promises...
REFERENCES L, A. (2020). Alexandra L. LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandr...
  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Alec Powell Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 April 25, 2019
  2. 2. The middle child of three, Alec was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Throughout his childhood, Alec was heavily involved in sports, which he credits for his ability to work well inside of groups. During his time in High School, Alec began exploring photography and videography, which quickly turned to a passion for the creative medium. Having always been a very business minded person, Alec graduated High School with the goal of combining his passion for business and creative media, leading him to the Entertainment Business program at Full Sail University. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: •Advertising and Promotions Manager •Marketing Manager •Public Relations Specialist Explorer Archetype - Producing creative branding campaigns that emphasis living to the fullest potential, developing an emotional connection between the consumer and brand. Marketing and Advertising in the Entertainment Media Industry
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 60% Female, 30-40 years old, Predominately White, College Educated, Located in East and West United States. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Often creative and outgoing naturally. Enjoy an adventure and in depth conversation as apposed to small talk; outspoken and solid personal opinions. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Emily Howell, Sr. Manager Communications (RBMH), Alexa Munoz, HR Generalist (Vice) Recruiters & Hiring Managers at RedBull Media House, Vice Media, and HBO TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) •Land an entry-level marketing position at Red Bull Media House. ‣Continue to develop personal portfolio and grow connections with ﬁve different RBMH employees. Mid Term: (2027) •Develop and launch a successful creative media campaign surrounding a new project or product. ‣Grow user interaction and viewership by 10%. Long Term: (2040) •Establish a freelance, third party Creative advertisement and Media Firm. •Grow personal following and connection to develop a solid starting customer base.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Excel Software 65% Adobe Creative Suite 70% A Organization 65% Public Speaking 80% SOFTHARD AEC Software 10% Drupal 10% Critical Thinking 80% Public Speaking 70% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help digital media companies grow audiences and viewership, by developing and implementing elaborate and creative marketing and advertising campaigns that build emotional connections between company and customer. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 4 years experience in service industry • 4 years experience landscaping/ lawn care • 2 years experience contractors assistant Education: • Liberty North High School, Grad. 2018 • Entertainment Business, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Awards: • All Conference/ District Track & Field • 2014 MSHAA T&F State Championship • A+ Scholar Program Graduate • Missouri High School State Film Competition - 3rd Place Feature Film
  9. 9. COMPETITION Alexandra L. Industry Experience: • 6 years CEO of independent design company • 1 year Management experience Education: • Full Sail University Graduate, Entertainment Business, MS • International Academy of Design and Technology - Tampa, B.A., Marketing/Fashion Leadership Experience: • CEO Alexandria Designs 2013-2020 • Business Development Manager - Durisan - 1 year Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Styling - 49 endorsements • Fashion Design - 44 endorsements • Fashion - 43 endorsements Alec Powell Overall Online Presence: • More than 500 connections, banner image not yet customized, no headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, inactive on social media, URL not yet customized • Grade: Below Average, 30 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 2 years independent photography and videography. Education: • Liberty North High School, Grad. 2018 • Current student enrolled in Entertainment Business, B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Liberty North Mens Middle Distance Team Captain • Liberty North High School Student Section Leader/Spirit Club Council Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Photography & Videography - no endorsements yet • Adobe Creative Software - no endorsements yet • Public Speaking - no endorsements yet Overall Online Presence: • 1 connection, banner image customized, professional headshot, no articles published, active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Below Average, 30 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Alex K. Palmer Industry Experience: • 11 years in Digital Media Production Education: • Cinematography and Film/ Video Production, B.A. • Film Production - Post Production Emphasis Noteworthy Experience: • Executive Producer - Toyota Corolla Campaign • Executive Producer - Dance in Flight: The Film Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Film - 17 endorsements • Film Production - 17 endorsements • Final Cut Pro - 13 endorsements Fullie Salen Overall Online Presence: • 490 connections, banner image customized, no headshot, non-detailed proﬁle summaries, one recommendation, URL not yet customized, premium membership • Grade: Average, 65 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 2 years independent photography and videography Education: • Liberty North High School, Grad. 2018 • Current student enrolled in Entertainment Business, B.A. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Liberty North Mens Middle Distance Team Captain • Liberty North High School student section leader/ student spirit council Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Photography and Videography - no endorsements yet • Adobe Creative Software - no endorsements yet • Public Speaking - no endorsements yet Overall Online Presence: • 1 connection, banner image customized, professional headshot, no articles published, active on personal social media accounts, URL customized • Grade: Below Average, 30 out of 100
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Making us all feel a little more human, through stunning promotional pieces that curate an emotional connection with customers ALEC “ALPAL” POWELL Alec was given the nickname “Alpal” by his football team, as he made it a priority to be close and on good terms with teammates, and was said to be “a good pal” to all.
  12. 12. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2020 PubCon Florida ‣ March 24-26 (postponed), Fort Lauderdale, FL • Adobe Summit - The Digital Experience ‣ March 29-April 2 (postponed), Las Vegas, NV • Confab - The Content Strategy Conference ‣ May 18-20 (Online Event) Digital Marketing • Primary Content: Establish a YouTube Series highlighting local artists and family owned businesses, released monthly under my personal youtube channel. • Primary Tools: YouTube, Twitter and Instagram: YouTube will be the primary upload platform and I will do the marketing and promotion through my personal social medias. • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site to showcase school work; use blog to showcase new episodes as they come along.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seek Senior level marketing manager with at least 15 years experience. • Creative and forward thinking individual Formal Education • Complete Entertainment Business, B.S. by expected graduation date in 2022 Technical Skills • Set up Learn Quest - Final Cut Pro Training • SEO Foundations - Lynda.com • WordPress 5 Essential Training - lynda.com Soft Skills • Writing Formal Business Letters & Emails - Lynda.com • Business Writing Principles - Lynda.com • Online Marketing - Lynda.com • Impromptu Speaking - lynda.com
  14. 14. Fullie Salen The state of marketing and advertising in this day in age is just riddled with false information and promises. Customers constantly have to check and double check if they’re having the wool pulled over their eyes by corporate entities. What I do is creative effective and professional level advertisement and marketing campaigns with an emphasis on putting things exactly how the customer should expect business to be conducted. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES L, A. (2020). Alexandra L. LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandra-l-b9380591/ Palmer, A. (2020) Alex K. Palmer LinkedIn Proﬁle. Retrieved April 26, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-k- palmer-5504647/ ONETOnLine.org. (2020). Summary Report for: 11-2021.00 - Marketing Manager. Retrieved April 26, 2012, from https://www.onetonline.org/link/summary/11-2021.00 RBMH Career Site. (2020). Cultural Communication Specialist - job description. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://jobs.redbull.com/us-en/santa-monica-specialist-culture- communications-120718-044115 Red Bull Media House. (2020). Red Bull Media House, Company Page on LinkedIn. Retrieved April 26, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/company/redbullmediahouse/ people/ pubcon.com (2019).pubcon conference 2020. Retrieved April 26, 2020, from https://www.pubcon.com/save-the-dates- pubcon-2018

