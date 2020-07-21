Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIA: HORA: DIRECCION ZONAL : 5 (SENAMHI ICA) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios PACIFICO 13-Jul 0.27 6.05 12-Jul 100 GRANDEP...
CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios 2.9 0.12 0.12 3.672.9 2.9 0....
CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) 2.86 2.18 1.55 1.84 1.5 1.521.541.551.591.64 1.64 20-Jul18-Jul 10-Jul 12-Jul 13-Jul 21-Jul19-J...
Reporte hidrologico 10 am dz 5 21-07-2020

Condiciones hidrologicas DZ-5, 10 am

Published in: Environment
Reporte hidrologico 10 am dz 5 21-07-2020

  1. 1. DIA: HORA: DIRECCION ZONAL : 5 (SENAMHI ICA) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios PACIFICO 13-Jul 0.27 6.05 12-Jul 100 GRANDEPACIFICO GRANDE HLG Llauta HLG Huasapampa 55 PACIFICO PACIFICO ATLANTICO AMAZONICO 10:00:00 - PACIFICO Hidrograma de caudales Rio Ica (HLG Huamani) Del 06 al 21 de Julio 7030 45 - 10:00:00 0.12 -10:00:00 65 -- NIVEL PISCO 90 70 - NIVEL NARANJA ROJO 250 312 80 ICA ICA SAN JUAN 10:00:00HLG Conta HORA NIVEL 60 108 AMARILLO 280 VERTIENTE 21/07/2020 HLG Huamani 10:00:00 1.64 0.27 10:00 CAUDALUNIDAD HIDROGRAFICA HLG Challaca 52 70 50 -HLG Los Molinos 10:00:00 10:00:00 3.67HLG Letrayoc 10:00:00 m3/s HLG Huallpoca 150 160 150 140 250 ESTACION SERVICIO NACIONAL DE METEOROLOGIA E HIDROLOGIA SENAMHI ICA (DZ-5) BOLETIN HIDROLOGICO N�52 ESTACION HIDROLOGICAS DE SENAMHI ICA (DZ-5) PACIFICO PACIFICO ICA CAUDAL (m3/s) 14-Jul 15-Jul 6-Jul 7-Jul 19-Jul 8-Jul 9-Jul 10-Jul 16-JulFECHA 0.27 17-Jul 18-Jul 0.270.270.27 FECHA 0.276.05 0.27 11-Jul 6.05 0.27 0.95 21-Jul20-Jul 6.05 2.98 2.98 0.27
  2. 2. CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios 2.9 0.12 0.12 3.672.9 2.9 0.12 0.12 9-Jul 10-Jul 2.97 0.12 0.12 3.92 21-Jul 0.12 0.12 0.12 3.99 0.120.12 6-Jul 16-Jul15-Jul 21-Jul19-Jul17-JulFECHA 0.12 14-Jul 18-Jul 20-Jul 0.12 0.120.120.12 3.41 19-Jul 3.81 13-Jul 3.84 Hidrograma de caudales Rio Pisco (HLG Letrayoc) Del 06 al 21 de Julio FECHA FECHA Hidrograma de caudales Rio El Ingenio (HLG Huallpoca) Del 06 al 21 de Julio 10-Jul 11-Jul 12-Jul7-Jul 8-Jul 9-Jul 16-Jul 11-Jul 12-Jul 20-Jul 7-Jul 8-Jul6-Jul FECHA 14-Jul 15-Jul 2.973.013.01 13-Jul 2.97 17-Jul 18-Jul 2.97 2.97
  3. 3. CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) 2.86 2.18 1.55 1.84 1.5 1.521.541.551.591.64 1.64 20-Jul18-Jul 10-Jul 12-Jul 13-Jul 21-Jul19-Jul 1.89 11-Jul Hidrograma de caudales Rio Ica (HLG Challaca) Del 06 al 21 Julio FECHA 6-Jul 7-Jul 8-Jul 9-Jul 10.65 10.65 10.77 FECHA 14-Jul 15-Jul 16-Jul 17-Jul 10.65

