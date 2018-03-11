Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trouver un emploi en utilisant les réseaux sociaux Savoir gérer son personal branding & utiliser les réseaux sociaux profe...
07/03/2018 2 « Ceux qui aperçoivent la lumière avant les autres sont condamnés à la poursuivre en dépit des autres.» Chris...
07/03/2018 3 « Pour s’en sortir, il faut disposer très tôt de ressources en soi et pouvoir bénéficier des mains tendues ou...
07/03/2018 4 En savoir plus : « Dans 20 ans, tu seras plus déçu par les choses que tu n’auras pas faites que par celles qu...
07/03/2018 5 « Oublie les conséquences de l’échec. L’échec est un passage transitoire qui te prépare pour ton prochain suc...
07/03/2018 6 « Mon principal concurrent ? Il n’est sans doute pas encore né. Mais quand il émergera, ce sera trop tard pou...
07/03/2018 7 « Il n'y a qu’une façon d’échouer : c’est d’abandonner avant d’avoir réussi ! » O.Lockert S’inspirer du chang...
07/03/2018 8 Une course contre la montre « Manager seulement pour le profit revient à jouer au tennis en regardant le tabl...
07/03/2018 9 Le personal branding Une vitrine ou tout se voit « Ce qui vous rend unique fait votre succès » William Arruda...
07/03/2018 10 « 55% des recruteurs reconsidère les candidats après avoir vu leurs profils sociaux ! » via FlorianP123 « Il...
07/03/2018 11 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/10-minutes-par-jour-pour-vous-mettre-efficacement- %C3%A0-bruno-fridlansky?tr...
07/03/2018 12 Pourquoi utiliser les réseaux ? En savoir plus :
07/03/2018 13 La force de l’élargissement « Etre une « tête de nœud » deviendra peut être un compliment à l’heure du numér...
07/03/2018 14 En savoir plus :Apprivoiser pour se lier « - Non, dit le Petit Prince. Je cherche des amis. Qu'est-ce que si...
07/03/2018 15 «La créativité consiste juste à connecter les choses. Quand vous demandez aux personnes créatives comment il...
07/03/2018 16 « La reconnaissance silencieuse ne sert à personne » GB Stern Tisser une toile Profiter de la puissance du n...
07/03/2018 17 Amplifier les signaux à partir d’un blog « Si quelqu'un aime une fleur qui n'existe qu'à un exemplaire dans ...
07/03/2018 18 « Le véritable auteur d'un livre est celui qui le fait publier » Jules Renard Utiliser efficacement des plat...
07/03/2018 19 Le + des réseaux dans une recherche d’emploi En savoir plus : Faire partie de communautés Partager sur les b...
07/03/2018 20 Aborder des dirigeants et recruteurs En savoir plus : « Apprendre à OSER » HEC Paris
07/03/2018 21 Le choix des réseaux En savoir plus : « Le seul mauvais choix est l’absence de choix » Amélie Nothomb Cvtheq...
07/03/2018 22 Etre pragmatique et efficace En savoir plus : «La valeur d’une idée dépend de son utilisation» Thomas Edison...
07/03/2018 23 Les fondamentaux d’un profil linkedin «La valeur d’une idée dépend de son utilisation» Thomas Edison, scient...
07/03/2018 24 « Si votre marché est un arbre, tout le monde tente d’attraper le fruit qui pend le plus bas. En essayant de...
07/03/2018 25 Montrer ses compétences En savoir plus : « Le talent de l'entrepreneur n'est pas tant la vision que la capac...
07/03/2018 26 Etre influent ? En savoir plus : Crédibilité & associations « L’homme ne peut rien faire en bien ou en mal q...
07/03/2018 27 Analyse sa destination et ses risques « Je crois beaucoup en la chance, et d’ailleurs je constate que plus j...
07/03/2018 28 Trouver les bons équilibres « Si on me donnait la chance de tout recommencer, je choisirais le marketing de ...
07/03/2018 29 Etre ambassadeur de marques « Je suis convaincu que la moitié qui sépare les entrepreneurs qui réussissent d...
07/03/2018 30 Prolonger sa communication «Si vous n’aimez pas quelque chose, changez-la. Si vous ne pouvez pas la changer,...
07/03/2018 31 Multiplier les impacts « On construit un plat comme un morceau de musique ou un tableau avec des reliefs, de...
07/03/2018 32 Utiliser les indispensables « L'ouvrier qui veut bien faire son travail doit commencer par aiguiser ses inst...
07/03/2018 33 Miser sur le collectif et le partage « Si tu veux construire un bateau, ne rassemble pas tes hommes et femme...
2eme partie 07/03/2018 34
35 #i4Emploi : la genèse ➢ 26 septembre 2015 : début de #i4emploi ➢ Pourquoi ? • 500 DM d’un ex-député européen: 1 réponse...
36 La méthode ➢ Utiliser l’effet d’amplification de Twitter pour attirer l’attention ➢ Se faire relayer très rapidement da...
37 L’après Meymac ➢ Fort de son 1er succès, le collectif s’élargit et se lance dans une nouvelle aventure ➢ Le nouvel obje...
38 Un légende et un état d’esprit La légende indienne du colibri « Un jour, dit la légende, il y eut un immense incendie d...
Ceux qui soutiennent Un méthode simple ➢ L’ajout du hashtag #i4emploi dans la bio Twitter ➢ Des RT de personnes en demande...
40 #i4Emploi : comment l’utiliser ➢ Solliciter le collectif est simple ➢ Instantanément le collectif s’organise ➢ Chaque s...
#i4Emploi : apprendre à se présenter ✓ Savoir résumer ses compétences ✓ Trouver la meilleure façon de les valoriser ✓ Simp...
Des témoignages 42
07/03/2018 43 Michel et Augustin & Starbuck Savoir traverser l’Atlantique S'appuyer sur ses consommateurs pour faire du bu...
07/03/2018 44 En savoir plus « Une bibliothèque, c'est un des plus beaux paysages du monde » Jacques Sternberg
07/03/2018 45 En savoir plus « L’innovation est une alliance entre recherche, marketing, instinct, imagination, produit et...
07/03/2018 46 « Dieu merci je ne connaissais pas les règles de la photographie ! Si je les connaissais, je n’aurais pas ét...
Biographie 07/03/2018 47 Tribunes pour Classé dans ► Linkedin Top Voices 2016 et 2017 ► 100 comptes les plus influents de ...
Comment utiliser les réseaux sociaux professionnels pour trouver un travail

Comment utiliser les réseaux sociaux professionnels pour trouver un travail

Comment utiliser les réseaux sociaux professionnels pour trouver un travail

  1. 1. Trouver un emploi en utilisant les réseaux sociaux Savoir gérer son personal branding & utiliser les réseaux sociaux professionnels 07/03/2018 1 6 mars 2018 Intervention d’ Alban JARRY
  2. 2. 07/03/2018 2 « Ceux qui aperçoivent la lumière avant les autres sont condamnés à la poursuivre en dépit des autres.» Christophe Colomb Explorer un nouveau monde Développer sa marque personnelle, être visible dans son univers professionnel, animer son réseau et aimanter les recruteurs, mettre en avant ses compétences, communiquer, … Autant de défi attendent le talent en recherche d’emploi. L’univers numérique est devenu une formidable opportunité pour accélérer une recherche. Crédibilité, connaissances, communication, créativité, création résument en 5 clés l’expertise moderne 3.0
  3. 3. 07/03/2018 3 « Pour s’en sortir, il faut disposer très tôt de ressources en soi et pouvoir bénéficier des mains tendues ou tuteurs de résilience » Boris Cyrulnik Sortir du labyrinthe En savoir plus :
  4. 4. 07/03/2018 4 En savoir plus : « Dans 20 ans, tu seras plus déçu par les choses que tu n’auras pas faites que par celles que tu auras faites. Alors, largue les amarres, sors du port et attrape les alizés dans tes voiles. Explore. Rêve. Découvre. » Marc Twain Garder confiance en soi Une période pour : • Prendre du recul • Analyser ses compétences • Gagner en expertise • Elargir son réseau
  5. 5. 07/03/2018 5 « Oublie les conséquences de l’échec. L’échec est un passage transitoire qui te prépare pour ton prochain succès. » Denis Waitley Etre résilient
  6. 6. 07/03/2018 6 « Mon principal concurrent ? Il n’est sans doute pas encore né. Mais quand il émergera, ce sera trop tard pour moi. » « Uber confidence » d’un dirigeant de l’assurance française - Edito de Géraldine Vial pour l’Argus de l’assurance Se battre à armes égales face au « jeunisme » Se former Innover Se démarquer Changer
  7. 7. 07/03/2018 7 « Il n'y a qu’une façon d’échouer : c’est d’abandonner avant d’avoir réussi ! » O.Lockert S’inspirer du changement S’inspirer des modèles 3.0 Réduire les intermédiaires pour atteindre un recruteur Se remettre en question
  8. 8. 07/03/2018 8 Une course contre la montre « Manager seulement pour le profit revient à jouer au tennis en regardant le tableau des résultats plutôt que la balle ». Ivan Lendl
  9. 9. 07/03/2018 9 Le personal branding Une vitrine ou tout se voit « Ce qui vous rend unique fait votre succès » William Arruda « Le marketing personnel exprime le fait de créer et de gérer sa propre marque, rattachée à un individu ou à un produit. Cette marque est l'addition d'une réputation et d’une identité »
  10. 10. 07/03/2018 10 « 55% des recruteurs reconsidère les candidats après avoir vu leurs profils sociaux ! » via FlorianP123 « Il n’y a pas de publicité aussi puissante qu’une bonne réputation qui voyage rapidement » Brian Koslow Une présence limite les risques Un défaut et vous êtes … out Tirez profit de cette mine d’or
  11. 11. 07/03/2018 11 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/10-minutes-par-jour-pour-vous-mettre-efficacement- %C3%A0-bruno-fridlansky?trk=prof-post Optimiser son temps Appliquer une méthode Gérer son temps Gagner en efficacité
  12. 12. 07/03/2018 12 Pourquoi utiliser les réseaux ? En savoir plus :
  13. 13. 07/03/2018 13 La force de l’élargissement « Etre une « tête de nœud » deviendra peut être un compliment à l’heure du numérique » Slate.fr
  14. 14. 07/03/2018 14 En savoir plus :Apprivoiser pour se lier « - Non, dit le Petit Prince. Je cherche des amis. Qu'est-ce que signifie "apprivoiser" ? - C'est une chose trop oubliée, dit le renard. Ça signifie "créer des liens...« - Créer des liens ? - Bien sûr, dit le renard. Tu n'es encore pour moi qu'un petit garçon tout semblable à cent mille petits garçons. Si tu veux un ami, apprivoise-moi ! - Que faut-il faire ? dit le Petit Prince. - Il faut être très patient, répondit le renard. Tu t'assoiras d'abord un peu loin de moi, comme ça, dans l'herbe. Je te regarderai du coin de l'oeil et tu ne diras rien. Le langage est source de malentendus. Mais, chaque jour, tu pourras t'asseoir un peu plus près... »
  15. 15. 07/03/2018 15 «La créativité consiste juste à connecter les choses. Quand vous demandez aux personnes créatives comment ils font quelque chose, ils se sentent un peu coupables parce qu’en réalité ils ne l’ont pas vraiment fait. Ils ont juste vu quelque chose qui leur semblait évident après un certain temps». Steve Jobs S’appuyer sur les points forts de son réseau
  16. 16. 07/03/2018 16 « La reconnaissance silencieuse ne sert à personne » GB Stern Tisser une toile Profiter de la puissance du numérique Jouer sur les amplificateurs de visibilité
  17. 17. 07/03/2018 17 Amplifier les signaux à partir d’un blog « Si quelqu'un aime une fleur qui n'existe qu'à un exemplaire dans les millions et les millions d'étoiles, ça suffit pour qu'il soit heureux quand il les regarde. Il se dit : "Ma fleur est là quelque part..." Mais si le mouton mange la fleur, c'est pour lui comme si, brusquement, toutes les étoiles s'éteignaient ! » Antoine de Saint Exupery Provenance du trafic du blog Des documents et articles Un objectif
  18. 18. 07/03/2018 18 « Le véritable auteur d'un livre est celui qui le fait publier » Jules Renard Utiliser efficacement des plateformes Viser une audience plus large Elargir progressivement ses cercles de publications Publier
  19. 19. 07/03/2018 19 Le + des réseaux dans une recherche d’emploi En savoir plus : Faire partie de communautés Partager sur les bonnes pratiques Ne remplacent pas une recherche classique Sont un complément « Etre actrice, c'est aussi faire des choix, prendre des décisions, les assumer, surmonter des échecs. .. Cela exige d'être très pragmatique » Isabelle Hupert
  20. 20. 07/03/2018 20 Aborder des dirigeants et recruteurs En savoir plus : « Apprendre à OSER » HEC Paris
  21. 21. 07/03/2018 21 Le choix des réseaux En savoir plus : « Le seul mauvais choix est l’absence de choix » Amélie Nothomb Cvtheque CRM Réseau Média des médias Partage Réseau
  22. 22. 07/03/2018 22 Etre pragmatique et efficace En savoir plus : «La valeur d’une idée dépend de son utilisation» Thomas Edison, scientifique et industriel américain, inventeur de la lampe à incandescence. 612 participants à une étude sur les réseaux sociaux 66% se connectent tous les jours à Twitter (78% chaque semaine) 86% se connectent hebdomadairement à Linkedin 94% pensent que les réseaux sociaux sont indispensables pour étendre son réseau 78% consultent le profil LinekdIn d’une personne qu’ils ne connaissent pas avant une réunion
  23. 23. 07/03/2018 23 Les fondamentaux d’un profil linkedin «La valeur d’une idée dépend de son utilisation» Thomas Edison, scientifique et industriel américain, inventeur de la lampe à incandescence. Une photo Un titre clair Un résumé avec des mots clés Des compétences mises en avant S’inspirer de profils complets : présentations, école, expériences, …
  24. 24. 07/03/2018 24 « Si votre marché est un arbre, tout le monde tente d’attraper le fruit qui pend le plus bas. En essayant de viser plus haut, vous vous octroyez de fait un avantage concurentiel » Stef Des Twittos innovants
  25. 25. 07/03/2018 25 Montrer ses compétences En savoir plus : « Le talent de l'entrepreneur n'est pas tant la vision que la capacité à apprendre» Bruno Martinaud Vision claire Aller Vite Résister Polyvalence Expertise
  26. 26. 07/03/2018 26 Etre influent ? En savoir plus : Crédibilité & associations « L’homme ne peut rien faire en bien ou en mal qu’en s’associant. Il n’y a pas d’armure plus solide contre l’oppression ni d’outils plus merveilleux pour les grandes œuvres. » de Pierre Waldeck-Rousseau Connaissances & réseaux « Nos vies sont faites de tout un réseau de voies inextricables, parmi lesquelles un instinct fragile nous guide, équilibre toujours précaire entre le cœur et la raison. » de Georges Dor Communication & conférence ou cours « Une conférence est une réunion au cours de laquelle une quinzaine de personnes parlent, des heures durant, des choses qu'elles devraient être en train de faire. » de Jean Delacour Créativité & presse « La presse est le quatrième Etat du royaume. » de Thomas Carlyle Créer & études ou livres « Si vous n'avez rien à gagner en travaillant, vous n'avez pas grand-chose à perdre en ne fichant rien. Choisissez les postes les plus inutiles : conseil, expertise, recherche, études. Et ne sortez jamais dans le couloir sans un dossier sous le bras. » De Corinne Maier
  27. 27. 07/03/2018 27 Analyse sa destination et ses risques « Je crois beaucoup en la chance, et d’ailleurs je constate que plus je travaille et plus la chance me sourit » Thomas Jefferson Apprendre à Oser Ne pas se fixer de limites Viser toujours plus haut
  28. 28. 07/03/2018 28 Trouver les bons équilibres « Si on me donnait la chance de tout recommencer, je choisirais le marketing de réseau » Bill Gates Un monde d’histoires (le story telling) Savoir se vendre Trouver les bons alliages En savoir plus :
  29. 29. 07/03/2018 29 Etre ambassadeur de marques « Je suis convaincu que la moitié qui sépare les entrepreneurs qui réussissent de ceux qui échouent est purement la persévérance. » Steve Jobs Communiquer Etre présent dans les médias/supports où sont ses cibles S’allier aux bons ambassadeurs
  30. 30. 07/03/2018 30 Prolonger sa communication «Si vous n’aimez pas quelque chose, changez-la. Si vous ne pouvez pas la changer, alors changez votre attitude » Maya Angelou Multiplier les impacts Lutter contre l’oubli de l’instantanéité Faire rêver En savoir plus :
  31. 31. 07/03/2018 31 Multiplier les impacts « On construit un plat comme un morceau de musique ou un tableau avec des reliefs, des trompe-l’œil (et trompe-palais ?), des accords et des notes. Comme en musique, on accélère ou on ralentit le rythme. Pour créer de la dynamique dans la dégustation, on préconise parfois un ordre de dégustation, ce qui crée une cinétique d’émotions : on monte croissant dans le piquant, on monte dans l’acidité pour finir sur une douceur sucrée… et naissent des mouvements. » Thierry Marx Entendre ce qui n’est pas dit Atteindre une communauté réceptive Ere de l’ultra connaissance et de l’ultra connexion En savoir plus :
  32. 32. 07/03/2018 32 Utiliser les indispensables « L'ouvrier qui veut bien faire son travail doit commencer par aiguiser ses instruments » Confucius En savoir plus :
  33. 33. 07/03/2018 33 Miser sur le collectif et le partage « Si tu veux construire un bateau, ne rassemble pas tes hommes et femmes pour leur donner des ordres, pour expliquer chaque détail, pour leur dire où trouver chaque chose… Si tu veux construire un bateau, fais naître dans le cœur de tes hommes et femmes le désir de la mer. » Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
  34. 34. 2eme partie 07/03/2018 34
  35. 35. 35 #i4Emploi : la genèse ➢ 26 septembre 2015 : début de #i4emploi ➢ Pourquoi ? • 500 DM d’un ex-député européen: 1 réponse pour aider • Urgence de la situation : liquidation une semaine plus tard • Des chiffres du chômage catastrophiques en septembre 2015 • Le jour de l’anniversaire des 30 ans des restos du cœur ➢ Comment mobiliser ? •En utilisant tous les relais réels et médias ➢ Qui ? •Environ 15 influenceurs le 1er jour, 50 le 2eme jour, … 2 000 un an plus tard
  36. 36. 36 La méthode ➢ Utiliser l’effet d’amplification de Twitter pour attirer l’attention ➢ Se faire relayer très rapidement dans la presse et auprès des politiques locaux et nationaux ➢ Identifier des repreneurs potentiels Le Résultat ➢ Le Tribunal valide le 13 novembre 2015 la reprise du site par un groupe pakistanais 24 emplois sauvés
  37. 37. 37 L’après Meymac ➢ Fort de son 1er succès, le collectif s’élargit et se lance dans une nouvelle aventure ➢ Le nouvel objectif : offrir de la visibilité sur Twitter aux personnes en recherche d’emploi Pourquoi ? Offrir de la visibilité Aider ces talents à valoriser leurs compétences Briser l’isolement de la recherche d’emploi ➢ Comment : en coordonnant les réseaux d’influenceurs avec le compte @i4emploi et des DM de groupes
  38. 38. 38 Un légende et un état d’esprit La légende indienne du colibri « Un jour, dit la légende, il y eut un immense incendie de forêt. Tous les animaux terrifiés et atterrés observaient, impuissants, le désastre. Seul le petit colibri s’active, allant chercher quelques gouttes d’eau dans son bec pour les jeter sur le feu. Au bout d’un moment, le tatou, agacé par ses agissements dérisoires, lui dit : « Colibri ! Tu n’es pas fou ? Tu crois que c’est avec ces gouttes d’eau que tu vas éteindre le feu ? » « Je le sais, répond le colibri, mais je fais ma part » . »
  39. 39. Ceux qui soutiennent Un méthode simple ➢ L’ajout du hashtag #i4emploi dans la bio Twitter ➢ Des RT de personnes en demandes (mises en avant tous les soirs par le compte @i4emploi) #i4Emploi dans la bio = les comptes qui soutiennent 39
  40. 40. 40 #i4Emploi : comment l’utiliser ➢ Solliciter le collectif est simple ➢ Instantanément le collectif s’organise ➢ Chaque soir les demandes sont mises en avant 40#i4EmploiR dans la bio = les talents en recherche !
  41. 41. #i4Emploi : apprendre à se présenter ✓ Savoir résumer ses compétences ✓ Trouver la meilleure façon de les valoriser ✓ Simplifier son discours Apprendre à simplifier sa présentation 41
  42. 42. Des témoignages 42
  43. 43. 07/03/2018 43 Michel et Augustin & Starbuck Savoir traverser l’Atlantique S'appuyer sur ses consommateurs pour faire du buzz Chercher à élargir son business dans un monde ultra connecté S’inspirer d’exemples « Si vous le pouvez soyez le premier. Si vous ne le pouvez pas, créez un nouveau créneau dans lequel vous pouvez être premier » Al Ries
  44. 44. 07/03/2018 44 En savoir plus « Une bibliothèque, c'est un des plus beaux paysages du monde » Jacques Sternberg
  45. 45. 07/03/2018 45 En savoir plus « L’innovation est une alliance entre recherche, marketing, instinct, imagination, produit et courage industriel » Antoine Riboud
  46. 46. 07/03/2018 46 « Dieu merci je ne connaissais pas les règles de la photographie ! Si je les connaissais, je n’aurais pas été aussi créatif » Philippe Halsman célèbre photographe américain > Une conclusion ?
  47. 47. Biographie 07/03/2018 47 Tribunes pour Classé dans ► Linkedin Top Voices 2016 et 2017 ► 100 comptes les plus influents de Twitter à Paris ► 15 comptes d'experts à suivre sur Twitter (Les Echos) ► Top 5 des influenceurs B2B à suivre sur LinkedIn ► Top 5 des influenceurs sur la FrenchTech et le numérique en France Alban Jarry est un spécialiste du numérique, des stratégies de marques, de la communication et de l’influence. Il est l’auteur de : Intervenant à HEC Paris, France Université Numérique (FUN), il est Président délégué et membre du comité scientifique sur le numérique et le Big Data de l’Ecole Polytechnique d’Assurances Professionnellement, depuis mars 2017, il est Chief Digital Officer en Asset Management. De 2013 à 2017, il a été Directeur Solvabilité 2, ORSA et Risques Stratégiques dans une Mutuelle et Vice Président de XBRL France. Auparavant, il était en asset management chez Edmond de Rothschild Investment Managers, en tant que Directeur Adjoint des Opérations en charge des Directions des Systèmes d’Information, de la MOA et du Reporting et de la Mesure de Performance des fonds, après avoir commencé sa carrière en banque privée, en 1995, dans le Département des Produits Nouveaux de La Compagnie Financière Edmond de Rothschild Banque. Il est cofondateur des collectifs #i4emploi (influenceurs pour l’emploi), membre des jurys des Awards de l’ « Economie Altruiste » et des « Agefi Tech Day Awards » sur l’innovation en finance. Il est ambassadeur la campagne U-Report de l’Unicef. Titulaire d’une MIAGE et du MGA d’HEC dont il est président de l’association des anciens élèves. Contact Blog : http://albanjarry.wordpress.com Twitter : https://twitter.com/Alban_Jarry Linkedin : http://fr.linkedin.com/in/albanjarry Biographie

