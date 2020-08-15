Albatros company profile

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALBATROS DEAD SEA PRODUCTS 01
Content 02
THE DEAD SEA ALBATROS Dead Sea Products is a line of cosmetics based on unique minerals created in a natural way in unusua...
04 THE SECRET OF THE DEAD SEA
What is so special about the Dead Sea? 05
Who We Are Our Mission and Vision 06
OUR STORY & BEHIND THE BRAND A great brand is a story that’s never completely told. Scott Bedbury 07
Our Brand Narrative Brand Promise •Customer Experience •Reason Why 08
Integrity Commitment Accountability Consistency •What We Stand For 09
Our Brand Book 10
Brand Components 11
Dissecting Our Logo Inspiration and Meaning 12
2009 Brief of our products The evolution of our brand 13
facial care We have divided our products to multiple sections products categories 14 Body care Hair care Eye Care Professi...
Nourishing Facial Mud Mask with Honey Extract" Soothing Facial Mud Mask with "Aloe Vera & Tea tree oil "
Brightening Facial mud mask "Bearberry & Vit E" Moisturizing Facial Mud Mask "Jojoba Oil & Collagen"
Facial Mud Mask ( 200 gm ) Soft Mud (100 ml)
Olive Oil Soap ( 100 g ) Exfoliating Soap ( 100 g )
Sulfer Soap ( 100 g ) Mineral Soap ( 100 g )
Mud Soap (100g) Facial Scrub Cream (125 ml )
Deep Cleansing Gel ( 175 ml ) Sun Screen for Normal Skin SPF 50+
Sun Screen for Oily Skin SPF 50+ Day Cream ( 75 ml )
Eye Contour Gel ( 30 ml ) Mineral Beauty Serum (30 ml ) 23
Body Butter Strawberry( 200 g ) Body Butter Mango (200 g) 24
Body Butter Chocolate ( 200 g ) Body Butter Vanilla ( 200 g ) 25
Body Mud 500 Gm Body Peeling Salt Lemon( 300 g ) 26
Body Peeling Salt Apple ( 300 g ) Body Peeling Salt Lavender( 300 g ) 27
Body Peeling Salt Normal ( 300 g ) Aloevera Gel ( 175 ml ) 28
Body Lotion Oud ( 200 ml ) Body Lotion ( 200 ml ) 29
Massage Oil ( 300 ml ) Body Scrub (200 ml ) 30
Foot Cream (150ml) Hand Cream ( 100 ml ) 31
Slimming Gel ( 175 ml ) Mineral Shower Gel ( 225 ml ) 32
Hair & Scalp Mud Mask Mineral Shampoo ( 225 ml ) 33
Night Cream ( 50 ml ) Anti Wrinkle cream ( 50 ml ) 34
Whitening Cream ( 50 ml ) Albatros facial kit 35
Soap's Kit Facial Mud Mask Kit 36
ALBATROS BATH SALT COLLECTION 37
Web Guidelines On-brand browsing 38
Technology & Science
WEBSITE & APPLICATION Web Branding Components 40 WWW.ALBATROS.JO
THE COMPONENTS 41
FIX FROM WITHIN 42
•Where do we exist 43
•Social Media Twitter Facebook Instagram 44
Contact Us For questions or concerns Mailing Address Phone Number E-mail Address 45 Website
