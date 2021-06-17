Successfully reported this slideshow.
Problemática del arte contemporáneo Guía Parcial 1
Sociología del Arte Pierre Francastel Edad Media Espacio Compartimentado Renacimiento / Fines del Siglo XIX Espacio Esceno...
• Arte Moderno • Autonomía • Rechazo del concepto de mímesis naturalista • Indagación sobre sus modos de existencia • Inda...
Giulio Carlo ARGAN “El Arte Moderno” • Dominio de la manualidad técnica • Dominio estético (proyección, estructuración y d...
SIGLO XIX Neoclasicismo Romanticismo La fotografía Realismo Impresionismo El Neoimpresionismo El Simbolismo La arquitectur...
Parcial 1 / 2021 Elegir dos antecedentes del Siglo XIX según Argán. Investigar: Problemáticas planteadas Contexto históric...
Parcial 1 / 2021 Elegir dos antecedentes del Siglo XIX Investigar: Problemáticas planteadas Contexto histórico Representan...
Parcial 1 / 2021 Plazo de entrega: hasta el miércoles 30 de junio. 12:00 horas. En el asunto del mail debe figurar: Proble...
Guia parcial 1 ciclo 2021

  1. 1. Problemática del arte contemporáneo Guía Parcial 1
  2. 2. Sociología del Arte Pierre Francastel Edad Media Espacio Compartimentado Renacimiento / Fines del Siglo XIX Espacio Escenográfico Siglo XX Espacio de Aprehensión
  3. 3. • Arte Moderno • Autonomía • Rechazo del concepto de mímesis naturalista • Indagación sobre sus modos de existencia • Indagación sobre sus modelos de conocimiento • Arte como función social • Problema de la poética de la obra Giulio Carlo ARGAN “El Arte Moderno”
  4. 4. Giulio Carlo ARGAN “El Arte Moderno” • Dominio de la manualidad técnica • Dominio estético (proyección, estructuración y diseño de formas) Hasta Siglo XIX Siglo XX / XXI
  5. 5. SIGLO XIX Neoclasicismo Romanticismo La fotografía Realismo Impresionismo El Neoimpresionismo El Simbolismo La arquitectura de los ingenieros Giulio Carlo ARGAN “El Arte Moderno”
  6. 6. Parcial 1 / 2021 Elegir dos antecedentes del Siglo XIX según Argán. Investigar: Problemáticas planteadas Contexto histórico Representantes principales Obras representativas Realizar un trabajo escrito sobre los dos temas elegidos. Debe incluir imágenes de referencia, fuentes consultadas y una conclusión personal.
  7. 7. Parcial 1 / 2021 Elegir dos antecedentes del Siglo XIX Investigar: Problemáticas planteadas Contexto histórico Representantes Obras representativas Realizar un trabajo escrito sobre los dos temas elegidos. Debe incluir imágenes de referencia, fuentes consultadas y una conclusión personal.
  8. 8. Parcial 1 / 2021 Plazo de entrega: hasta el miércoles 30 de junio. 12:00 horas. En el asunto del mail debe figurar: Problemática Arte Contemporáneo – Parcial 1 (Los mails sin este dato NO serán considerados) La fecha del Recuperatorio se comunicará después de las vacaciones de invierno.

