Noticias morro-lrn-decreto 084-2020 - covid-19

  1. 1. DECRETO N� 084/2020, DE 26 DE JULHO DE 2020. REGULAMENTA, NO �MBITO DO MUNIC�PIO DE MORRO DO CHAP�U, BAHIA, NOVAS MEDIDAS TEMPOR�RIAS PARA ENFRENTAMENTO DA EMERG�NCIA DE SA�DE P�BLICA DE IMPORT�NCIA INTERNACIONAL DECORRENTE DO CORONAV�RUS. CONSIDERANDO o Decreto Estadual n� 19.859 de 24 de julho de 2020, o qual institui em 22 (vinte e dois) munic�pios baianos a restri��o de circula��o noturna e de funcionamento de servi�os como medida de enfrentamento ao novo coronav�rus, causador da COVID-19, e d� outras provid�ncias; CONSIDERANDO que a sa�de � direito de todos e dever do Estado, garantido mediante pol�ticas sociais e econ�micas que visem � redu��o do risco de doen�a e de outros agravos e ao acesso universal e igualit�rio �s a��es e servi�os para sua promo��o, prote��o e recupera��o, na forma do art. 196 da Constitui��o Federal; CONSIDERANDO que a situa��o demanda o emprego urgente de mais medidas de preven��o, controle e conten��o de riscos, danos e agravos � sa�de p�blica, a fim de evitar a dissemina��o da doen�a; CONSIDERANDO o princ�pio da Supremacia do Interesse P�blico sobre o Privado, O Prefeito do Munic�pio de Morro do Chap�u, Estado da Bahia, no uso das suas atribui��es, em aten��o ao disposto na Lei n� 13.979, de 6 de fevereiro de 2020, DECRETA:
  2. 2. Art. 1�. O Decreto Estadual n� 19.859 de 24 de julho de 2020 ser� aplicado parcialmente no �mbito do Munic�pio de Morro do Chap�u, em conformidade com as condi��es estabelecidas neste decreto. Par�grafo �nico. Fica revogado o Decreto Municipal n� 083 de 25 de julho de 2020. TOQUE DE RECOLHER Art. 2�. Fica determinada a restri��o de locomo��o noturna, vedados a qualquer indiv�duo a perman�ncia e o tr�nsito em vias, equipamentos, locais e pra�as p�blicas, das 18h �s 05h, a partir da 00h de 26 de julho de 2020 at� �s 24h do dia 02 de agosto de 2020. � 1�. Ficam excetuadas da veda��o prevista no caput deste artigo as hip�teses de deslocamento para ida a servi�os de sa�de em casos de comprovada emerg�ncia ou situa��es em que fique comprovada a urg�ncia e/ou necessidade. � 2�. A restri��o prevista neste artigo tamb�m n�o se aplica aos trabalhadores dos servi�os de delivery, que poder�o realizar suas entregas ap�s �s 16h, desde que relacionadas �s farm�cias e setores de alimenta��o. COM�RCIO Art. 3�. Fica autorizado, das 05h �s 16h, o funcionamento dos servi�os essenciais, e, das 08h �s 16h, o funcionamento dos servi�os n�o essenciais, a partir da 00h de 26 de julho de 2020 at� �s 24h do dia 02 de agosto de 2020, desde que observados os seguintes termos: �1�. Os estabelecimentos comerciais dever�o encerrar as suas atividades, impreterivelmente, �s 16h, de segunda a sexta-feira, ficando permitido o funcionamento aos s�bados, at� �s 16h para os servi�os essenciais e at� �s 12h para os servi�os n�o essenciais. I. As portas dos com�rcios dever�o ser fechadas pontualmente no hor�rio determinado e os comerciantes somente poder�o continuar atendendo os clientes que j� estavam dentro dos estabelecimentos, ficando impedidos de permitir o acesso e realizar o atendimento dos que aguardavam do lado de fora.
  3. 3. �2�. Nos casos das lanchonetes e restaurantes, fica proibido a consuma��o interna, devendo oferecer servi�o de entrega. I. Para impedir que os clientes realizem a consuma��o no interior dos estabelecimentos, podem ser utilizadas barreiras de conten��o de acesso como balc�es nas entradas dos recintos. �3�. Os propriet�rios e funcion�rios de mercados e supermercados que comercializam alimentos para o consumo imediato, como refei��es, lanches, salgados e afins, devem orientar os seus clientes a consumir os produtos em casa. �4�. Os comerciantes ambulantes que comercializam alimentos e bebidas nas pra�as e ruas da cidade, obrigatoriamente far�o uso de m�scara e devem vender para que os seus clientes consumam os produtos em casa, ficando impedidos de colocar mesas, cadeiras e similares nos logradouros p�blicos. I. Os clientes tamb�m ficam impedidos de utilizar os espa�os p�blicos, como por exemplo, bancos e canteiros das pra�as, ruas e avenidas para a consuma��o de produtos, sendo de responsabilidade dos comerciantes proceder a orienta��o dos seus clientes. �5�. � de responsabilidade de todos os comerciantes: I. Respeitar o limite de 1 (uma) pessoa por cada 4m� (quatro metros quadrados). II. Impedir que estejam, ao mesmo tempo, mais do que 15 (quinze) pessoas, contando com os seus funcion�rios, dentro do estabelecimento comercial, mesmo que ap�s a realiza��o do c�lculo previsto no inciso anterior, o comerciante constate que o espa�o f�sico do seu estabelecimento comercial comportaria mais do que 15 (quinze) pessoas. III. Fornecer m�scaras a todos os seus funcion�rios, que obrigatoriamente devem fazer o uso de tal equipamento durante o per�odo de funcionamento do com�rcio. IV. Fiscalizar o cumprimento do distanciamento social, respeitando a dist�ncia m�nima de 1,5m (um metro e meio), entre uma pessoa e outra. V. Realizar a desinfec��o e higieniza��o do ambiente comercial por no m�nimo 3 (tr�s) vezes durante o per�odo em que o com�rcio esteja funcionando.
  4. 4. VI. Proporcionar meios de higieniza��o dos funcion�rios e clientes, seja por meio de �gua e sab�o, ou por meio do �lcool em gel. VII. Organizar e fiscalizar o distanciamento social entre os clientes que aguardam em fila do lado de fora do estabelecimento. �6�. Os bares dever�o permanecer fechados, sem atendimento ao p�blico, sendo facultada a presta��o do servi�o de entrega somente at� �s 16h. �7�. O comerciante que descumprir este ou qualquer outro decreto vigente poder� ser penalizado administrativamente, com aplica��o de multa e cassa��o da licen�a de funcionamento, al�m de responsabiliza��o criminal. �8�. Tamb�m ser� penalizado nos moldes do �7� o comerciante quando for comprovada a neglig�ncia com seus funcion�rios que estejam com sintomas do COVID- 19, bem como pela omiss�o da informa��o de suspeita ou caso positivo de seus colaboradores. HOT�IS Art. 4�. Os hot�is, pousadas e afins devem funcionar somente com 50% da sua capacidade de hospedagem, devendo respeitar todas as medidas de biosseguran�a, higiene e prote��o individual para resguardar seus funcion�rios e clientes. �1�. Devem aferir a temperatura de todos os h�spedes que chegam de locais com casos confirmados de coronav�rus. �2�. Devem informar imediatamente as autoridades sanit�rias sobre h�spedes que apresentarem sintomas gripais. BARBEARIAS, SAL�ES E SIMILARES Art. 5�. Os centros de est�tica e beleza, barbearias, sal�es e similares poder�o funcionar com hora marcada, restringindo ao atendimento de um cliente por vez, proporcionando os meios de higieniza��o dos funcion�rios e clientes. �1�. Ao atender os clientes, os profissionais devem refor�ar as medidas preventivas de biosseguran�a indicadas pelos �rg�os sanit�rios, al�m de utilizar obrigatoriamente os equipamentos de prote��o individual (EPI).
  5. 5. �2�. Devem estabelecer maior espa�amento entre os atendimentos para garantir a ado��o das medidas de biosseguran�a necess�rias, visando a preserva��o da sa�de dos usu�rios e dos profissionais. �3�. Devem adiar o atendimento de pacientes com sintomatologia de s�ndromes gripais. �4�. Devem aumentar os cuidados com a desinfec��o de objetos de uso coletivo, como fechaduras de portas, cadeiras, porta copos, bebedouros, canetas, entre outros. �5�. Diante da impossibilidade de obedecer ao distanciamento m�nimo nos casos de determinados atendimentos, orienta-se que somente sejam realizados atendimentos que realmente n�o possam ser postergados. CENTROS DE PILATES E FISIOTERAPIA Art. 6�. Os centros de pilates e fisioterapia que realizam atendimento de pessoas que necessitem de tratamento continuado, somente poder�o realizar os atendimentos destes pacientes, por hora marcada, e restringindo a um paciente por vez, al�m da responsabilidade de adotar os meios de preven��o e higieniza��o do ambiente e pacientes. ACADEMIAS DE GIN�STICA Art. 7�. Excepcionalmente, fica permitido o funcionamento das academias de gin�stica, a partir das 05 (cinco) horas, devendo encerrar as atividades, impreterivelmente, �s 16 (dezesseis) horas, de segunda � sexta, ficando proibidos de funcionar durante o final de semana, desde que cumpridas as recomenda��es e exig�ncias de higieniza��o abaixo: �1�. Somente deve ser permitida a entrada de clientes ap�s a verifica��o da temperatura com term�metro do tipo eletr�nico � dist�ncia; �2�. Todos os instrutores e funcion�rios dos estabelecimentos descritos acima devem utilizar m�scaras e luvas, sendo recomendado aos alunos que tamb�m fa�am o uso de m�scaras durante o treinamento; �3�. � de responsabilidade dos propriet�rios e respectivos funcion�rios e colaboradores a higieniza��o de todos os aparelhos e equipamentos com �lcool 70% (setenta por cento) a cada revezamento;
  6. 6. �4�. As academias ter�o o n�mero m�ximo de 05 (cinco) alunos por hor�rio de treinamento, sendo observado o limite de 01 (uma) pessoa para cada 5m� (cinco metros quadrados). IGREJAS E TEMPLOS RELIGIOSOS Art. 8�. As Igrejas e Templos religiosos dever�o permanecer fechados, por prazo indeterminado. CL�NICAS M�DICAS E OUTROS Art. 9�. As cl�nicas radiol�gicas, de assist�ncia m�dica e hospitalar, assim como os consult�rios odontol�gicos e laborat�rios, somente devem funcionar para atender aos casos de urg�ncia, emerg�ncia e tratamentos continuados que necessitem de atendimento pessoal, adiando todos os procedimentos eletivos, sendo permitido, excepcionalmente, o funcionamento a partir das 7 (sete) horas, com encerramento das atividades, impreterivelmente, �s 16 (dezesseis) horas, de segunda a sexta-feira, ficando permitido o funcionamento aos s�bados, at� �s 12 (doze) horas, devendo observas os seguintes termos: I. Ao atender os pacientes, os profissionais devem refor�ar as medidas preventivas de biosseguran�a indicadas pelos �rg�os sanit�rios, al�m de utilizar os equipamentos de prote��o individual (EPI); II. Maior espa�amento entre os atendimentos para garantir a ado��o das medidas de biosseguran�a necess�rias, visando a preserva��o da sa�de dos usu�rios e dos profissionais; III. Adiamento de atendimento de pacientes com sintomatologia de s�ndromes gripais; IV. Cuidados com a desinfec��o de objetos de uso coletivo, como fechaduras de portas, cadeiras de espera, porta copos, bebedouros, canetas, entre outros; V. Diante da impossibilidade de obedecer ao distanciamento m�nimo nos casos de determinados atendimentos, orienta-se que somente sejam realizados atendimentos que realmente n�o possam ser postergados.
  7. 7. Art. 10�. As cl�nicas veterin�rias, dever�o reorganizar seus processos de atendimento para atender por hora marcada, evitando que as pessoas se aglomerem nas salas de recep��o, devendo observar os seguintes termos: �1�. Ao atender os clientes, donos dos animais de estima��o, os profissionais devem refor�ar as medidas preventivas de biosseguran�a indicadas pelos �rg�os sanit�rios, al�m de utilizar obrigatoriamente os equipamentos de prote��o individual (EPI); �2�. Maior espa�amento entre os atendimentos para garantir a ado��o das medidas de biosseguran�a necess�rias, visando a preserva��o da sa�de dos usu�rios e dos profissionais; �3�. Solicitar que os clientes, donos dos animais de estima��o, que estejam com sintomatologia de s�ndromes gripais, n�o se dirijam at� os consult�rios; �4�. Cuidados com a desinfec��o de objetos de uso coletivo, como fechaduras de portas, cadeiras de espera, porta copos, bebedouros, canetas, entre outros; �5�. O disposto no caput desse artigo n�o se aplica as hip�teses de urg�ncia e emerg�ncia; EMISS�O SONORA Art. 11. Fica proibido, por tempo indeterminado, a realiza��o de a��o que implique em emiss�o sonora, atrav�s de quaisquer equipamentos, em logradouros p�blicos e quaisquer estabelecimentos particulares, com exce��o das atividades de utilidade p�blica e da propaganda volante (carros de som), que poder�o funcionar das 8 (oito) at� �s 16 (dezesseis) horas, de segunda � sexta-feira, sendo permitido funcionar aos s�bados, das 8 (oito) at� �s 12 (doze). �1�. O n�o cumprimento do disposto no artigo 11 deste Decreto ensejar� a apreens�o imediata dos equipamentos utilizados para emiss�o sonora. OBRAS E INTERVEN��ES EM IM�VEIS Art. 12. Ficam permitidas as obras e interven��es em im�veis desde que respeitadas as medidas preventivas de biosseguran�a indicadas pelos �rg�os sanit�rios, al�m de utilizar os equipamentos de prote��o individual (EPI);
  8. 8. �1�. Os propriet�rios dos im�veis onde est�o ocorrendo as obras s�o respons�veis por disponibilizar os meios de higieniza��o dos profissionais que est�o trabalhando na obra e fiscalizar o distanciamento social entre eles; ISOLAMENTO DOMICILIAR Art. 13. Todas as pessoas que tenham regressado de viagens, nacionais ou internacionais, ou de qualquer local onde haja caso confirmado de COVID-19, e/ou apresentem febre, tosse, coriza, dor de garganta ou dificuldade de respirar, dever�o ficar em isolamento domiciliar pelo prazo m�nimo de 07 (sete) dias e avisar � Secretaria Municipal de Sa�de, atrav�s da Central de Atendimento no n�mero (74) 9 9952 0834. �1�. Pessoas advindas de outros locais que venham para a presta��o de servi�o essencial ao enfrentamento da emerg�ncia de sa�de p�blica de import�ncia internacional decorrente do Coronav�rus (COVID-19), somente poder�o atuar em suas respectivas fun��es ap�s a avalia��o e posterior autoriza��o da vigil�ncia epidemiol�gica do munic�pio. �2�. O descumprimento das medidas de isolamento domiciliar poder� resultar na aplica��o de multa de at� 01 (um) sal�rio m�nimo, e/ou condu��o da pessoa desobediente � Delegacia de Pol�cia, podendo ser indiciada por crime contra a sa�de p�blica pelo fato de infringir determina��o do poder p�blico destinada a impedir a propaga��o de doen�a contagiosa. USO DE BENS P�BLICOS E CIRCULA��O Art. 14. Fica proibido o uso dos bens p�blicos de uso comum do povo, como pra�as, mercados, academias da sa�de e afins por qualquer pessoa, podendo a popula��o somente transitar por esses espa�os, ou se dirigir para adquirir produtos comercializados nesses ambientes; �1�. Os bens citados no caput desse artigo somente poder�o ser utilizados pelos permission�rios que comercializam produtos e possuem licen�a para tal. �2�. O indiv�duo que n�o conseguir provar que se encaixa em uma das hip�teses anteriores, poder� ser detido por desobedi�ncia e encaminhados a Delegacia de Pol�cia.
  9. 9. �3�. Fica proibida visita��o e perman�ncia nos pontos tur�sticos, cachoeiras e cong�neres, no �mbito do territ�rio municipal. SERVI�O P�BLICO MUNICIPAL Art. 15. O servi�o p�blico municipal funcionar� das 08:00h �s 12:00h, para realiza��o de servi�o interno, devendo os funcion�rios realizarem servi�o remoto no turno oposto, bem como permanecerem a disposi��o da sua Pasta at� �s 17h. �1�. As disposi��es previstas no caput desse artigo n�o se aplicam aos servi�os essenciais como sa�de, assist�ncia social e limpeza p�blica. �2�. Os secret�rios poder�o definir outro modo de atua��o de suas secretarias atrav�s de Portarias, inclusive para adaptar a quantidade de funcion�rios aos espa�os das reparti��es para fins de respeitar o distanciamento social. DISPOSI��ES GERAIS Art. 16. Os fiscais que atuam nas a��es de enfrentamento ao COVID-19, poder�o abordar as pessoas que transitam pelas ruas para orient�-las a ficar em casa, e autuar em casos de cometimento de infra��es, podendo solicitar ajuda da Pol�cia Militar e Policia Civil do Estado para realizar dispers�es e aglomera��es e para fazer cumprir as regras previstas neste Decreto e demais previstas no ordenamento jur�dico. Art. 17. Em caso de descumprimento das medidas previstas para o enfrentamento da emerg�ncia de sa�de p�blica de import�ncia internacional decorrente do coronav�rus, as autoridades competentes devem apurar as eventuais pr�ticas de infra��es administrativas e crimes previstos no artigo 10 da Lei Federal n� 6.437, de 20 de agosto de 1977, bem como dos crimes previstos nos artigos 129, � 1, II; 131; 132; 267; 268 e 330 do C�digo Penal e Art. 3�, VI, da Lei n� 1.521 de 26 de dezembro de 1951. Art. 18. Aquele que obstar, dificultar, retardar, burlar ou causar qualquer tipo de embara�o a atua��o dos agentes de fiscaliza��o sanit�ria responder� por infra��o sanit�ria, sem preju�zo das san��es de natureza civil e penal, observadas as regras contidas na Lei n� 6.437 de 20 de agosto de1977. Art. 19. Este Decreto entra em vigor na data de sua publicidade e as disposi��es poder�o ser revogadas ou reavaliadas a qualquer tempo.
  10. 10. REGISTRE-SE, PUBLIQUE-SE E CUMPRA-SE. Gabinete do Prefeito. 26 de julho de 2020. Leonardo Rebou�as Dourado Lima Prefeito Municipal

