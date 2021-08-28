Successfully reported this slideshow.
Affiliate Marketing Blueprint Review (The Ultimate Practical Guide) If you are blogging for a while then you must be knowi...
Affiliate Marketing Blueprint Overview This is a massive ebook on affiliate marketing having 248 pages. It is included wit...
Module 1: Introduction to Affiliate Marketing Module 2: Amazon Affiliate Module Module 3: Blogging Module Module 4: YouTub...
Module 1: Introduction to Affiliate Marketing You know, being a beginner having a clear understanding of the basics to get...
● Finding relevant products to promote from self-hosted networks and big affiliate networks ● What are affiliate links and...
So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! 6. How much can you earn as an affiliate ma...
Module 2: The Amazon Affiliate Module You must be knowing that Amazon is the biggest eCommerce platform in many countries ...
So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! 5. How to generate long-term traffic to Ama...
● MoFu: Middle of the funnel ● BoFu: Bottom of the funnel 7. Essential WordPress plugins for Amazon Affiliate sites to mak...
2. What are the important pages and how to create them on your blog to get started with affiliate marketing properly? 3. H...
● Discover rapidly growing topics with Exploding Topics ● Right keyword research criteria ● How to use Pat Flynn’s 777 met...
10. Step by step tutorial on using keyword research tools (included with a list of free best tools) for doing keyword rese...
You know YouTube is the most used search engine after Google. You can start a YouTube channel within a few minutes but mon...
● How to create informational videos around a product to grow your affiliate sales ● Setting up a proper CTA ● Tracking pe...
2. Insider Affiliate Marketing Secrets This is included with 3 advanced affiliate marketing tactics that most affiliate ma...
All and all a package worth 2999 INR is available at 999 INR only which can literally help you to go from 0 to $1000 a mon...
Aug. 28, 2021
Affiliate marketing blueprint review (the ultimate practical guide)

Aug. 28, 2021
Affiliate marketing is the process of earning a commission by promoting other people's products. The process is simple. You find a product that you like, sign up to become an affiliate, promote the product with your unique affiliate link, and earn a commission for the sales that are made through that link.

Affiliate marketing can be lucrative, but it takes a commitment of time and money to make it a real business. Do thorough research before you jump on the affiliate-marketing bandwagon. ... Traditional advertisements and selling your own products can help if your affiliate-marketing revenue dries up.

Affiliate marketing blueprint review (the ultimate practical guide)

  1. 1. Affiliate Marketing Blueprint Review (The Ultimate Practical Guide) If you are blogging for a while then you must be knowing that Affiliate Marketing is one of the hottest ways to make money online. And if you are a beginner or aspiring blogger, let me tell you affiliate marketing is one of the best legitimate ways to earn passive income. That being said, affiliate marketing is not that simple as it looks. Signing up for hundreds of affiliate programs and just placing the affiliate links on your blog will work in your dreams only. So in this post, I am gonna share an unbiased review of Affiliate Marketing Blueprint which is an amazing eBook by Anil Agarwal from BloggersPassion that can certainly help beginners to go from $0 to $1000 a month from affiliate marketing only. Anil Agarwal has been blogging for more than 15 years and from the past few years, he is generating over $10000 from his blog each month, and most of the income he earns comes from affiliate marketing. So without much ado, let’s dive in.
  2. 2. Affiliate Marketing Blueprint Overview This is a massive ebook on affiliate marketing having 248 pages. It is included with all the concepts of affiliate marketing from entry-level to advanced level. Precisely, this book is divided into four modules so that you can discover affiliate marketing in the right manner. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now!
  3. 3. Module 1: Introduction to Affiliate Marketing Module 2: Amazon Affiliate Module Module 3: Blogging Module Module 4: YouTube Module Wait… it’s not done yet. Additionally, you will get four bonus ebooks as well that will let you dig into some advanced marketing strategies, case studies, checklists, and over 150 handpicked affiliate programs for beginners. So let’s get started knowing each module and find out how they will help you to achieve your goals.
  4. 4. Module 1: Introduction to Affiliate Marketing You know, being a beginner having a clear understanding of the basics to get started with something is really important, right? So the very first module will help you to get familiar with affiliate marketing so that once you start your affiliate marketing journey, you have the right mindset. In this module, you will get to know everything that affiliate marketing is all about, how to get started with Affiliate marketing, its potential along with the rules you must follow, and the mistakes you should avoid becoming a successful affiliate marketer. So, you will get to learn: 1. What is Affiliate Marketing? 2. How does Affiliate Marketing work in real life?
  5. 5. ● Finding relevant products to promote from self-hosted networks and big affiliate networks ● What are affiliate links and how to create them? ● Creating informational content to promote those products 3. Why do companies offer affiliate commissions for selling their products? 4. Why Affiliate Marketing and what are the benefits of being an affiliate marketer? ● Earn money while sleeping ● No investment required ● Anyone can start (no degree, certification required) 5. What’s your job being an affiliate marketer?
  6. 6. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! 6. How much can you earn as an affiliate marketer? ● Dig into BloggersPassion real income reports and replicate the same 7. A curated list of the 7 biggest mistakes you should avoid that can make you feel empty-handed even after putting in huge efforts. ● How promoting several products at a time can make all your efforts go in vain? ● Why should you learn the art of helping, not selling? ● Why is understanding your target audience a must? ● How consistency can help you get fruitful results? ● Why should you focus on multiple sources of traffic? ● How ignoring SEO will leave you empty-handed? ● How to take advantage of your competitors? 8. Top 5 rules to ensure your affiliate marketing journey is a successful one. ● Proven Process you need follow ● Patience ● Commitment ● Consistency, and ● Building trust So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now!
  7. 7. Module 2: The Amazon Affiliate Module You must be knowing that Amazon is the biggest eCommerce platform in many countries across the globe. What if I tell you that you can earn huge commissions by selling Amazon products? Yes, you have heard it right. Amazon has an affiliate program known as Amazon Associates which is used by millions of affiliate marketers worldwide. And this module is an ultimate resource that will help you to learn each and every aspect of Amazon Associates. What you will be taking away from this module: 1. Fundamentals of Amazon Associates. 2. Step by step guide on how to get started with it. 3. Why choose Amazon Associates over other affiliate networks? 4. Smart ways to find profitable niches for Amazon niche sites. ● Finding low competition niche ● How to explore products to promote ● Top 3 Factors to consider while choosing a niche or product
  8. 8. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! 5. How to generate long-term traffic to Amazon affiliate sites? ● Four steps to finding the right keywords ● How to write content that converts very well ● How to track rankings included with the list of best SERP trackers (free and paid) ● Importance of updating old contents 6. Creating Sales funnel using ToFU, MoFu, BoFu (the most important and very well explained) ● ToFu: Top of the funnel
  9. 9. ● MoFu: Middle of the funnel ● BoFu: Bottom of the funnel 7. Essential WordPress plugins for Amazon Affiliate sites to make your job much easier. 8. Proven ways to increase Amazon’s affiliate earnings (AIDA Model included in-depth). So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! Module 3: The Blogging Module Starting a blog is the best way to get started with affiliate marketing and Anil has shared some amazing tips that will certainly help you to go from $0 to $1000 a month. Being a blogger myself, this is my favorite module that will let you learn how to monetize your blog through affiliate marketing in the right way, starting from finding the profitable niche to choosing the right products to write great reviews that grab user’s attention and help you get more conversions. This module will help you to know: 1. Why should you start a blog to start with affiliate marketing?
  10. 10. 2. What are the important pages and how to create them on your blog to get started with affiliate marketing properly? 3. How to find the right blogging niche. ● Profitability ● Competition ● Personal interest 4. Five insider tips for selecting a profitable niche. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! ● How to use Google Trends? ● How to determine the profitability of blogging niches?
  11. 11. ● Discover rapidly growing topics with Exploding Topics ● Right keyword research criteria ● How to use Pat Flynn’s 777 methods (best method to select a blogging niche) 5. The best evergreen niches to monetize your blog (in-depth details with real-life examples). So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! ● Health and its sub-niches ● Wealth with sub-niches ● Relationships, and many more 6. How to and where to find profitable products to promote? 7. Things to remember while choosing affiliate products. 8. How to take advantage of competitors’ sites to dig into some best affiliate products? 9. How and why should you use affiliate networks to find products to promote (in detail)? ● ShareASale ● Amazon Associates ● ClickBank ● CJ Affiliate ● JVZoo
  12. 12. 10. Step by step tutorial on using keyword research tools (included with a list of free best tools) for doing keyword research. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! 11. How to write content that gets read and converted into sales ● How to find what works best for you and why (Comparison posts, Product Reviews, Tutorials, Lists posts)? ● Product reviews (Tips for proven format included with examples) ● How to demonstrate the products in the right way? ● Other important aspects that you should add to a blog post that makes it an effective one. 12. Powerful ways to promote affiliate products like a pro. ● How to create an effective email sequence to get better results? ● How to take advantage of expert roundup posts? ● How to run contests on social media platforms? ● How to make most of the freebies? ● Utilizing Quora? ● Creating a resource page (most underrated promotion strategy) Module 4: The YouTube Module
  13. 13. You know YouTube is the most used search engine after Google. You can start a YouTube channel within a few minutes but monetizing the same is not a cakewalk. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! This module will teach you how to monetize a YouTube channel with affiliate marketing included with the best ways to rank your YouTube videos and generate more sales. What you can learn from this module: 1. Secrets of building a successful YouTube channel. ● Practical tips for finding YouTube channel niche ● How networking with small content creators can help you to grow your YouTube channel? ● Benefits of outsourcing 2. Types of Videos you need to create to increase affiliate sales (with examples) ● How to create product reviews videos? ● Effectiveness of how-to-use video tutorials ● How to compare different products using videos? ● Important things you should remember before creating videos 3. Content creation strategies. ● Creating an effective intro video
  14. 14. ● How to create informational videos around a product to grow your affiliate sales ● Setting up a proper CTA ● Tracking performance So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! 4. Ranking your videos on Google and YouTube. ● How to do effective keyword research (step by step guide on using keyword.io tool) ● Identifying your competitors and taking advantage of them ● Optimizing videos ● How to improve user engagement ● Metrics you should take into consideration In short, this book will help you get the basic knowledge of affiliate marketing first then everything you need to start earning money from affiliate marketing. So click here to grab this amazing eBook now. Bonus eBooks 1. Affiliate Marketing Earning Case Study This book is a 5-step system that will help you get a real understanding of how you can generate a hell of a lot of money even from a single affiliate program.
  15. 15. 2. Insider Affiliate Marketing Secrets This is included with 3 advanced affiliate marketing tactics that most affiliate marketers don’t know about. 3. The Ultimate Affiliate Marketing Checklist A checklist to ensure that you are putting all the efforts in the right direction. 4. A Massive List of 150+ Handpicked Affiliate Programs for Beginners ● Best Affiliate Networks at your fingertips ● Top Recurring affiliate programs ● Pay Per Lead affiliates ● Best affiliate programs for Fashion, Sports, Outdoor, Travel, Finance, Health & Fitness, Real Estate, Music, Education, Pets, Gaming, WordPress, SEO, Web Hosting, and Email Marketing So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! Affiliate Marketing Blueprint Pricing The original price of this masterpiece is 2999 INR but is currently available at a discounted price of 999 INR. Moreover, four bonuses worth 1000 INR are also included within the package for free.
  16. 16. All and all a package worth 2999 INR is available at 999 INR only which can literally help you to go from 0 to $1000 a month. So what are you waiting for, Grab The Affiliate Marketing Blueprint eBook Now! Final Conclusion This is really a well-researched eBook on affiliate marketing which has more practical experiences of over 15 years blogging journey also included with affiliate marketing basics with examples. The strategies he has revealed in this book are really helpful which can surely help you start your successful affiliate marketing career. Source: enstinemuki

Affiliate marketing is the process of earning a commission by promoting other people's products. The process is simple. You find a product that you like, sign up to become an affiliate, promote the product with your unique affiliate link, and earn a commission for the sales that are made through that link. Affiliate marketing can be lucrative, but it takes a commitment of time and money to make it a real business. Do thorough research before you jump on the affiliate-marketing bandwagon. ... Traditional advertisements and selling your own products can help if your affiliate-marketing revenue dries up.

