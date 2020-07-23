Successfully reported this slideshow.
BITCOINCurso ‘Diseña presentaciones eficaces con Powerpoint’ ALBA MARTÍNEZ LOZANO
ÍNDICE 1. ¿Qué es? 2. Equivalencia 3. ¿Quién es el creador? 4. ¿Cómo obtenerlos? 5. Billetera 6. Funcionamiento 7. Ampliac...
1.¿Qué es? CRIPTOMONEDA SISTEMA DIGITAL DESCENTRALIZADA No pertenece a ningún país, gobierno, individuo ni compañía privad...
2.Equivalencia Un bitcoin 8012,30 euros El valor de la criptomoneda sube y baja constantemente Depende de la LEY DE OFERTA...
3. ¿Quién es el creador? Entidad conocida como Satoshi Nakamoto Concebida en 2008 Satoshi trabaja en el código fuente de l...
4.¿Cómo obtenerlos? Aceptándolos como medio de pago • Se debe brindar el código QR o la dirección del monedero digital al ...
5.Billetera Es un archivo que necesitamos para enviar y recibir bitcoins Este archivo “contiene” nuestros bitcoins En real...
6.Funcionamiento Pueden enviarte BITCOINS a tu billetera digital y tú puedes hacer lo mismo Toda transacción queda registr...
7.Ampliación Haz clic en la imagen para visitar la página web de BITCOIN y profundizar más en el tema
8.Bibliografía https://www.criptonoticias.com/criptopedia/que-es-bitcoin-btc/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satoshi_Naka...
