Las categorías gramaticales

Categorías gramaticales
RECOMENDACIONES • Pausa el video cuando sea necesario o yo te lo indique, para que realices las actividades. • Toma apunte...
CATEGORÍAS GRAMATICALES Son los diferentes grupos en que pueden ser clasificadas las palabras, dependiendo la función que ...
Sustantivos Adjetivos Verbos Adverbios Pronombres Artículos Preposiciones Conjunciones Interjecciones Contracciones Catego...
Sustantivos Comunes:  personas  casa  animales Propios:  Iván Duque  Colombia Abstractos: o amor o firmamento o vient...
Sustantivos Comunes: Nombran personas, animales, objetos, sentimientos o ideas. Propios: Identifican y distinguen a los su...
ADJETIVOS
ADJETIVOS Son palabras que califican al sustantivo, expresando cualidades o características. Se clasifican en: Calificativ...
ACTIVIDAD Adjetivos que se adapten a cada uno de estos sustantivos:  escarabajo  templo  sabor  espontaneidad  triunf...
ARTÍCULOS
ARTÍCULOS Son partículas que anteceden al sustantivo, y determinan su número (singular, plural) y su género (femenino, mas...
PRONOMBRES
PRONOMBRES Son palabras que pueden reemplazar al sustantivo. Se clasifican en: Personales • yo. • tú. • él, ella, eso. • n...
ACTIVIDAD • Escribe en tu cuaderno de español, las siguientes oraciones resaltando o subrayando con color rojo los artícul...
SOLUCIÓN Las niñas trajeron sus muñecas. Ellos y nuestros amigos irán a la cabaña el fin de semana. Elena es la tía de mi ...
VERBOS
VERBOS Expresan acciones, estados o procesos. El verbo es la palabra más importante dentro de la oración. Modos • Indicati...
ACTIVIDAD Encuentra el verbo y el adverbio apropiados para completar coherentemente las siguientes oraciones. Recuerda que...
ADVERBIOS
ADVERBIOS Brindan información acerca de la ejecución del verbo. Esta información puede ser: De tiempo: • hoy. • tarde. • t...
INTERJECCIONES
INTERJECCIONES Son expresiones que manifiestan un sentimiento, una llamada enérgica o describen una acción. Las principale...
PREPOSICIONES
PREPOSICIONES Partículas que establecen la relación que tienen dos palabras, su función es unirlas, es decir que sirven de...
CONJUNCIONES
CONJUNCIONES Palabras que enlazan proposiciones, oraciones u otras palabras para darle cierto sentido a la oración: Condic...
CONTRACCIONES
CONTRACCIONES Son la unión de una preposición y un artículo. En español solo existen dos: DE + EL = DEL (preposición) (art...
TAREA Escribe en tu cuaderno los siguientes enunciados y escribe la categoría gramatical de cada una de las palabras que l...
Las categorías gramaticales
  1. 1. Categorías gramaticales
  2. 2. RECOMENDACIONES • Pausa el video cuando sea necesario o yo te lo indique, para que realices las actividades. • Toma apuntes teniendo en cuenta las tildes y la ortografía en general. • Escribe las preguntas que quieras hacer. Podrás enviarlas a mi correo y las trabajaremos en nuestro próximo encuentro sincrónico.
  3. 3. CATEGORÍAS GRAMATICALES Son los diferentes grupos en que pueden ser clasificadas las palabras, dependiendo la función que cada una desempeña dentro de la oración. El vino está hecho generalmente a base de jugo de uvas. Vino:  Bebida  Conjugación del verbo venir Base:  Elemento esencial  Conjugación del verbo basar
  4. 4. Sustantivos Adjetivos Verbos Adverbios Pronombres Artículos Preposiciones Conjunciones Interjecciones Contracciones Categorías gramaticales
  5. 5. Sustantivos Comunes:  personas  casa  animales Propios:  Iván Duque  Colombia Abstractos: o amor o firmamento o viento Colectivos: • galaxia • banco
  6. 6. Sustantivos Comunes: Nombran personas, animales, objetos, sentimientos o ideas. Propios: Identifican y distinguen a los sustantivos comunes de su clase. Abstractos: Nombran elementos intangibles. Colectivos: Nombran en singular a un conjunto de elementos de la misma clase.  hombre  país  perro  alegría  movimiento  calor  rebaño  orquesta  bosque  Salomón  Rusia  Bruno
  7. 7. ADJETIVOS
  8. 8. ADJETIVOS Son palabras que califican al sustantivo, expresando cualidades o características. Se clasifican en: Calificativos o positivos Describen al sustantivo: • alto. • saludable. • pálido. Superlativos: Expresan un grado máximo de significación:  altísimo.  saludabilísimo.  palidísimo. Comparativos: Expresan una comparación respecto a otro sustantivo: superioridad: más alto que…  igualdad: tan saludable como… inferioridad: menos pálido que...
  9. 9. ACTIVIDAD Adjetivos que se adapten a cada uno de estos sustantivos:  escarabajo  templo  sabor  espontaneidad  triunfo En tu cuaderno de español, escribe en forma de oración:
  10. 10. ARTÍCULOS
  11. 11. ARTÍCULOS Son partículas que anteceden al sustantivo, y determinan su número (singular, plural) y su género (femenino, masculino). Se clasifican en: Indeterminados o Indefinidos: • un • una • unos • unas Determinados o Definidos: • el • la • los • las • lo
  12. 12. PRONOMBRES
  13. 13. PRONOMBRES Son palabras que pueden reemplazar al sustantivo. Se clasifican en: Personales • yo. • tú. • él, ella, eso. • nosotros. • ustedes. • ellos. Reflexivos o recíprocos:  me.  te.  se.  le.  nos  les Posesivos: • mi, mío, mis, mía • tu, tuyo, tuya, tuyas • su, suyo, suyas, suyos • nuestro, nuestra, nuestros • su, suyo, suyas
  14. 14. ACTIVIDAD • Escribe en tu cuaderno de español, las siguientes oraciones resaltando o subrayando con color rojo los artículos y con azul los pronombres. Usted es una persona muy inteligente. Las niñas trajeron sus muñecas. Ellos y nuestros amigos irán a la cabaña el fin de semana. Elena es la tía de mi compañero en la clase de guitarra. Mis zapatos son iguales a los de tu hermana mayor.
  15. 15. SOLUCIÓN Las niñas trajeron sus muñecas. Ellos y nuestros amigos irán a la cabaña el fin de semana. Elena es la tía de mi compañero en la clase de guitarra. Mis zapatos son iguales a los de tu hermana mayor. Verifica que subrayaste o resaltaste con color rojo los artículos y con azul los pronombres, correctamente. No olvides hacer tu autoevaluación con vistos buenos y enviar la evidencia del trabajo realizado. Usted es una persona muy inteligente.
  16. 16. VERBOS
  17. 17. VERBOS Expresan acciones, estados o procesos. El verbo es la palabra más importante dentro de la oración. Modos • Indicativo. • subjuntivo. • imperativo. Pueden ser clasificados en: regulares – irregulares. Transitivos, intransitivos e impersonales. Copulativos y predicativos. Formas impersonales: infinitivo (no conjugados) terminados –ar,- er, -ir. Participio: terminados en –ado, -ido. Gerundio: terminados en –ando y –endo.
  18. 18. ACTIVIDAD Encuentra el verbo y el adverbio apropiados para completar coherentemente las siguientes oraciones. Recuerda que solo debes escribir verbos y adverbios. Sigue el ejemplo. Néstor _bailó_ _alegremente en la fiesta de su hermano. 1. ___________ _____________ a la clase de Educación física. 2. Los guepardos _____________ _____________ por la selva. 3. Anita y Fernanda ____________ ____________ en el centro comercial. 4. La policía ____________ ___________ a los delincuentes. 5. Varios atletas ____________ __________ la maratón del domingo.
  19. 19. ADVERBIOS
  20. 20. ADVERBIOS Brindan información acerca de la ejecución del verbo. Esta información puede ser: De tiempo: • hoy. • tarde. • todavía. De duda: • quizá. • acaso. • posiblemente. De cantidad: • demasiado. • muy. • aproximadamente. De lugar: • aquí. • alrededor. • lejos. De modo: • así. • bien. • particularmente. De afirmación: • sí. • siempre. • obvio. De orden: • primeramente. • después. • finalmente. De negación: • no. • nunca. • tampoco.
  21. 21. INTERJECCIONES
  22. 22. INTERJECCIONES Son expresiones que manifiestan un sentimiento, una llamada enérgica o describen una acción. Las principales interjecciones son: ¡Alto!: se usa como llamada de pausa imperativa. ¡Ay!: expresa un sentimiento vivo de dolor, de sorpresa, de sorpresa, etc. ¡Eh!: se utiliza para preguntar, llamar, despreciar, reprender o advertir. ¡Hola!: se usa como saludo para iniciar una conversación. ¡Uf!: denota cansancio o calor. El significado de otras interjecciones depende del contexto en que son utilizadas: ¡ah!, ¡bah!, ¡oe!, ¡pss!, ¡brrr!, ¡shhh!, ¡uau!, ¡aaj!, ¡puaj!, etc.
  23. 23. PREPOSICIONES
  24. 24. PREPOSICIONES Partículas que establecen la relación que tienen dos palabras, su función es unirlas, es decir que sirven de nexo. Las preposiciones son: a, ante, bajo, con, contra, de, desde, durante, en, entre, hacia, hasta, mediante, para, por, según, sin, sobre, tras, versus, vía.
  25. 25. CONJUNCIONES
  26. 26. CONJUNCIONES Palabras que enlazan proposiciones, oraciones u otras palabras para darle cierto sentido a la oración: Condicionales: • si • en caso de que. • a menos que. Distributivas: • tanto… como • uno... otro • ya… ya Explicativas: • es decir • mejor dicho • es más. Consecutivas: • luego • por lo tanto • de manera que Copulativas: • y, (e) • ni • que • como Adversativas: • pero • sin embargo • no obstante • aunque Causales: • porque • dado que • puesto que. Disyuntivas: • o, (u).
  27. 27. CONTRACCIONES
  28. 28. CONTRACCIONES Son la unión de una preposición y un artículo. En español solo existen dos: DE + EL = DEL (preposición) (artículo) Hablemos del partido. A + EL = AL (preposición) (artículo) Mañana no iremos al museo.
  29. 29. TAREA Escribe en tu cuaderno los siguientes enunciados y escribe la categoría gramatical de cada una de las palabras que los conforman. Sigue el ejemplo. ¡¡Ay, me asustaste!! Nicolás llevó un cangrejo a su casa. La mamá de Rodrigo llegó del extranjero. Pidieron dinero para el regalo de Fermín. ¡Bah!, siempre salen con lo mismo. Jamás permitiré que se encuentren con ellos. Interjección pronombre verbo

