Jun. 16, 2021

  1. 1. CONTINENTAL 80A907397B LIGHT CONTROL UNIT MODULE STD
  2. 2. CONTINENTAL A2C75315808 80A907397B LIGHT CONTROL UNIT MODULE BALLAST. • 80A907397B Control unit is responsible for LED lights of your car's headlights. • Originally fitted with Full LED headlamps, which means low and high beam are LED lights. • If you are having LED lights malfunctions, such as low or high beam doesn't work you will need to replace LED module. • There is no need to buy brand new headlight unit from dealer. • Information from original sticker: Light-Control Modul-STD made in mex ynf. • Coding may be required once replaced with new part. CONTINENTAL PART NUMBER: • A2C75315808
  3. 3. PART NUMBERS: • 80A907397, 80A 907 397 • 80A907397A, 80A 907 397A • 80A907397B, 80A 907 397B • 80A907397C, 80A 907 397C • 80A907397D, 80A 907 397D COMPATIBLE CARS: • Audi Q5 FY SUV 2017, 2018, 2019 2020 • Audi A8 D5 4N 2017, 2018, 2019 2020 • VW Touareg 2018 2019 2020
  4. 4. CONTACT US www.xenons4u.co.uk info@xenons4u.co.uk

