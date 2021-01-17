Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNCIONES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS
  1. 1. FUNCIONES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE SISTEMAS
  2. 2. Coordinar el buen desempe�o de los recursos tecnol�gicos en la organizaci�n a trav�s del personal adscrito al departamento. Coordinar y gestionar nuevos proyectos de acuerdo a los avances tecnol�gicos y requerimientos propios de la organizaci�n contribuyendo al desarrollo organizacional. Capacitar, brindar soporte t�cnico y de procesos a los Sistemas de Informaci�n que cuenta la organizaci�n. La funci�n principal del Departamento de Sistemas est� encaminada por el �ptimo funcionamiento de los recursos tecnol�gicos y los sistemas de informaci�n que apoyan a toda la gesti�n de una organizaci�n. Capacitar, brindar soporte t�cnico y de procesos a los Sistemas de Informaci�n que cuenta la organizaci�n. Establecer pol�ticas para el uso adecuado y racional de los recursos inform�ticos y de la red de datos.
  3. 3. Resguardar la infraestructura inform�tica de ataques, virus o acciones que atenten contra el normal servicio. Administrar la p�gina Web de la organizaci�n, el servicio de correo electr�nico, el manejo de usuarios, plataforma virtual. y mensajer�a instant�nea. Administrar la red telef�nica organizacional. Ejecutar pol�ticas en el servicio de Internet tanto inal�mbrico como en salas de c�mputo. Apoyar a usuarios en operaciones de implementaci�n o adecuaci�n de servicios inform�ticos

