Delitos Informáticos

Se cometen mediante el uso de computadoras, sistemas informáticos u otros dispositivos de comunicación (la informática es ...
Ingeniería social
Ingeniería social 84% de los ataques de un hacker viene por “ingeniería social”, según encuesta de Nuix, una empresa de ci...
¿Cómo protegernos? • Tomar conciencia del riesgo y educarse sobre seguridad. • Adoptar medidas preventivas. • Hacer contac...
¿Qué es el Grooming? El Grooming es una práctica de acoso y abuso sexual en contra de niños y jóvenes que, en la mayoría d...
Grooming Internet es una amplia fuente de información para todos y, naturalmente, algunas personas la usan para el bien y ...
Grooming A pesar de ser algo tan imprudente, los niños comparten información con extraños, y es posible que los pedófilos ...
Grooming Es esencial de que conozcas qué clase de información puedes compartir con los demás, incluso con las personas que...
• Busca niños a través de redes sociales, blogs, chats, correo electrónico y otros sitios web. • Seduce a sus objetivos po...
Mantente alerta y confía en tus padres. FIN Albert Jossa
delitos contra jóvenes como la Ingeniería Social y el Grooming

  2. 2. Se cometen mediante el uso de computadoras, sistemas informáticos u otros dispositivos de comunicación (la informática es el medio o instrumento para realizar un delito). Tienen por objeto causar daños, provocar pérdidas o impedir el uso de sistemas informáticos (ordenadores, medios electrónicos y redes de internet). https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delito_informático Delito informático o ciberdelito
  3. 3. Ingeniería social
  4. 4. Ingeniería social 84% de los ataques de un hacker viene por “ingeniería social”, según encuesta de Nuix, una empresa de ciberseguridad . Es decir, aplican manipulación psicológica o engaño para inducir a un usuario a compartir información o “abrir la puerta” hacia ésta. https://www.univision.com/noticias/opinion/el-hacker-nuestro-de-cada-dia
  5. 5. ¿Cómo protegernos? • Tomar conciencia del riesgo y educarse sobre seguridad. • Adoptar medidas preventivas. • Hacer contacto online solo con niños que conoces en la vida real. • Nunca divulgar información sensible con desconocidos o en lugares públicos. • Hablar con los padres cualquier situación extraña o incomoda. • Implementar políticas de seguridad en la institución y en casa. Ingeniería social
  6. 6. ¿Qué es el Grooming? El Grooming es una práctica de acoso y abuso sexual en contra de niños y jóvenes que, en la mayoría de los casos, sucede a través de las redes sociales. https://hipertextual.com/2015/05/que-es-el- grooming
  7. 7. Grooming Internet es una amplia fuente de información para todos y, naturalmente, algunas personas la usan para el bien y otras para el mal.
  8. 8. Grooming A pesar de ser algo tan imprudente, los niños comparten información con extraños, y es posible que los pedófilos busquen niños con conductas que intentan atraer la atención para conectarse con los demás.
  9. 9. Grooming Es esencial de que conozcas qué clase de información puedes compartir con los demás, incluso con las personas que parecerían ser amigos (lo que los pedófilos pretenden ser). https://www.welivesecurity.com/la- es/2015/06/02/como-proteger-ninos-acosadores- online/
  10. 10. • Busca niños a través de redes sociales, blogs, chats, correo electrónico y otros sitios web. • Seduce a sus objetivos por medio de la atención, el afecto, la bondad e incluso haciéndoles regalos. • Conoce las últimas novedades de la música y los pasatiempos que les puedan interesar a los niños. • Escucha sus problemas y se compadece de ellos. • Trata de reducir la inhibición de los jóvenes incorporando gradualmente contenido sexual a sus conversaciones o mostrándoles material sexual explícito. Grooming Cómo actúa a un pedófilo
  11. 11. Mantente alerta y confía en tus padres. FIN Albert Jossa

