Design Thinking Aldo Pires
1. Abordagem do Design
O Design faz parte do nosso dia-a-dia. Há design por toda parte! DESIGN
DESIGN Então, o que é Design?
"O design - do latim “de + signare”, e este de signum, sinal, símbolo e em inglês, “projeto” e/ou “esboço” DESIGN Design =...
DESIGN E PRODUÇÃO
DESIGN E PRODUÇÃO Produto e Usuário Design é o processo de adaptação do entorno objetual às necessidades físicas e psíquic...
DESIGN E PRODUÇÃO Satisfação do Cliente Design é a tentativa de conjugar a satisfação do cliente com o lucro da empresa, c...
DESIGN E PRODUÇÃO Atividade Criativa Design é uma atividade criativa cujo propósito é estabelecer as qualidades multi-face...
DESIGN E PRODUÇÃO Estética e Funcionalidade “Design é o ato de transformar uma situação existente em uma preferida. E nem ...
"Design significa apresentar ao cliente soluções que estão fora da percepção aparente da demanda. Trata-se de descobrir e ...
DESIGN HOJE Design Estratégico • O design hoje não é mais visto como uma atividade cujo único objetivo é o de construir ob...
O Design Centrado no Usuário (HCD - Human- Centered Design) é uma abordagem que coloca o usuário como principal fator para...
Victor Gonçalves DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS
Envolver o usuário tem por objetivos: • Otimizar os investimentos • Reduzir tempo de desenvolvimento de projetos • Diminui...
DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS
Abordagem simples e contínua "O Design Centrado no Usuário consiste em uma busca constante e incansável por respostas. Um ...
As pessoas não sabem o que querem até que alguém lhes mostre.
Trabalhar com usuários envolve: • Tempo para ouvir e entender o usuário • Educar o usuário • Fazer as indagações certas • ...
2. Design Centrado no Humano
Criatividade e Inovação DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS “Design is what links creativity and innovation. It shapes ideas...
Qualidades do Bom Design (Dieter Rams) DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS • Is innovative • Makes a product useful • Is aes...
Então, Design Thinking.. DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS Antes de tudo, Design Thinking pode ser considerada uma abordag...
Os elementos-chave do Design Thinking DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS • Centrado nas pessoas • Altamente co-criativo • O...
Os elementos-chave do Design Thinking DEFINIÇÃO, PRINCÍPIOS E CONCEITOS • Centrado nas pessoas • Altamente co-criativo • O...
RESIGNIFICAÇÃO Você sabe o que é isso? DESIGN E PROCESSO
Você confiaria neles? E agora? o que você tem a dizer? DESIGN E PROCESSO
Recebe dados e experiências observáveis Seleciona dados e transforma em informações Adiciona sentidos Faz pressuposições A...
Projetos isolados não criam valor DESIGN E PROCESSO
Projetos isolados não geram impacto DESIGN E PROCESSO
Custo projetos clássicos possuem custo fechado Escopo ausência de clareza somada a subjetividade Prazo prazos fixos que no...
expectativa realidade-satisfação = No final a entrega não corresponde à expectativa DESIGN E PROCESSO
É aqui onde entra o Design Thinking! DESIGN E PROCESSO
“Você conhece seus clientes, e o significado de valor para eles?” ROI e ROE
“Você sabe responder por que fazemos o que fazemos?" ROI e ROE
"E da maneira como fazemos?" ROI e ROE
Simon Sinek | Start with Why! ROI e ROE
O QUE? COMO? POR QUE? As pessoas não compram O QUE você faz! As pessoas compram PORQUE você o faz! ROI e ROE
ROI ROE Retorno sobre o investimento Retorno sobre a experiência VALOR ROI e ROE O resultado final deve contemplar
3. Design Thinking e Inovação
A criatividade orientada através de abordagens e ferramentas adequadas é fundamental para gerar inovação. Sem criatividade...
Estágios CRIATIVIDADE E INOVAÇÃO O processo criativo pode se dar em três estágios principais: • Atenção • Fuga • Movimento...
Atenção CRIATIVIDADE E INOVAÇÃO Este estágio inicial requer a concentração sobre um problema apresentado em determinado co...
Fuga CRIATIVIDADE E INOVAÇÃO O estágio de fuga objetiva evitar os bloqueios à criatividade. Por isso, neste momento deve-s...
Movimento CRIATIVIDADE E INOVAÇÃO Uma vez que se começa a mexer para fugir dos pensamentos que bloqueiam a criatividade, d...
PROCESSO DOUBLE DIAMOND, representa a expansão de possibilidades e soluções e para seleção de caminhos viáveis. A dinâmica...
Criação de Interface Codiﬁcação Documentação Pesquisae Conformação Especiﬁcação Ideação Prototipação Análise e Síntese Imp...
Design é um fator estratégico pois representa elevados graus de competências intelectuais e culturais que centralizam seus...
Equilíbrio Forças Desejo das Pessoas Viabilidade Técnica Viabilidade Financeira ALVO 49
Caminhando de forma linear ITERAÇÃO Projetos são organizados tradicionalmente para percorrer em sequência e apenas uma vez...
Incrementação de ajustes e acertos ITERAÇÃO Uma outra forma de desenvolver um projeto é retornar várias vezes às suas dive...
É um conceito que vem da área de sistemas ITERAÇÃO Uma iteração abrange as atividades de desenvolvimento que conduzem à li...
O mesmo acontece nas etapas do Design Thinking ITERAÇÃO O Design Thinking é um processo iterativo devido ao conceito da nã...
4. Processo Design Thinking
Processo IIT • Estrutura desenvolvida no Instituto de Design do Instituto de Tecnologia de Illinois em 2007 • Refinamento ...
Processo IDEO • Deep Diving
Processo Stanford Fases do Design Thinking (Processo Stanford)
EMPATIA • Entender a experiência, situação e emoção das pessoas. • Observar, engajar, ver e ouvir tudo a respeito dos dese...
DEFINIÇÃO Processar e sintetizar as descobertas sob o ponto- de-vista do usuário. Entender as características deste usuári...
IDEAÇÃO • É hora de transformar problemas em soluções. • O Foco é a geração de ideias, explorando todas as possibilidades ...
PROTOTIPAÇÃO • Construção do pensamento, tangibiliza soluções. • Interação entre problemas, ideias e soluções que permite ...
TESTE • Obter o feedback necessário para avançar às melhorias. • Testar leva os usuários ao 1o nível de experiência com as...
5. Métodos do Design de Produtos e Serviços
IMERSÃO
Ferramentas de IMERSÃO Ferramenta Descrição Enquadramento Consiste em abordar o problema sob diferentes perspectivas e div...
APROFUNDAMENTO
Ferramentas de Aprofundamento Ferramenta Descrição Entrevistas Método que procura, em uma conversa com o entrevistado ( um...
Ferramentas de Aprofundamento Ferramenta Descrição Seções Generativas São encontros organizados entre os atores de um proc...
SESSÕES COLABORATIVAS
SESSÕES COLABORATIVAS Definição É um encontro organizado na forma de uma série de atividades em grupo com o objetivo de es...
FERRAMENTAS DE IDEAÇÃO Brainstorming • Grande número de ideias em um curto espaço de tempo. • Processo criativo conduzido ...
Why You Should Stop Brainstorming? • https://hbr.org/2014/03/why-you-should-stop-brainstorming BRAINSWARMING
FERRAMENTAS DE IDEAÇÃO Ferramenta Descrição Workshop de cocriação É um encontro dirigido onde se reúne os atores envolvido...
FERRAMENTAS DE IDEAÇÃO http://www.revistaespacios.com/a14v35n06/14350619.html Ferramenta Descrição Protótipo em Papel É um...
USO E ADEQUAÇÃO DE CANVAS O Que são Canvas? http://www.revistaespacios.com/a14v35n06/14350619.html Os canvas funcionam com...
USO E ADEQUAÇÃO DE CANVAS Para que serve? Os Canvas tornou mais visual, interativa, lúdica, objetiva e convergente a abord...
USO E ADEQUAÇÃO DE CANVAS Há inúmeros tipos de canvas Existem diversos canvas a serviço da abordagem do Design Thinking qu...
PM Canvas Project Model Canvas • O PM Canvas é para ser preenchido de forma colaborativa pelos Stakeholders e é baseado na...
Project Model Canvas http://www.pmcanvas.com.br/
Project Model Canvas http://www.pmcanvas.com.br/ JUSTIFICATIVAS Passado OBJ SMART BENEFÍCIOS Futuro PRODUTO REQUISITOS PRE...
Project Model Canvas http://www.pmcanvas.com.br/ JUSTIFICATIVAS Passado OBJ SMART BENEFÍCIOS Futuro PRODUTO REQUISITOS PRE...
Project Model Canvas http://www.pmcanvas.com.br/
Clientes Relacionamento Distribuição Receitas Atividades Parceiros Recursos Custos Ofertas Fonte: Alex Osterwalder 83 Mode...
Modelo de Negócios Fonte: Alex Osterwalder 84
Visão Geral do Produto
Mapa de Empatia
Mapa de User Stories
CUSTOMIZAÇÃO Não existe uma Única abordagem! Muitas vezes, aqueles que utilizam o Design Thinking tornam- se prisioneiros ...
6. Gestão Estratégica em Design de Serviços
Serviços são sistemas complexos
Sistemas Produtivos em Serviços Input Fornecedor Output Processo (trasformação) Manufatura Cliente Sistema Produtivo Tradi...
Início Crescimento Maturidade Declínio O ciclo de vida de uma organização
“Prototipe muito, falhe muito, mas falhe no início”
“Dinheiro nunca deve vir em primeiro lugar”
Business model Finance Networking Product performance Offering Product system Service Channel Delivery Brand Customer expe...
Fonte: Doblin analysis Core process Processos Enabling process Business model Financeiro Networking Product performance Of...
Fonte: Doblin analysis Valor Acumulado Últimos 10 anos Menos de 2% dos projetos produzem Mais de 90% do valor Alto Baixo C...
Gaps
Intangível Inseparável Variável Perecível
Professor Aldo Pires WA: +55 21 98272-0336 Linkedin: aldopires aldo@addtech.com.br Rua Conde de Lages 44, Sl 1311 Rio de J...
