"sociedad jurídicamente organizada, capaz de imponer la autoridad de la ley en el interior y afirmar su personalidad y responsabilidad frente a las similares exteriores". Cabanellas
× Estado y nación no son sinónimos aunque a veces en algunos contextos parecieran usarse para referirse a lo mismo. × Naci...
Estado y nación

Conceptos estado y nación, diferenciación. Apoyo pedagógico asignatura Derecho Constitucional.

Estado y nación

  1. 1. ESTADO ≠ NACIÓN 1
  2. 2. ESTADOProviene de la voz latina “status” (condición de ser). 2
  3. 3. “Estado es la nación política y jurídicamente organizada”. Daniel Antokoletz 3
  4. 4. “ESTADO ES LA PERSONIFICACIÓN DE LA NACIÓN”. 4 Esmein
  5. 5. “sociedad jurídicamente organizada, capaz de imponer la autoridad de la ley en el interior y afirmar su personalidad y responsabilidad frente a las similares exteriores”. Cabanellas 5
  6. 6. VEMOS QUE EL CONCEPTO DE ESTADO IMPLICA A LA NACIÓN 6
  7. 7. NACIÓNGrupo de habitantes de un territorio, que, en su conjunto, comparten vínculos comunes: tradiciones, lengua, cultura, costumbres, etc. 7
  8. 8. × Estado y nación no son sinónimos aunque a veces en algunos contextos parecieran usarse para referirse a lo mismo. × Nación es un concepto histórico/sociológico, que sirvió de base para la Nación-Estado (que a su vez puede englobar distintas nacionalidades). × El Estado es un concepto jurídico/político que nace como resultado de un tratado, de una secesión o del proceso de descolonización. Fuente: Derecho Consitucional 10ma Edición, Pablo Dermizaky 8

