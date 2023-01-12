Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vue 2 vs Vue 3.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
Vue 2 vs Vue 3.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
The 11 Ultimate Differences You Must Know

The distinction between Vue 2 and Vue 3 is something that is crucial to understand. Continue reading our article on the top 11 most significant differences between Vue 2 and Vue 3.

For More Information: https://www.albiorixtech.com/blog/vue2-vs-vue3-with-top-differences/

The 11 Ultimate Differences You Must Know

The distinction between Vue 2 and Vue 3 is something that is crucial to understand. Continue reading our article on the top 11 most significant differences between Vue 2 and Vue 3.

For More Information: https://www.albiorixtech.com/blog/vue2-vs-vue3-with-top-differences/

Software
Vue 2 vs Vue 3.pptx

  1. 1. Basic Introduction Leading front-end frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue.JS are usually accessible, making it simple for developers to create reliable web apps. Vue.js is the only framework of this type that can be used to create rich user interfaces. Which version should you use if you're absolutely new to working with VueJS? might be the first thought that comes to mind. Right. Almost all businesses employ Vue 2, which is now available on the market, to build responsive web applications. With the release of Vue 3, developers are interested in learning about the technical principles added to the most recent version of Vue. Vue 3 has developed novel features that speed up your application and come with useful libraries to increase the responsiveness of your online project.
  2. 2. History of Vue.JS Framework We need to start with the framework trip before we can begin to grasp the idea of the distinction between Vue 2 and Vue 3. Initially, Vue.js was just a straightforward runtime library. It changed over time from being a library to a framework. And certainly, Vue.js is now well recognized as a user-friendly, effective, and adaptable framework that is essential for creating web user interfaces.
  3. 3. What Is Vue 2? Exactly four years before Vue 3, in October 2016, Vue 2 was released. Vue 2 quickly established a reputation as a flexible, lightweight, and lightweight programming framework. It was used by programmers to make responsive and advanced web interfaces that worked well with other technologies. Due to both its many advantages and Vue 3's recent release, Vue 2 is still in use by businesses all over the world. The ecosystem has enough time to transition to Vue 3 because Vue 2 is expected to reach end-of- life by the end of 2023.
  4. 4. What Is Vue 3? As a more manageable, quicker, and more compact version of Vue 2, Vue 3 was introduced. Along with updating the framework with new capabilities, Vue 3 also fixes some of Vue 2's flaws. With more code, Vue 2's code is prone to complexity and readability issues. While having a syntax that is quite similar to Vue 2, Vue 3 seeks to address this problem as well as a number of others.
  5. 5. Difference Between Vue 2 vs Vue 3 ● Creating a New Application ● Multiple Roots ● Fragments ● Setting Up Data ● Creating Methods ● Lifecycle Hooks Knowing the precise technological differences between Vue 2 and Vue 3 can help you pick between the two wisely. Even if you are not technically inclined, these distinctions will make the other arguments in this article easier to understand. The major differences between Vue 2 and Vue 3 are shown below: ● Computed Properties ● Accessing Props ● Emitting Events ● Portals ● Initialization Code
  6. 6. Creating a New Application: While building an application from scratch, one of the obvious differences between Vue 2 and Vue 3 will become apparent. Installing the Vue CLI is required to start the process (Command Line Interface). Vue 2 and Vue 3 have different commands for this: ● Vue 2: npm install vue@2.x.x ● Vue 3: npm install vue Multiple Roots: When compared to Vue 3, this limitation is removed. Vue 2 only permits the implementation of one root node in the template. Multiple roots can now be added by developers to a single template.
  7. 7. Fragments: The process of generating the same component in Vue 3 as opposed to Vue 2 differs since components can now have many root nodes (thanks to the addition of fragments). In Vue 3, the 'reactive' option is used to access data while building a component; this is not possible in Vue 2. Setting Up Data: Composition API was one of the key changes made in Vue 3. The Vue 2 Options API necessitates the division of code into various properties. On the other side, grouping the code by function as opposed to property type is possible using Vue 3's Composition API.
  8. 8. Creating Methods: In comparison to Vue 3, creating methods differ differently in Vue 2. In Vue 2, you may utilize the Options API to declare all of your methods at once and arrange them however you like. The Composition API in Vue 3 requires specifying methods and then "returning" them so that other components of your component can access them, though. Lifecycle Hooks: The component options in Vue 2 provide direct access to lifecycle hooks. However, virtually everything in Vue 3 (including lifecycle hooks) is included within the setup() method. In Vue 3, lifecycle hooks must be imported before being utilized inside the setup() method.
  9. 9. Computed Properties: By including a "calculated" field in the options object, users of Vue 2 can use computed properties. However, in order to use 'computed' in the setup() method in Vue 3, developers must first import it into the component. This update was made to stop the habit of importing unused packages, which was present in Vue 2. Accessing Props: The word "this" was always used in Vue 2 to refer to the component rather than any particular property. Additionally, access to "props" was simple. However, "this" is no longer used to refer to access properties in Vue 3. To access props, use the setup() method's 'props' and 'context' arguments.
  10. 10. Emitting Events: The way that Vue 3 and Vue 2 both emit events is also different. In Vue 2, you may easily emit an event to a parent component by using the simple syntax "this.$emit". However, Vue 3 allows you more flexibility when it comes to accessing properties or methods. The 'context' object is added as the second parameter to the setup() method in Vue 3 to do this. The event can then be sent to the parent component by simply using "emit." Portals: With the gateway functionality, you can translate a portion of code from one component into another component in a different DOM tree. This was accomplished using a third-party plugin called portal-vue in Vue 2. A built-in portal in Vue 3 is used to accomplish the same goal. Any code that needs to be prepared for teleportation is enclosed in a special tag called <teleport>.
  11. 11. Initialization Code: CreateApp is a new method that is introduced to initialize the app in Vue 3 compared to Vue 2. The result of this method is a fresh instance of a Vue app. Without compromising the functionality of the other instances, each instance can work independently. const app1 = createApp({}) const app2 = createApp({}) app1.directive('focus', { inserted: el => el.focus() }) app2.mixin({ /* ... */ }) Even though it is uncommon to develop many apps within one application, doing so could be useful if the project expands in scope. Compared to Vue 2, it is now possible to configure each app as a separate object with Vue 3. It is also feasible to combine various features from different instances.
  12. 12. Summary of Vue 2 vs Vue 3 After comparing the significant new changes between Vue 2 and Vue 3, we can state that: ● Compared to Vue 2, Vue 3 is rumored to be quicker, smaller, easier to maintain, and more natively targettable. ● With some new and noteworthy updates and functionality, Vue 3 is essentially a rewrite of Vue 2. ● Both Vue 2 and Vue 3 have very similar fundamental syntax. However, if you have any questions about developing a new web application with the VueJS framework or want to switch to Vue 3, don't hesitate to get in touch with us. Albiorix Technology is a leading Vue.js development company having a team of talented developers to provide the best optimum IT solutions
  13. 13. Contact Us: (+91) 991-308-8360 / +1 (912) 528-5566 inquiry@albiorixtech.com live:albiorix.tech For More Information Visit Us At: www.albiorixtech.com THANK YOU

×