Affiliate marketing blueprint review (the ultimate practical guide)

Affiliate marketing is the process of earning a commission by promoting other people's products. The process is simple. You find a product that you like, sign up to become an affiliate, promote the product with your unique affiliate link, and earn a commission for the sales that are made through that link. Affiliate marketing can be lucrative, but it takes a commitment of time and money to make it a real business. Do thorough research before you jump on the affiliate-marketing bandwagon. ... Traditional advertisements and selling your own products can help if your affiliate-marketing revenue dries up.