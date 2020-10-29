Adjectives Degrees. Alanis Valero (41)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICABOLIVARIANADE VENEZUELA MINISTERIODEL PODERPOPULARPARALA EDUCACIÓNUNIVERSITARIA I.U.P. “SANTIAGOMARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN...
Ejemplo: Aggresive, Annoyed, Bad, Bitchy, O una característica poco aceptada sobre el sustantivo al que califican. Los adj...
El grado superior en un adjetivo o adverbio al momento de comparar, nos muestra la superioridad de una acción o sujeto sob...
Indica que el sujeto o la acción posee la cualidad en grado mas alto o por encima de todos los demás. Se especifica utiliz...
Expresan que las cualidadeso acciones de los sujetos son iguales Usamos la estructura as + adjetivo/adverbio+ as. As... as...
Presentacion de los grados de adjetivos y adverbios

  1. 1. REPUBLICABOLIVARIANADE VENEZUELA MINISTERIODEL PODERPOPULARPARALA EDUCACIÓNUNIVERSITARIA I.U.P. “SANTIAGOMARIÑO” EXTENSIÓNCOL SEDECIUDADOJEDA INGLESII Alanis Valero CI: 30.202.232 Arquitectura(41) 29 de Octubre del 2020
  2. 2. Ejemplo: Aggresive, Annoyed, Bad, Bitchy, O una característica poco aceptada sobre el sustantivo al que califican. Los adjetivos oadverbios de grado negativo son aquellas palabras que señalanalguna cualidad negativa Ejemplo: Beautifull, Smart, Brave, Kind, Peaceful, Strong. Estos definen un cualidad buena de los sujetos de los que se hablan Los adjetivos y adverbios de grado positivo son palabras que acompañan al sustantivo o al verbo
  3. 3. El grado superior en un adjetivo o adverbio al momento de comparar, nos muestra la superioridad de una acción o sujeto sobre otro. The blueshirt is better than the greenshirt. Un adjetivo o adverbio comparativo de grado inferior indica que el objeto, persona o acción de la que hablamos es menor o inferior a otra. He'sless youngthan you
  4. 4. Indica que el sujeto o la acción posee la cualidad en grado mas alto o por encima de todos los demás. Se especifica utilizando el adverbio "most" o agregando "est" al final del adjetivo. Youare the most beautiful Indica que el sujeto o la acción posee una cualidad en grado mas bajo que todos los demás. Se utiliza el adverbio "least". He'sthe least funny
  5. 5. Expresan que las cualidadeso acciones de los sujetos son iguales Usamos la estructura as + adjetivo/adverbio+ as. As... as también se usa con muchy manypara comparar cantidades I’mnot as tallas Peter She singsas wellas Peter

