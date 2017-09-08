Paso1-CDSgrupo207102_26

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación I...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. PASO 1. DESCRIBIR, ANALIZAR E IDENTIFICAR OPORTUNIDADES DE MEJORA EN UNA TIPOLOGÍA DE PRODUCTO ELABORADO POR: ELVIS ALBERTO MUÑOZ ESCOBAR CÓDIGO: 6390144 GRUPO 207102_26 TUTORA MONICA YAMILE BURBANO UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA PALMIRA 07 SEPTIEMBRE DE 2016 1
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. INTRODUCCIÓN El diseño industrial y de servicios es una herramienta que se utiliza para analizar información de manera general, la cual permite realizar diagnósticos de los procesos productivos y garantizar un producto optimo y de buena calidad innovando en nuevos diseños que satisfagan las necesidades de nuestro clientes teniendo así el control de cada proceso. 2
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PRODUCTO E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE OPORTUNIDADES A partir de las Tipologías de productos propuestas por cada participante, el grupo debió elegir una sola de las tipologías y cada estudiante debe analizar y registrar mediante una ficha, un producto que haga parte de la tipología elegida grupalmente. 2.1. FICHA DEL PRODUCTO (Diligenciar una ficha por participante) Participante: EVIS ALBERTO MUÑOZ ESCOBAR Tipología de producto propuesta por el estudiante: Tipología elegida por el grupo: Producto analizado por el estudiante: Imagen del producto analizado: Descripción del problema o necesidad que es atendido a través de este producto: Las lámparas, son utensilios que permiten que los dispositivos generadores de luz (conocidos como bombillas, focos, bombitas, ampolletas o incluso como lámparas) se conecten a la red eléctrica ayudando a una mejor visibilidad. Descripción general del producto: Las lámparas son dispositivos que transforman una energía eléctrica o química en energía lumínica. Desde un punto de vista más técnico, se distingue entre dos objetos: la lámpara es el dispositivo que produce la luz, mientras que la luminaria es el aparato que le sirve de soporte Composición del producto: (partes, elementos, ingredientes, componentes) Apoyarse en el uso de imágenes si es necesario: Presentación comercial (variaciones de sus presentaciones): Apoyarse en el uso de imágenes para describirlo: Esta lámpara es muy utilizada en las oficinas y cerca de computadores en la noche entre otros, está compuesta por una Fuente de luz, Interruptor, Base, Cable electricidad, y un foco. Está compuesta entre partes plásticas y metálicas. Modo de uso o consumo: (descripción e imagen) Envase y/o Empaque: (descripción e imagen) 3
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. Esta lámpara de brazo es muy utilizada en oficinas debido a su brazo ergonómico y su luz blanca que ayuda a proteger la vista. Cliente y/o usuario: Precio de venta (especificar por presentaciones en caso en que tenga variaciones): $60.000 Norma técnica aplicable (Nacional y/o Internacional): NOM 058 SCFI 1999. Productos eléctricos -balastros para lámparas de descarga eléctrica 2.2 OPORTUNIDADES DE REDISEÑO IDENTIFICADAS Teniendo en cuenta el Capítulo 3 del Libro Diseño y Desarrollo de productos, Cada estudiante deberá identificar oportunidades Tipo Horizonte 1 para el producto analizado. (Diligenciar una tabla por cada estudiante) Participante: ELVIS MUÑOZ Producto: LAMPARA DE BRAZO Estatuto de Innovación (Misión de innovación) Articula las metas de la empresa y establece las condiciones de frontera para un proceso de innovación en el producto: Ilumine. Es una empresa distribuidora de todo tipo de lámparas. Se ha caracterizado en ofrecer para la venta la lámpara led. Esta lámpara es utilizada especialmente para salas quirúrgicas con un buen diseño que se ajusta a la comodidad de nuestros clientes Listado de oportunidades: (listar tantas como se le ocurran de acuerdo a los siguientes criterios) Oportunidades a partir de fallos del producto: -depende de otro elemento para su utilidad Oportunidades a partir de necesidades o deseos de clientes: -es un producto de fácil manejo Oportunidades a partir de las capacidades de la empresa: -la empresa que fabrica el producto tiene varios diseños de lámparas - cuenta con personal calificado para realizar las labores - la compañía está en periodos de cambio de para el mejoramiento continuo 4
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. Oportunidades a partir de necesidades o deseos de clientes: - tiene una demanda de todos los sectores productivos - el producto se entrega en manera inmediata La luz blanca favorece la vista - Oportunidades a partir de las tendencias tecnológicas: - paginas redes sociales - nuevos diseños con más funciones - fácil ubicación de los establecimientos donde se fabrican - Filtrado de oportunidades (Jerarquizar el listado de oportunidades, de acuerdo a su viabilidad y creación de valor): - es fabricado de acuerdo a la necesidad del cliente - cuenta con un almacén de producto terminado lo cual reduce los costos de producción - dependiendo del uso cuenta con una vida útil corta, lo cual genera un nuevo consumo del producto - producto de fácil adquisición por su valor comercial - tiene gran variedad de productos - se analiza el producto entes de entregar al cliente - es una empresa que tiene un solo punto de venta - es un producto de consumo en los diferentes mercados s, comerciales y de servicios - - - - - - - 1. ENLACE WEB DEL PORTAFOLIO DE FICHAS DE PRODUCTO Y OPORTUNIDADES IDENTIFICADAS 5
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. CONCLUSIONES DEL EJERCICIO. Es muy importante el estudio y diseño de un producto para así satisfacer a los clientes innovando constantemente y adaptando el producto a cada necesidad El ejercicio permite visualizar de manera general las oportunidades de mejora que se pueden identificar en un producto, teniendo como base un análisis previo de las condiciones de oferta y demanda que este tiene. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS http://campus0a.unad.edu.co/campus0/ http://www.iluminet.com/normas-especificaciones-sistemas-iluminacion-led/ OVA's Tutoriales de Introducción a los Pasos de desarrollo de la estrategia de aprendizaje. 6
