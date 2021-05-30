Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 30, 2021

  1. 1. NORMAS DE COMPORTAMIENTO
  2. 2. Ser puntuales. Levantamos la mano si queremos participar. Mantener encendida la cámara durante toda la hora de clase. Mantener apagado el micrófono. Evitar jugar o distraerse durante la clase. Escuchamos con atención.
  3. 3. NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD
  4. 4.  Ubicarse en un lugar ventilado.  En caso de encontrarse en un lugar rodeado de personas utilice el respectivo cubre boca.  Usa gel o alcohol antiséptico con frecuencia.  En caso de sismo mantener la calma u ubicarse en un lugar seguro.

