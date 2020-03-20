Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Microsoft Word • CÓMO PONER MAYÚSCULAS: -Para escribir una letra en mayúscula apretamos la tecla y sin soltarla, apretam...
2 • CÓMO PONER LAS TILDES: -Para poner las tildes hay que apretar una vez la tecla: y, a continuación, apretar la letra a ...
3 -O también puede apareceros así, ya sabéis que puede variar en función de la versión de Word que tengáis: • CÓMO GUARDAR...
Instrucciones word

Instrucciones básicas para alumnos/as de Educación Primaria que comienzan a realizar trabajos con el procesador de textos Word.

Instrucciones word

  1. 1. 1 Microsoft Word • CÓMO PONER MAYÚSCULAS: -Para escribir una letra en mayúscula apretamos la tecla y sin soltarla, apretamos la letra que queremos escribir en mayúscula. -Si queremos escribir palabras completas en mayúsculas, apretamos la tecla y soltamos. Y ya podemos escribir la palabra o el texto todo en mayúsculas. ¡No debemos olvidar apretar la misma tecla después para volver a escribir en minúsculas! • CÓMO SELECCIONAR PALABRAS O FRASES: -Para seleccionar una palabra o varias, tan sólo tenemos que hacer “clic” con el botón izquierdo del ratón y, sin soltar, pasarlo por encima de la palabra. De este modo vemos que se queda seleccionada. • CÓMO SUBRAYAR UNA PALABRA: -Una vez que hemos seleccionado la palabra o palabras que queremos resaltar y subrayar, tan sólo debemos hacer “clic” en la opción: Esta opción suele estar por arriba, junto a las de “cursiva” y “negrita” que ahora veremos… Está cerca del tipo de letra. • CÓMO PONER UNA PALABRA EN CURSIVA: -Una vez que hemos seleccionado la palabra o palabras que queremos resaltar y poner en cursiva, tan sólo debemos hacer “clic” en la opción: Esta opción suele estar por arriba, junto a las de “subrayar” y “negrita” que ahora veremos… Está cerca del tipo de letra. • CÓMO PONER UNA PALABRA EN NEGRITA: -Una vez que hemos seleccionado la palabra o palabras que queremos resaltar y poner en negrita, tan sólo debemos hacer “clic” en la opción: Esta opción suele estar por arriba, junto a las de “subrayar” y “negrita” que ahora veremos… Está cerca del tipo de letra. • CÓMO CAMBIAR EL TIPO DE LETRA: -Una vez que hemos seleccionado la palabra o palabras a las que queremos cambiarles el tipo de letra, tan sólo debemos hacer “clic” donde aparecen los tipos de fuente • CÓMO HACER LA LETRA MÁS GRANDE (o más pequeña): -Una vez que hemos seleccionado la palabra o palabras a las que queremos cambiarles el tipo de letra, tan sólo debemos hacer “clic” donde aparece el tamaño de la letra (junto al tipo de letra): Arial 12
  2. 2. 2 • CÓMO PONER LAS TILDES: -Para poner las tildes hay que apretar una vez la tecla: y, a continuación, apretar la letra a la que queremos ponerle la tilde. • CÓMO HACER QUE TODAS LAS LÍNEAS ACABEN IGUAL (justificar): -O bien, antes de empezar a escribir, o bien después de escribir seleccionamos el texto y apretamos la opción: Así queda más bonito. • CÓMO COLOCAR UN TEXTO EN VARIAS COLUMNAS: -Una vez que hemos seleccionado el texto que queremos colocar en dos o más columnas, nos vamos a la pestaña “Disposición” o “Diseño de página” (según la versión de Word que se tenga) del menú de arriba, tal y como indican las imágenes: • CÓMO CAMBIAR EL COLOR DE LA LETRA: -Una vez que hemos seleccionado la palabra o palabras a las que queremos cambiar el color y, desde el menú de arriba, en la pestaña que pone “inicio”, clicamos en la tecla: A . Entonces, se abrirá un desplegable lleno de colores.
  3. 3. 3 -O también puede apareceros así, ya sabéis que puede variar en función de la versión de Word que tengáis: • CÓMO GUARDAR UN DOCUMENTO POR PRIMERA VEZ: -La primera vez que hacemos un documento de Word debemos guardarlo correctamente. Para ello debemos seguir los siguientes pasos: archivo à guardar como… Y, entonces, se abrirá una ventanita para que le pongamos un nombre a nuestro trabajo y para que elijamos dónde queremos que se guarde en nuestro ordenador. Ambas cosas son muy importantes para encontrar el documento otro día… Fíjate en el ejemplo: • CÓMO GUARDAR LOS CAMBIOS QUE HAYAMOS HECHO EN UN DOCUMENTO QUE YA ESTABA GUARDADO: -A veces, empezamos a hacer un documento, no nos da tiempo a terminarlo y lo continuamos otro día… Siempre que hagamos algo nuevo, debemos guardar los cambios. Si no los guardamos, el trabajo que hayamos hecho se perderá… Y el próximo día tendremos que hacerlo de nuevo. ¿Cómo los guardamos? Hay varias maneras, pero la más simple es haciendo clic en el icono que tiene esta forma: o esta:

