Lecture 3 maternal health services.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Lecture 3 maternal health services.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Healthcare

Reproductive Health Lecture Note !
The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 provides an opportunity to complete the unfinished business
of the ICPD programme of action and also a chance to commit to a forward-looking sexual
and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) agenda to meet the Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) and its targets. It is an opportunity for the global community to build on the
ICPD framework and fully commit to realizing a visionary agenda for SRHR and to reaching
those who have been left behind. This agenda must pay attention to population dynamics and
migration patterns, recognize the diverse challenges faced by different countries at various
stages of development, and ground policies and programmes in respect for, and fulfilment of,
human rights and the dignity of the individual (United Nations Population Fund, 2019).
Since 1994, the world has developed through responding to the Millennium Development
Goals (MDGs), which focused on the achievement of a few, specific health targets, to commit
to the comprehensive 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The aspirational targets
of the health SDG (SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being) are not merely ambitious in
themselves, but cover nearly every important aspect of human well-being, both physical and
relational. Unlike the MDGs, the SDGs explicitly recognize sexual and reproductive health as
essential to health, development and women’s empowerment. Sexual and reproductive health
is referenced under both SDG 3, including met family planning needs, maternal health-care
access and fertility rates in adolescence, and SDG 5 (gender equality), which additionally refers
to sexual health and reproductive rights.
With the SDGs, the world has also committed to achieving UHC, including financial risk
protection, access to high-quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective,
high-quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all. In connection with the
74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (2019), world leaders made a political
declaration1
recommitting to achieving UHC by 2030. The declaration further re-emphasizes
the right to health for all and a commitment to achieving universal access to sexual and
reproductive health services and reproductive rights as stated in the SDGs. As such, UHC
and SRHR are intimately linked. Without taking into account a population’s SRHR needs,
UHC is impossible to achieve, as many of the basic health needs are linked to people’s sexual
and reproductive health. Similarly, universal access to SRHR cannot be achieved without
countries defining a pathway towards UHC, which includes prioritizing resources according to health needs.
The purpose of this paper is to define and describe the key components of a comprehensive,
life course approach to SRHR. Furthermore, the ambition is to describe how countries can move towards universal access to SRHR as an essential part of UHC.
RH 4 GMPH Students

Lecture 3 maternal health services.pptx

  1. 1. Maternal health services Tesfaye Birhane ( PH, MPH-RH, Assistant Prof.) Dessie, Ethiopia Date: Dec./2022 1
  2. 2. Objectives At the end of the session the students will be able to:  To describe reproductive health services 2
  3. 3. Targets for impact indicators, RH strategy (2016- 2020) 3 Source: Ethiopia RH strategic plan, 2021-2025
  4. 4. The additional investment needed annually for SRH care totals $31 billion in LMICs and varies widely across sub regions 4 Guttmacher institute
  5. 5. Countdown to 2030 governance structure and evaluation framework 5 . Countdown to 2030 governance structure and evaluation framework
  6. 6. Reasons for low utilization rates for maternal health services  No physical access  High costs  Poor information  Cultural preferences  Lack of decision-making power by women  Poor quality of care  Delays in referring women from community health facilities to hospitals 6
  7. 7. Three-pronged approach to reproductive health 7
  8. 8. The six pillars of reproductive health Six pillars of reproductive health, as a public health issue. – Positive approach: services free from stigma and embarrassment. – Knowledge and resilience – Free from violence and coercion – Proportionate universalism – User-centered – Wider determinants 8
  9. 9.  These pillars offer a longer-term vision and a new framework for assessing unmet need, mapping provision and identifying appropriate outcome measures and/or information gaps 9
  10. 10. Maternal health services  Several factors are contributing to the progress in reducing maternal mortality:  Advances towards UHC and improvements in addressing inequities in access to and the quality of sexual, reproductive, maternal and newborn health care.  Many health systems have adapted to respond better to the needs and priorities of women and girls and interventions aimed at reducing social and structural inequities have increased. 10
  11. 11. Maternal health services  UHC is aspiration that everyone receives good quality health services, when and where needed, without incurring financial hardship.  That ambition constitutes a set of targets in the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development (SDG 3.8).  In addition to supporting good health and well- being, UHC also contributes to social inclusion, gender equality, poverty eradication, economic growth and human dignity 11
  12. 12. Universal Health Coverage Service Coverage Index, 2017 12 Source: The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2021
  13. 13. Outcomes of maternal health services  Increased maternal and family satisfaction with ANC services provided  Universal screening services in all health facilities  Pregnancy-related nutritional problems are prevented and/or corrected  Common pregnancy-related conditions are prevented or detected early and treated  Pregnant women are counseled to have safe and successful pregnancy outcomes  Pregnant women are counseled on postpartum family planning 13
  14. 14. Density of health professional per 10 000 population, by WHO region, latest year available Source: WHO National Health Workforce Accounts Database, 2022 14
  15. 15. Outcomes of maternal health services  define quality as “the degree to which maternal health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of timely and appropriate treatment for the purpose of achieving desired outcomes that are both consistent with current professional knowledge and uphold basic reproductive rights.”  Quality maternal and newborn care defined using the Institute of Medicine (IOM) definition, i.e., care that is safe, effective, patient-centered, timely, efficient and equitable. 15
  16. 16. Outcomes of maternal health services  The IOM definition of quality care is comprehensive and encompasses three key components of quality: clinical (safe and effective), interpersonal (patient-centered) and contextual (timely, efficient and equitable).  IOM defines patient-centered care as “care that is respectful of and responsive to individual patient preferences, needs, and values, and ensures that patient values guide all clinical decisions.” 16
  17. 17. different levels of health system, delivery of quality care and result in positive health outcomes Source: Austin et al. Reproductive Health 2014, 11(Suppl 2):S1 17
  18. 18. Measures of quality  There are three key components to the Donabedian logic model: 1. Structure: Refers to context in which healthcare is provided; 2. Processes: Refers to whether or not good medical practices are followed or not 3. Outcomes: In this framework outcomes can be divided into two domains: including positive user- experience, resulting in increased demand, and the timely utilization of healthcare services 18
  19. 19. Measures of quality  The structural component of the framework includes inputs at three levels of the health system: community, district, and facility.  At the community-level, the impact of outreach services, home visitation, financing platforms, community mobilization/support groups and task shifting to lay health workers were explored.  Critical elements of the district-level were also 19
  20. 20. Measures of quality  dimensions of governance, accountability, health work force, infrastructure, community involvement and participation).  At the facility-level, there are dimensions of leadership, health workforce, supplies, and technical capabilities.  The delivery of care also addresses aspects of the work environment: provider satisfaction, provider capabilities, good environmental hygiene, evidence-based practices 20
  21. 21. Measures of quality  ANC attendees are maintained in the continuum of care with increase in ANC, skilled birth attendance and postpartum care coverage with reduced dropout 21
  22. 22. Intervention areas for maternal survival  Interventions on reduction of maternal mortality focused on the three areas:  Reduction of the likelihood that a woman will become pregnant;  Reduction of the likelihood that a pregnant woman will experience a serious complication of pregnancy or childbirth; or  Reduction of the likelihood of death among women who experience complications. 22
  23. 23. Essential and Recommended to Prevent Maternal Mortality  Family planning  Birth preparedness and complication readiness  Identification and treatment of illness (preeclampsia, previous cesarean)  Immunization and prophylaxis (tetanus, malaria, HPV)  Routine practices (clean delivery, active management of third stage)  Emergency obstetric care (management of shock, magnesium sulfate) 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. Principles of Preconception Care as a Basis for ANC  In the continuum of care, preconception/pre- pregnancy care is the most ignored, but equally important service for improving the outcome of pregnancy.  Comprehensive care in the continuum involves risk assessment, prevention, treatment, and psychosocial support that begins pre-pregnancy and extends to the antepartum and postpartum periods. 25
  26. 26. Preconception care  The purpose of preconception care is to clinically evaluate, provide basic laboratory and imaging investigations, and treat/correct identified disorders for couple who are planning pregnancy.  The preconception assessment may lead to delaying the pregnancy or completely avoiding pregnancy if the pregnancy is likely to endanger the life of the woman. 26
  27. 27. Summary of pre-pregnancy assessment, counseling, and preparation  Assessment  Interventions  Socioeconomic status 27
  28. 28. Summary of pre-pregnancy assessment, counseling, and preparation  Potentially recurring obstetric complications experienced during previous pregnancies  Obstetric and gynecologic surgery: operative delivery, cerclage, myomectomy  Immunologic disorders: autoimmune diseases 28
  29. 29.  Counseling nutrition  Providing pre-pregnancy vaccination  Counseling on lifestyle modification  Adjusting medications  Assessing vulnerability to domestic violence, social discrimination and stigma, and ensuring linkages to locally available services 29
  30. 30. 30 Individual services
  31. 31. ANC  Key Principles of Antenatal Care 1. Implementing the new ANC model of eight contacts schedule 2. ANC care should be woman-centered 3. De-medicalized ANC 4. ANC should be providing efficient and timely care to all pregnant women. 5. ANC should be evidence-based: 6. ANC should be multidisciplinary: 31
  32. 32. ANC… 7. ANC should be holistic and concerned with intellectual, emotional, social, and cultural needs of women, their babies, and families and not only with their biological care. 8. ANC should respect the privacy, dignity, and confidentiality of women. 9. ANC providers should be motivated, competent, and compassionate. 10. Women with special needs require care in addition to the core components of basic care. 32
  33. 33. Antenatal Care  Traditional ANC were used a “risk approach” to classify women.  Focused ANC- is a means that provides focus on assessment and actions needed to make decisions, and provide care for each woman’s individual situation.  New ANC contact schedule 33
  34. 34. Purpose of antenatal care To provide health education on key issues To provide evidence based interventions and care which can prevent and treat complications of pregnancy To encourage skilled attendance at delivery To discuss plans for emergency transport and funds in the case of an emergency and to identify the nearest site of Emergency Obstetric Care To provide a link between women and the health care system 34
  35. 35. Goals of Focused ANC  The new approach to ANC emphasizes the quality of care rather than the quantity.  For normal pregnancies WHO recommends only four antenatal visits.  The major goal of focused antenatal care is to help women maintain normal pregnancies through: Identification of pre-existing health conditions Early detection of complications arising during the pregnancy Health promotion and disease prevention Birth preparedness and complication readiness planning. 35
  36. 36. Identification of Pre-existing Health Conditions  As part of the initial assessment, the provider talks with the woman and examines her for signs of chronic conditions and infectious diseases.  Pre-existing health conditions may affect the outcome of pregnancy, require immediate treatment, and usually require a more intensive level of monitoring and follow- up care over the course of pregnancy. 36
  37. 37. Health Promotion and Disease Prevention  Counseling about important issues affecting a woman health and the health of the newborn is a critical component of focused ANC. Discussions should include:  How to recognize danger signs, what to do, and where to get help  Good nutrition and the importance of rest  Hygiene and infection prevention practices  Risks of using tobacco, alcohol, local drugs, and traditional remedies  Breastfeeding  Postpartum family planning and birth spacing. 37
  38. 38. Health Promotion and Disease Prevention  All pregnant women should receive the following preventive interventions:  Immunization against tetanus  Iron and foliate supplementation.  In areas of high prevalence women should also receive:  Presumptive treatment of hookworm  PMTCT services  Protection against malaria through intermittent preventive treatment and insecticide-treated bed nets  Protection against vitamin A and iodine deficiencies. 38
  39. 39. Early Detection of Complications  The provider talks with and examines the woman to detect problems of pregnancy that might need treatment and closer monitoring.  some conditions may be or become life-threatening if left untreated. 39
  40. 40. Birth Preparedness and Complication Readiness  Approximately 15 % of women develop a life-threatening complication, so every woman and her family should have a plan for the following:  A skilled attendant at birth  The place of birth and how to get there including how to obtain emergency transportation if needed  Items needed for the birth  Collect money  Support during and after the birth 40
  41. 41. ANC…  Antenatal contact ≠ antenatal visit  Contact indicates an active connection between a pregnant woman and a health care provider  As per the 2016 WHO recommendation, Ethiopia is replacing the previous four-visit FANC model with the new ANC eight-contact model 41
  42. 42. New WHO ANC contact schedule 42
  43. 43. Recommended maternal weight gain during pregnancy and dietary diversification Note: Major calorie sources are carbohydrate and fat foods. Steady increase of 1.5– 2 kgs weight per month is expected from 4 month of pregnancy. Cumulative average increase of 10–12 kgs weight is expected from pregnancy till birth of a 43
  44. 44. ANC…  The reason for increasing the number of contacts in the third trimester is considering the increased risk of complications to the mother and the fetus during this period of gestation.  This schedule enables the ANC provider to early detect and treat potential maternal and fetal complications before advancing to a severe or irreversible stage.  It also gives room for the pregnant woman to share her symptoms and worries with her care provider before worsening. 44
  45. 45. ANC EDHS 2016 45  62% of women who had a live birth in the 5 years before the survey received ANC from a skilled provider at least once for their last birth  The proportion of women age 15-49 who received any ANC from a skilled provider has increased from 27% in 2000, to 28% in 2005, 34% in 2011, and 62% in 2016
  46. 46. Timing and Number of ANC Visits 46  WHO recommends 32% of women had at least four ANC visits during their last pregnancy  37% of women in Ethiopia had no ANC  Rural women are more likely to have had no ANC visits than urban women (41% and 10%, respectively).  Only 20% of women had their first ANC during the first trimester,  26% during their fourth to fifth month of pregnancy  14% during their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy.
  47. 47. 47
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. 49
  50. 50. DELIVERY SERVICES 50  Increasing institutional deliveries is important for reducing maternal and neonatal mortality.  However, access to health facilities in rural areas is more difficult than in urban areas because of distance, inaccessibility, and the lack of appropriate facilities.  Although institutional delivery has been promoted in Ethiopia, home delivery is still common, primarily in hard- to-reach areas.
  51. 51. Trend 51  Institutional deliveries have increased from 5% in 2000, 10% in 2011, and 26% in the 2016 EDHS.  During the same period, a sharp decline in home deliveries was observed, from 95% in 2000 to 73% in 2016.  Institutional deliveries for women living in rural areas has substantially increased in the last 16 years, from 2% in 2000 to 20% in the 2016 EDHS.  Facility delivery among urban women has also increased from 32% in 2000 to 79% in 2016.
  52. 52. 52
  53. 53. 53
  54. 54. 54
  55. 55. 55
  56. 56. 56
  57. 57. Delivery by Caesarean Section 57  Access to caesarean sections can reduce maternal and neonatal mortality and complications such as obstetric fistula.  However, use of caesarean section without medical need can put women at risk of short-term and long-term health problems.  The WHO advises that CS be done when medically necessary, but does not recommend a specific rate for countries to achieve at the population level.
  58. 58. CS… 58  How many pregnant women should be delivered with CS?
  59. 59. Delivery care  It is the care given for women during delivery.  Provide continuous emotional and physical support to woman throughout labor.  Use partograph to monitor fetal condition, maternal condition and assess the progress of labour  Use active management of third stage of labor.  Use infection Prevention Practices as it accounts for 14.9% of all maternal deaths. 59
  60. 60. THE FIVE CLEANS IN DELIVERY CARE  Clean hands  Clean delivery surface  Clean perineum  Clean cord cutting  Clean environment 60
  61. 61. SKILLED ATTENDANCE  The skilled attendance is defined as a process through which a woman is provided with adequate care during labor, delivery, and the postpartum period  Percentage of births attended by a skilled attendant is currently used to monitor MDG 5 progress  Skilled attendance depends on;  The presence of a skilled attendant  The enabling environment 61
  62. 62. 62
  63. 63. Delivery care  Two intervention strategies that have been proposed to deal with delivery problem: 1. Essential Obstetric Care (EOC or EsOC), which, in some definitions, includes a broad array of services including family planning and antenatal, intrapartum, and postpartum care. 2. Emergency Obstetric Care (EOC or EmOC), which includes more specific interventions such as blood transfusion, intravenous antibiotics, cesarean section, the management of abortion complications, and vacuum or forceps delivery. 63
  64. 64. Delivery care  There is a fundamental difference between the two approaches:  EsOC, in some definitions, focuses on all pregnant women and is based on the idea that obstetric complications can be predicted and prevented, employing the concept of "high risk."  EmOC, on the other hand, focuses on the prompt identification, referral, and treatment of women with obstetric complications 64
  65. 65. Provide emergency obstetric care (EmOC)  Not only women at risk, but also women who are low risk may develop complications.  EmOC needs to be available as close as possible to where women live to manage life threatening complications to the mother or child.  WHO estimates that world wide, between 10-15% of women will need a caesarean section to safely deliver their infants. 65
  66. 66. International goals for EmOC  Skilled attendance at every birth.  At least 4 Basic EmOC sites (within 4 hours) and 1 Comprehensive site (within 12 hours) walk or for every 500,000 population.  At least 15% of births should take place in a health facility.  Case fatality in health facilities should be <1% 66
  67. 67. EOC Basic EmOC Functions  Performed in a health center without the need for an operating theater  IV/IM antibiotics  IV/IM oxytoxics  IV/IM anticonvulsants  Manual removal of placenta  Assisted vaginal delivery  Removal of retained products  Neonatal resuscitation Comprehensive EmOC Functions  Requires an operating theater  All seven Basic EmOC functions PLUS:  Cesarean operation  Blood transfusion 67
  68. 68. Postnatal Care  Post natal care is the care provided to the woman and her baby during the six weeks period following delivery in order to promote healthy behavior and early identification and management of complications.  It should include assessment, health promotion and care provision.  Care during the immediate postpartum period (6-24 hours) needs to be viewed as part of care during delivery.  If no skilled attendant is present at delivery, one should see the woman as early as possible.  WHO recommends a postpartum visit within 1-3 days, if possible through home visits by community health workers. 68
  69. 69. post-natal care (PNC)  The optimum number and timing of PNC visits  First contact: within one hour if the mother is delivered in a facility and first 24 hours if birth occurs at home.  Follow up contacts are recommended at least at 2-3 days, 6-7 days, and at 6 weeks  Extra contacts for babies needing extra care (LBW or those whose mothers have HIV) 69
  70. 70. POSTNATAL CARE 70  A large proportion of maternal and neonatal deaths occurs during the first 24 hours after delivery.  17% had a postnatal check during the first 2 days after birth.  Four in five women (81%) did not receive a postnatal check
  71. 71. Patterns by background characteristics 71  Women who delivered in a health facility were much more likely to receive a postnatal health check within 2 days of delivery than those who delivered elsewhere (42% versus 2%).  45% of urban women received a postnatal check-up within 2 days compared to 13% of rural women.
  72. 72. 72
  73. 73.  The disparities in unintended pregnancy and abortion among low, middle- and high-income countries indicate a need for greater action to achieve global equity in SRH.  Continued investment is needed to ensure access to the full spectrum of high-quality SRH care. 73
  74. 74. Essential routine PNC for all mothers  Assess and check for bleeding and temperature  Support breastfeeding and check for mastitis.  Manage anaemia, promote nutrition and insecticide treated bed nets, and give vitamin A supplementation  Provide counseling and a range of options for family planning.  Refer for complications such as bleeding, infections, or postnatal depression.  Counsel on danger signs and home care 74
  75. 75. Essential routine PNC for all newborns  Assess for danger signs, measure and record weight, and check temperature and feeding.  Promote hygiene and good skin, eye, and cord care.  Ensure warmth for the baby.  Refer for routine immunizations  Refer for complications  Counsel on danger signs and home care 75
  76. 76. 76

