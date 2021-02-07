Precio pagado por_la_diferenciacion_celular

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEORIAS DEL ENVEJECIMIENTO PRECIO PAGADO POR LA DIFERENCIACIÓN CELULAR (MINOT 1907) • MATERIA: ESTOMATOLOGÍA GERIÁTRICA •...
INDICE • INTRODUCCIÓN……………………………………………………………………….. 3 • PRECIO PAGADO POR LA DIFERENCIACIÓN CELULAR………………… 4 • TIPOS DE POB...
INTRODUCCIÓN •Charles Sedgwick Minot (23 de diciembre de 1852 - 19 de noviembre de 1914) fue un anatomista estadounidense...
PRECIO PAGADO POR LA DIFERENCIACIÓN CELULAR •La teoría sugiere que todas las células poseen una longevidad intrínseca prog...
• Esta teoría determina el proceso de envejecimiento de una célula normal que es una propiedad innata, así como la poblac...
TIPOS DE POBLACIONES CELULARES • Las células post mitóticas terminales: son diferenciadas y no se dividen ej. neuronas, cé...
CONCLUSIÓN • La pérdida de las capacidades funcionales, el envejecimiento y la muerte son inherentes a toda la materia vi...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • JOSÉ Y. OZAWA DEGUCHI ESTOMATOLOGÍA GERIATRICA 1994 EDITORIAL TRILLAS MÉXICO D.F PG. 65,66. 9
  1. 1. TEORIAS DEL ENVEJECIMIENTO PRECIO PAGADO POR LA DIFERENCIACIÓN CELULAR (MINOT 1907) • MATERIA: ESTOMATOLOGÍA GERIÁTRICA • CUATRIMESTRE Y GRUPO: 7C - ASESOR: MAESTRO PEDRO MACBANI OLVERA RAMOS - AUTOR: ALDO DE LA CRUZ PALMA
  2. 2. INDICE • INTRODUCCIÓN……………………………………………………………………….. 3 • PRECIO PAGADO POR LA DIFERENCIACIÓN CELULAR………………… 4 • TIPOS DE POBLACIONES CELULARES…………………………………………..6 • CONCLUSIÓN……………………………………………………………………………..7 • BIBLIOGRAFIA…………………………………………………………………………….8
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN •Charles Sedgwick Minot (23 de diciembre de 1852 - 19 de noviembre de 1914) fue un anatomista estadounidense y miembro fundador de la Sociedad Estadounidense de Investigación Psíquica. •Se graduó del Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts en 1872, estudió biología en Leipzig , París y Würzburg . En la Facultad de Medicina de Harvard enseñó desde 1880 hasta su muerte El envejecimiento es un proceso general y adaptativo caracterizado por una disminución de la reserva y respuesta biológica ante las exigencias para mantener y recuperar la homeostasis; debido a modificaciones morfológicas por la carga genética y el desgaste acumulado ante los retos que enfrenta una persona a lo largo de la historia ante un ambiente. José Y. Ozawa Deguchi (1994) Estomatología Geriatrica Editorial Trillas.
  4. 4. PRECIO PAGADO POR LA DIFERENCIACIÓN CELULAR •La teoría sugiere que todas las células poseen una longevidad intrínseca programada y que va a variar de acuerdo con la longevidad de la especie, sin embargo esta puede cambiar y modificarse a causa de factores extrínsecos. esto sucede en cualquier sistema biológico y basta para explicar la variación que se advierte en los índices de envejecimiento y muerte. •Carrel fue el primero en esbozar la idea de que si una célula renovable se extrae del organismo y se coloca en un medio de cultivo apropiado, dicha célula será permutable de forma indefinida. José Y. Ozawa Deguchi (1994) Estomatología Geriatrica Editorial Trillas.
  5. 5. • Esta teoría determina el proceso de envejecimiento de una célula normal que es una propiedad innata, así como la población es inversamente proporcional a la edad del donante y existe una relación de duplicaciones con la duración de la vida de la especie José Y. Ozawa Deguchi (1994) Estomatología Geriatrica Editorial Trillas.
  6. 6. TIPOS DE POBLACIONES CELULARES • Las células post mitóticas terminales: son diferenciadas y no se dividen ej. neuronas, célula muscular estriada, glóbulos rojos, parte de las células del cristalino. • Células pos mitóticas especializadas: se dividen muy poco, o bajo el influjo de estímulos intensos. pertenecen: células cartilaginosas, endotelio vascular, fibroblastos del tejido conjuntivo, hepatocitos y células renales. • Células intermitóticas: se dividen fácilmente y corresponden a las mas indiferenciadas del organismo; no obstante algunas son origen de otras mucho mas diferenciadas que ellas, como sucede con las células hematopoyéticas. pertenecen células de la epidermis, epitelio intestinal, epitelio corneal, entre otras. José Y. Ozawa Deguchi (1994) Estomatología Geriatrica Editorial Trillas.
  7. 7. CONCLUSIÓN • La pérdida de las capacidades funcionales, el envejecimiento y la muerte son inherentes a toda la materia viva debido a que el metabolismo y otros factores son causantes de la formación de sustancias que dañan irreparablemente los componentes de la arquitectura celular. • Todos los cambios a nivel celular o tisular conjunto a otros aspectos pueden hacer que la vejes sea una etapa placentera o bien una etapa de rechazo, según haya sido el pasado del individuo.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • JOSÉ Y. OZAWA DEGUCHI ESTOMATOLOGÍA GERIATRICA 1994 EDITORIAL TRILLAS MÉXICO D.F PG. 65,66. 9

