Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SLIDESHARE Slideshare es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir...
 Sólo colgándola en Slideshare envía la dirección de enlace.  Se evitan los spams de amigos.  La aplicación permite hac...
Pasos para crear cuenta en Slideshare 1. Crear cuenta en Slideshare. 2. Escribir: es.slideshare.net. 3. Clic en registrars...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
39 views
May. 30, 2021

Nota de aula slideshare

Guía para el alumno

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nota de aula slideshare

  1. 1. SLIDESHARE Slideshare es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado; documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc,.docx y.rtf) y Open Office (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt),1 e incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo. Originalmente el sitio web estaba destinado para los empleados del ámbito empresarial con la intención de que compartieran con más facilidad diapositivas entre ellos, pero luego el público objetivo se amplió para convertirse también en un entretenimiento. Características  Nos permite almacenar de hasta 20MB de espacio con nuestras presentaciones, añadiéndoles nombre, descripción y etiquetas. También se admiten la posibilidad de archivos en formato pdf.  No hay opciones de privacidad.  Una vez almacenada y procesada nuestra presentación en Slideshare se convierte nuestro formato flash.  Existe la posibilidad de realizar búsquedas de presentaciones, dejar comentario a las mismas, compartirlas a través de correo electrónico. Ventajas  Permite dar conferencias sin necesidad de cargar la presentación.  La presentación se puede ver desde cualquier PC.  Simplemente abriendo una página Web.  Es más fácil compartir una presentación de trabajo con otros colegas.  Permite enviar presentaciones con varios megas, difíciles de enviar por correo.
  2. 2.  Sólo colgándola en Slideshare envía la dirección de enlace.  Se evitan los spams de amigos.  La aplicación permite hacerles comentarios a las presentaciones.  Se pueden clasificar con Tags. Es decir, palabra clave que las asocia e informa el contenido.  Se pueden incrustar las presentaciones en cualquier página web, como por ejemplo un blog.  Permite socializar contenidos de manera rápida y ágil.  Se puede crear cuentas con LinkedIn y Facebook. Desventajas  A nivel educativo las presentaciones en PowerPoint son un formato muy limitado.  No tienen demasiado valor si no hay un presentador explicando y ampliando la información.  No es posible combinar el sonido y la imagen. Como un presentador que lleve la exposición o relato de lo que se quiere mostrar. A menos que se cree un archivo de narración de audio Slidecast.  No admite animaciones. Son estáticas.  Algunas veces la incompatibilidad de los formatos produce algunas alteraciones en las presentaciones luego de colgarla en Slideshare. Requisitos que se necesitan para unirse a esta herramienta  Contar con una cuenta de correo electrónico (Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo!, etc.)  Haber desarrollado una presentación con PowerPoint y Open office que no sea mayor a 10 Mb, en caso de usar el modo gratuito  Para publicar, así como visualizar correctamente los archivos es necesario contar con un navegador web actualizado (Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, google Chrome.)  Además, contar con un servidor de internet de velocidad promedio.
  3. 3. Pasos para crear cuenta en Slideshare 1. Crear cuenta en Slideshare. 2. Escribir: es.slideshare.net. 3. Clic en registrarse. 4. Clic en únete a LinkedIn o Facebook. 5. Llenar los datos en el formulario clic en únete ahora. 6. Solamente clic en siguiente. 7. Seleccionar estudiante y llenar los datos requeridos clic en siguiente. 8. Clic en saltar. 9. En una ventana nueva, ingresar a tu correo y verificar el mensaje enviado por LinkedIn copiar el código enviado clic en verificar. 10.Clic en saltar. 11.Tu cuenta esta creada lista para subir o descargar publicaciones.

×