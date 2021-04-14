❤Download⚡[PDF]✔ Hungarian Hussar Sabre and Fokos Fencing

Visit Here : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B07XPHBFGP This is a heavily-illustrated, step-by-step guide for how to fence -- and how to teach! -- Hungarian sabre fencing, as well as how to use the "fokos," or long-handled axe traditional to Hungary and East-Central Europe. It covers everything from basic stance work and tactics to complete synoptic tables and how to troubleshoot students who are having difficulty with the material. The manual also provides translated comparative material in order to demonstrate how the lineage the author learned is -- and is not -- like other methods of fencing taught in Hungary and at the Wiener-Neustadt cadet school in the mid-to-late 19th century up through World War One.