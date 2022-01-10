Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automotive
Jan. 10, 2022
Seat 3D0 941 329D Leistungsmodul Module

Automotive
Jan. 10, 2022
13 views

Xenons4U is the UK's leading high quality and affordable car parts provider. We take pride in offering the best Valeo 90025567 3D0941329D AFS Leistungsmodul Module. It is used only with vehicles, which have HID Xenon lights and light movement function. For more information about the product visit our website.

Seat 3D0 941 329D Leistungsmodul Module

  1. 1. Valeo 90025567 3D0941329D AFS Leistungsmodul Module
  2. 2. ● Valeo 90025567 AFS Leistungsmodul Module is used only with vehicles, which have HID Xenon lights and light movement function. ● If your Xenon Lights movement has stopped to work and you see on-board computer error, it means that this AFS 3D0 941 329D module has failed and needs to be replaced with new. ● No need to buy new headlamp unit, just replace this faulty AFS ballast 3D0941329D.
  3. 3. The most common diagnostic trouble codes dtc: ● 55 Headlamp Range Control ● C108313 Left Stationary AFS - Open Circuit ● C108413 Right stationary AFS - Open circuit ● C108231 - Right headlamp power output stage No signal ● C1082F0 - Right headlamp power output stage The most common VW Volkswagen warning messages: ● Error: Adaptive front lighting (AFS) ● Error: Cornering light (AFS) ● Cornering light (AFS) failure Owner's manual ● Adaptive front lighting syst. (AFS) failure Owner's manual ● Error: Bend lighting (AFS) Please note: This list is not full, for complete list, please visit our website.
  4. 4. Valeo part number: ● 90025567 ● 90025567V VW Audi Seat part numbers: ● 3D0 941 329D ● 3D0941329D Compatibility list: ● VW Volkswagen Passat B7 362 Facelift 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 ● Saloon Sedan Highline 2.0 TDI 2.0TDI diesel ● VW Passat B7 365 Facelift Estate Variant Alltrack 2010 - 2014 ● VW Golf MK7 VII 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 ● Hatchback Sportsvan Variant Estate SportWagen Alltrack ● GTE GTD GTI R-Line Petrol diesel ● VW Phaeton 3D 2010 - 2016 Please note: This list is not full, It may fit other car models as well, please visit our website.
  5. 5. CONTACT US www.xenons4u.co.uk info@xenons4u.co.uk

Xenons4U is the UK's leading high quality and affordable car parts provider. We take pride in offering the best Valeo 90025567 3D0941329D AFS Leistungsmodul Module. It is used only with vehicles, which have HID Xenon lights and light movement function. For more information about the product visit our website.

