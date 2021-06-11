Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 11, 2021

FAV 5 | under $10

Pampered Chef has products to meet every budget. Check out the Fav 5 Under $10.

  1. 1. Corn Holders New! Enjoy fresh, hot corn on the cob without fumbling or mess with these corn holders. They screw into the ear of corn before you drop them into boiling water or place them in the microwave. They're microwave-safe for up to five minutes. Wait for two minutes after cooking, and your hands will stay cool as you dig into deliciously hot corn. We include a convenient storage box to hold this set of four corn cob holders, so they won't get lost in a drawer. Set of four Heat-safe up to 212°F (100°C) Microwave-safe up to five minutes Not for use on grills or in air fryers or pressure cookers Dishwasher-safe
  2. 2. The Scoop & Spread is three tools in one! Use the gray end to scoop condiments out of jars, and the serrated spreader end to spread toppings and slice bagels, bread, and toast. Making sandwiches has never been easier! The scraper is designed to get into the nooks of jars, so you can scoop out every last bit of peanut butter, mayo, jelly… anything! Scoop & Spread
  3. 3. Pantry Items Check out over 30 pantry items to enhance your food to another level Here are my TOP 5 favs for Summer. We have seasonings, rubs, mixes, and sauces.
  4. 4. Can Strainer Tired of getting juice on your hands? This unique little tool fits most standard-sized cans to strain fruits, vegetables and tuna without the mess. 3½". Dishwasher-safe.
  5. 5. New! This fan favorite has been brought back. No mixing job too small. Perfect for blending, beating, frothing, or whipping hot or cold beverages, eggs, salad dressing, gravy, and more. The long handle lets you easily mix in a glass or tall container. Stainless Steel Mini Whipper

