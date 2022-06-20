Successfully reported this slideshow.

Organizaciones formales y no formales y su influencia en el siglo XXI

Jun. 20, 2022
Organizaciones formales y no formales y su influencia en el siglo XXI

MATERIA: Sociología de la administración.
Tema: Organizaciones formales y no formales y su influencia en el siglo XXI.

  1. 1. LAS ORGANIZACIONES SOCIALES FORMALES Y NO FORMALES Y SU INFLUENCIA EN EL SIGLO XXI
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD DEL ISTMO SEDE PANAMÁ MATERIA SOCIOLOGÍA DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN TEMA ORGANIZACIONES FORMALES Y NO FORMALES Y SU INFLUENCIA EN EL SIGLO XXI PROFESORA: MAGDA DEL CARMEN GONZÁLEZ MEJÍA PARTICIPANTES: YENORIS DAWKINS 8-515-1396 AYLIN SOLÍS 8-779-272 MARTIN LEDEZMA 4-278-60 FECHA DE ENTREGA: 20 DE JUNIO 2022
  3. 3. INDICE: 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 2. ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIAL FORMAL 3. CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES FORMALES 4. ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIAL INFORMAL 5. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN INFORMAL 6. DIFERENCIA ENTRE ORGANIZACIÓN FORMAL E INFORMAL 7. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN INFORMAL Y FORMAL 8. VIDEO 9. CONCLUSIÓN 10.BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN Para empezar se distingue dos tipos de organizaciones, la organización formal y la organización informal. El primer tipo de organización, la organización formal se entiende como la estructura intencional de funciones en una empresa formalmente organizada. El segundo tipo de organización: la organización informal, es una red de relaciones interpersonales que surgen cuando los individuos se asocian entre si.
  5. 5. ORGANIZACIÓN FORMAL Es la coordinación racional de las actividades de un numero de personas para el logro de algún propósito u objetivo explicito y común a través de la división del trabajo y de funciones, y a través de una jerarquía de autoridad y responsabilidad. Las organizaciones formales, se entienden en general de la estructura intencional de funciones en una empresa formalmente organizada, pero describir a una organización formal no significa que contengan nada inherentemente inflexible o indebidamente limitante.
  6. 6. ORGANIZACIONES FORMALES Para proceder correctamente a las organizaciones una administrador debe generar una estructura que ofrezca las mejores condiciones para la contribución eficaz del desempeño individual, tanto presente como futuro, a las metas grupales. Las organizaciones formal debe ser flexible. Debe dar lugar a la discrecionalidad, las ventajosa utilización del talento creativo y el reconocimiento de los gustos y capacidades individuales en las organizaciones más formales. No obstante, en una situación grupal los esfuerzos individuales deben canalizarse hacia metas grupales y organizacionales.
  7. 7. CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES FORMALES: • En una organización formal todos los empleados conocen el objetivo general de la empresa y colaboran con el desde su puesto de trabajo. • Cada trabajador conocen donde comienzan y donde terminan sus responsabilidades y compromiso éticos dentro de la compañía. • El espacio de la empresa se encuentra definido, así como la distribución de la oficina y los pequeños espacios. • La organización formal es explicita con todo los empleados, así como los horarios, días de cobro y organigrama. • La figura de autoridad ocupan un lugar determinado y tienen unas funciones que el resto de los trabajadores entienden. • La compañía tiene reglas definidas que todos los trabajador tiene que interiorizar para lograr sus objetivos. • La comunicación es formal por medio escrito nunca en conversaciones informal. • Los ascensos y reconocimientos están ligados a los méritos del trabajador.
  8. 8. ORGANIZACIÓN INFORMAL: Conjunto de actividades personales sin un propósitos común consientes, aunque favorable a resultados comunes. así las relaciones informales establecidas en el grupo de personas que juegan ajedrez a la hora de la comida pueden contribuir al cumplimiento de metas organizacionales frente a un problema organizacional, es mas fácil que se pida ayuda a quien se conoce personalmente, que a alguien de quien lo único que sabees que ocupa determinado sitio en un organigrama. Como una red relaciones personales y sociales no establecida ni requerida por la organización formal pero que surge espontáneamente de la asociación entre si de las personas. De este modo son organizaciones informales , el grupo que trabaja en el talleres, el personal del sexto piso, el equipo que se reúne a jugar boliche todos los viernes por la noche y los asiduos al café matutino.
  9. 9. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN INFORMAL Las relaciones entre las personas se rigen por la simpatía de las personas o el antagonismo. No tiene la limitaciones de horario y lugar físico. En todas las empresas hay grupos informales que pueden alterarse con la modificación de grupos formales. Pueden oponerse a la formal, especialmente en el caso de que la practica de los superiores no este generando buena relación entre los trabajadores. La existencia de una organización debe servir en una empresa para que los empleados colaboren entre ellos, los cual favorece a la empresa.
  10. 10. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES FORMALES E INFORMALES La organización informales espontanea y la formal es impuesta por la empresa. En la relación informal los grupos son amistosos, mientras que en la informa<l dichos grupos son creados por los directivos. La organización formal esta marcada por la posición jerárquica de cada empleado, mientras que la informal son sentimientos de indiferencias, amistad, enemistad o afinidad.
  11. 11. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN INFORMAL Y FORMAL Una organización formal es necesaria en la empresa, los inconvenientes en una organización formal surgen por una gestión deficiente que provoca insatisfacción en los trabajadores. También sabemos que las organizaciones informales están en todas las empresas y también surgen inconvenientes, Promueven el buen clima laboral y promueven a los trabajadores, estos irán mas contentos al trabajo, los cuales inciden en mejor resultados para las empresas, también tiene estos inconvenientes: Pueden ser resistente al cambio, incluso ejercen resistencia a los directivos. Algunos llegan a tomarse a la ligera sus obligaciones profesionales. A veces se tramiten información false.
  12. 12. ORGANIZACIÓN FORMAL E INFORMAL
  13. 13. VIDEO https://youtu.be/OJxvDIna-Cw
  14. 14. CONCLUSIÓN La evaluación de las organizaciones es, sin duda, el campo en el que confluyen los valores, la teoría y los criterios técnicos. Todo ello debe contrastarse con las observaciones . Decir que una organización es adecuada cuando es eficiente, por ejemplo no es lo mismo que decir que es adecuada cuando es eficaz. Eficiencia significa aprovechar los recursos, y eficacia cumplir con los objetivos propuestos con independencia de los recursos que se consuman para ello. Para las empresas privadas, por lo general, lo importante es la rentabilidad y, por lo tanto la eficiencia es uno de los principales criterios en que debe basarse cualquier evaluación de sus organizaciones tanto formal como informal. No deben cumplir metas de producción con independencia de los recursos que consuman (la meta será, en todo caso, producir lo máximo posible con los mínimos recursos).
  15. 15. Bibliografía WWW.GESTIOPOLIS.COM WWW.MONOGRAFIAS.COM/ORGANIZACIONFORMALEINFORMAL
×