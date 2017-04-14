K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 K-Ion Nano Adalah Kacamata terapi terbaik yang kaya akan ION Negatif d...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Manfaat :  Melancarkan peredaran darah di mata  Menghilangkan keleti...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Melancarkan peredaran darah di sekitar mata untuk mengurangi gejala se...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Mengatasi gangguan metabolisme organ mata dengan cara meningkatkan jum...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Mengurangi tingkat polusi udara, paparan partikel halus debu, asap dan...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Melancarkan sinyal syaraf yang ditangkap oleh mata untuk disampaikan h...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Mengurangi gejala gangguan mata ringan akibat paparan radiasi sinar ul...
K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Ready Dalam 4 Pilihan Warna
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WA 08114494181 | Kacamata Terapi Murah K-Ion Nano

27 views

Published on

WA 08114494181 | Kacamata Terapi Murah K-Ion Nano

WA 08114494181 | Kacamata Terapi Murah K-Ion Nano

WA 08114494181 | Kacamata Terapi Murah K-Ion Nano

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

WA 08114494181 | Kacamata Terapi Murah K-Ion Nano

  1. 1. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 K-Ion Nano Adalah Kacamata terapi terbaik yang kaya akan ION Negatif dan Sinar Infra Merah, sehingga menambah jumlah oksigen disekitar area mata.
  2. 2. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Manfaat :  Melancarkan peredaran darah di mata  Menghilangkan keletihan mata  Membantu mengatasi penyakit mata seperti glaukoma, miopia, astigmatisme, floaters dan keluhan mata lainnya
  3. 3. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Melancarkan peredaran darah di sekitar mata untuk mengurangi gejala seperti keadaan otot mata yang stress dan nyeri pada leher dan bahu akibat terlalu lama berada di depan alat elektronik.
  4. 4. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Mengatasi gangguan metabolisme organ mata dengan cara meningkatkan jumlah oksigen untuk mengurangi keletihan dan menyegarkan mata yang lelah.
  5. 5. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288
  6. 6. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Mengurangi tingkat polusi udara, paparan partikel halus debu, asap dan polusi lingkungan yang masuk ke dalam mata dengan cara menyeimbangkan kadar ion di sekitar mata.
  7. 7. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Melancarkan sinyal syaraf yang ditangkap oleh mata untuk disampaikan hingga ke susunan syaraf pusat di otak.
  8. 8. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Mengurangi gejala gangguan mata ringan akibat paparan radiasi sinar ultraviolet matahari dan sinar radiasi alat elektronik sehingga dalam jangka panjang dapat mencegah terjadinya berbagai penyakit mata.
  9. 9. K-Ion Nano (Kacamata Terapi) 0811 4494 181 5A15D288 Ready Dalam 4 Pilihan Warna

×