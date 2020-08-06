Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reporte hidrologico 10 am dz 5 06-08-2020

Published on

Condiciones hidrologicas DZ-5, 10 am

Published in: Environment
Reporte hidrologico 10 am dz 5 06-08-2020

  1. 1. DIA: HORA: DIRECCION ZONAL : 5 (SENAMHI ICA) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios FECHA 0.27 2-Ago 3-Ago30-Jul 7030 65 - GRANDE 0.27 27-Jul 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 28-Jul 0.27 0.270.270.27 22-Jul 23-Jul 4-Ago 24-Jul 25-Jul 26-Jul 1-Ago31-Jul PACIFICO 29-Jul 0.27 Hidrograma de caudales Rio Ica (HLG Huamani) Del 22 de Julio al 06 de Agosto PACIFICO GRANDE HLG Llauta FECHA PACIFICO PACIFICO ATLANTICO AMAZONICO 10:00:00 - PACIFICO - 45 - 10:00:00 0.12 -10:00:00 HLG Huasapampa 55 NIVEL PISCO 90 70 - NIVEL NARANJA ROJO 250 312 80 ICA ICA SAN JUAN 10:00:00HLG Conta HORA NIVEL 60 108 AMARILLO 280 100 ICA VERTIENTE 6/08/2020 HLG Huamani 10:00:00 1.38 0.27 10:00 CAUDALUNIDAD HIDROGRAFICA HLG Challaca 63 70 50 0.01HLG Los Molinos 10:00:00 10:00:00 3.15HLG Letrayoc 10:00:00 m3/s HLG Huallpoca 150 160 150 140 250 ESTACION SERVICIO NACIONAL DE METEOROLOGIA E HIDROLOGIA SENAMHI ICA (DZ-5) BOLETIN HIDROLOGICO N�63 ESTACION HIDROLOGICAS DE SENAMHI ICA (DZ-5) PACIFICO PACIFICO 0.27 6-Ago5-Ago 0.27 0.270.27 0.27CAUDAL (m3/s)
  2. 2. CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios 3.153.583.583.15 0.120.12 0.12 27-Jul22-Jul 1-Ago31-Jul 6-Ago4-Ago2-AgoFECHA 30-Jul 3-Ago 5-Ago 0.120.12 4-Ago 29-Jul 25-Jul 26-Jul 29-Jul 2-Ago 3-Ago 6-Ago Hidrograma de caudales Rio Pisco (HLG Letrayoc) Del 22 de Julio al 06 de Agosto FECHA FECHA 1-Ago 27-Jul 28-Jul 5-Ago 23-Jul 24-Jul22-Jul 3.553.58 24-Jul 25-JulFECHA 0.12 0.120.120.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.120.12 0.12 3.55 3.15 Hidrograma de caudales Rio El Ingenio (HLG Huallpoca) Del 22 de Julio al 06 de Agosto de 2020 26-Jul 3.553.25 3.64 3.55 3.61 3.37 3.15 3.15 30-Jul 31-Jul 23-Jul 28-Jul 0.12
  3. 3. CAUDAL (m3/s) CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios FECHA CAUDAL (m3/s) FECHA CAUDAL (m3/s) *Promedios diarios 1.52 1.381.39 5-Ago3-Ago 6-Ago4-Ago 1.5 25-Jul 26-Jul 28-Jul 29-Jul27-Jul FECHA Hidrograma de caudales Rio Ica (HLG Challaca) Del 22 deJulio al 06 de Agosto de 2020 0.01 Hidrograma de caudales Rio Ica (HLG Los Molinos) Del 22 deJulio al 06 de Agosto de 2020 1.331.39 1-Ago 2-Ago 1.5 1.331.39 1.52 1.39 1.521.5 30-Jul 31-Jul 1.39 FECHA 22-Jul 23-Jul 24-Jul 0.01 30-Jul 31-Jul 1-Ago 2-Ago 3-Ago 4-Ago 5-Ago 6-Ago 0.01 0.010.010.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 1.33 1.39 22-Jul 23-Jul 24-Jul 29-Jul25-Jul 26-Jul 27-Jul 28-Jul 0.010.010.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01

