Daily Analysis Report - November 05, 2020

What Chart Says, Today? November 05, 2020 Bharat Pandya – info@alcorwealthplus.com
Eye On Fundamentals
Headlines • New Zealand ANZ business confidence stands at -15.6 vs -15.7 previous release. • Australia trade balance stand...
Economic Data Ahead • (0430 ET/0930 GMT) U.K. construction PMI, previous 56.8, expected 55.0. • (0500 ET/1000 GMT) Euro re...
Economic Event Ahead • All Day EU Economic Forecasts. • (0200 ET/0700 GMT) U.K. Interest rate decision, previous 0.10, exp...
TECHNICAL AALYSIS
What Chart Says, This Week? • We are presenting an analysis for Major Currency Crosses, Gold & Crude for November 05, 2020...
XAUUSD (H1 Chart)
XAUUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
AUDUSD (H1 Chart)
AUDUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
EURUSD (H1 Chart)
EURUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
GBPUSD (H1 Chart)
GBPUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
USDCAD (H1 Chart)
USDCAD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
USDJPY (H1 Chart)
USDJPY Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
  1. 1. What Chart Says, Today? November 05, 2020 Bharat Pandya – info@alcorwealthplus.com
