Ministerio de Educación Dirección General de Consejería de las Comunidades Educativas Encuentro mensual con Madres y Padre...
Tema: Pautas para brindar apoyo emocional en la familia Todas y todos experimentamos emociones; estas son parte importante...
Recordemos, todas las personas experimentamos emociones, estas pueden conducirnos hacia una expresión sana o hacia una man...
- Respetemos los silencios, es posible que la persona no quiera hablar, dejemos que tome su tiempo hasta cuando pueda hace...
Algunas actividades que podemos realizar de manera individual para sentirnos mejor: - Hablar o escribir sobre lo que senti...
15 minutos Dinámica “El sol brilla en…” Solicitemos formar un circulo, puede ser de pie o sentados (manteniendo la distanc...
Solicitemos que compartan otras características o cualidades requerimos para brindar apoyo emocional, anotemos en la pizar...
- Promoverles que atiendan las medidas orientadas por el Ministerio de Salud para la prevención de diferentes enfermedades...
Encuentro con madres y padres de familia julio

43 views

Published on

sicologia

Published in: Education
Encuentro con madres y padres de familia julio

  1. 1. Ministerio de Educación Dirección General de Consejería de las Comunidades Educativas Encuentro mensual con Madres y Padres de Familia de Educación Inicial, Primaria y Secundaria 24 de julio, 2020
  2. 2. Tema: Pautas para brindar apoyo emocional en la familia Todas y todos experimentamos emociones; estas son parte importante de nuestras vidas, nos ayudan a relacionarnos con los demás y a ponernos en alerta cuando suceden situaciones que tenemos que enfrentar. Expresar nuestras emociones de manera adecuada contribuirá al bienestar emocional y nos permitirá relacionarnos con respeto en la familia, escuela y comunidad, por tal razón es necesario que adquiramos pautas para brindar apoyo emocional a los integrantes de nuestra familia, con el fin de aportar a su paz y tranquilidad. Objetivo Compartir pautas para el apoyo emocional en la familia que conlleve al bienestar emocional, la paz y tranquilidad. Información del tema La familia es conocida como la base de la sociedad, por ello siempre se puede pensar en la familia como soporte emocional que se complementa con la comunicación, el afecto brindado y la interacción positiva que establezcan.
  3. 3. Recordemos, todas las personas experimentamos emociones, estas pueden conducirnos hacia una expresión sana o hacia una manifestación que nos afecte a nosotras y nosotros mimos o a los demás. El apoyo emocional, consiste en ayudar a las personas a que puedan expresar sus emociones de forma saludable, en especial aquellas relacionadas al miedo, la preocupación o frustración. Para esto, es necesario motivarles a que expresen lo que sienten, escucharles con respeto, comprender lo que nos están compartiendo, brindarles seguridad y confianza. Pautas para para brindar apoyo emocional en la familia: - Busquemos un lugar para dialogar, este debe generar tranquilidad. - Escuchemos atentamente y prestemos interés a lo que quieren compartirnos, de esta manera podremos conocer y entender lo que nos están expresando. - Centremos la atención en la persona, mirémosla directamente cuando hablan.
  4. 4. - Respetemos los silencios, es posible que la persona no quiera hablar, dejemos que tome su tiempo hasta cuando pueda hacerlo. - Seamos comprensivos con lo que sienten y expresan, dando palabras como; te entiendo, ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudarte? - Estemos atentos a expresiones emocionales de tristeza, miedo o preocupación y de salud, para la toma de medidas oportunas en la familia. - Compartamos que expresar las emociones de tristeza, miedo o preocupación les permitirá que se sientan mejor con ellos mismo y propiciará un ambiente de tranquilidad en la familia. - Recordemos que vivenciar situaciones que afectan el bienestar emocional pueden generar comportamientos inusuales como; silencio, risa, entre otros, por tal razón tenemos que ser tolerantes y orientarles. - Busquemos ayuda en caso de que en la familia se requiera atención especializada, ya sea al MINSA o MIFAN.
  5. 5. Algunas actividades que podemos realizar de manera individual para sentirnos mejor: - Hablar o escribir sobre lo que sentimos y pensamos. - Realizar ejercicios de respiración. - Expresar con respeto los sentimientos y pensamientos en el momento adecuado y a la persona indicada. - Realizar actividades que nos agraden y nos causen bienestar; escuchar música, bailar, hacer ejercicio, jugar, leer, pasar más tiempo con la familia. - Desconectarse por un momento de la televisión, radio y redes sociales para evitar ver y escuchar noticias que afectan nuestro bienestar emocional. Actividades sugeridas Duración Actividades 5 minutos Saludos y Bienvenida: Brindemos un saludo con cariño y demos una cordial bienvenida, agradeciendo su asistencia. Demos a conocer el objetivo y el tema. Invitemos a saludarse de manera fraterna y con respeto (saludo de indio, saludo chino, saludo militar).
  6. 6. 15 minutos Dinámica “El sol brilla en…” Solicitemos formar un circulo, puede ser de pie o sentados (manteniendo la distancia de al menos dos brazos de distancia), la facilitadora o facilitador se coloca en el centro, este será el encargado de decir en voz alta “El sol brilla en...” y dice una característica, todas las personas que cumplan con esas características se tienen que cambiar de lugar lo más rápido que puedan. Algunas de las expresiones que podemos utilizar; El sol brilla en todas las personas que…: - Son respetuosos - Son solidarios - Inspiran confianza - Se interesan por el bienestar de los demás - Sabe escuchar cuando otra persona necesita ser escuchado. - Han apoyado solidariamente a otra persona cuando ha estado en situaciones difíciles. - Pueden brindar un consejo o una orientación. Expliquemos que todas las características brindadas en la dinámica son necesarias para brindar apoyo emocional.
  7. 7. Solicitemos que compartan otras características o cualidades requerimos para brindar apoyo emocional, anotemos en la pizarra los aportes brindados, finalicemos consolidando los aportes. 20 minutos Trabajo en equipos Solicitemos que en equipos de tres personas compartan una experiencia donde han brindado apoyo emocional, haciendo énfasis en como lo realizaron. A través de un socio drama compartirán lo trabajado. Finalicemos compartiendo algunas pautas que facilitan el apoyo emocional en la familia. 5 minutos Evaluación y Cierre: Solicitemos que de manera voluntaria compartan aprendizajes adquiridos y los compromisos que asumen a partir de este momento para brindar apoyo emocional cuando un integrante de la familia lo requiera. Recuerde: - Motivarles a fomentar la unidad, el afecto y la comunicación en el hogar para relacionarnos con amor.
  8. 8. - Promoverles que atiendan las medidas orientadas por el Ministerio de Salud para la prevención de diferentes enfermedades. - Orientarles que estén pendientes de cualquier situación relacionada con sus hijas e hijos en la casa, escuela o comunidad. - Apoyarles y dar seguimiento a la preparación y cuido de la merienda escolar en los centros donde cuenten con disposición de alimentos.

