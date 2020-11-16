Resistividad prospeccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. RESISTIVIDAD DE ROCAS Y MINERALES Integrantes: Nicolás Astorga Benjamín Donoso Katherine Marambio Alanís Tuniche Asignatura: Prospección Geofísica Fecha: 16 de Noviembre del 2020
  2. 2. ¿EN QUÉ CONSISTE LA RESISTIVIDAD DE ROCAS Y MINERALES?
  3. 3. RESISTIVIDAD ELÉCTRICA ¿En que consiste? Consiste en un método de exploración indirecta que consiste en usar la resistividad del suelo /roca, que es la propiedad que tiene éste para oponerse al flujo de corriente eléctrica, para distinguir y caracterizar materiales. Factores Porosidad de los minerales constituyentes. El grado de saturación del terreno. Composición química del agua, que llena los espacios porosos de la roca, como su salinidad, por ejemplo.
  4. 4. MÉTODO ¿En que consiste? Tipos de métodos Método de Schlumberger. Método Wenner. Método Dipolo-dipolo. Figura 1 :Ejemplo del equipo utilizado para medir resistividad Figura 2. Arreglos más comunes. A, B electrodos de corriente. M, N electrodos de voltaje
  5. 5. APLICACIONES DEL MÉTODO Presta servicios en: Caracterización del subsuelo(Geotecnia, exploración minera y aguas). Delimitación de zonas de alteración (hidrotermal, silícea). Detección de zonas mineralizadas (sulfuros). Monitoreo de acuíferos (contaminación).
  6. 6. VENTAJAS / DESVENTAJAS Facilidad de transporte y simplicidad de los instrumentos. Ventajas a los proyectos medioambientales y de ingeniería. Se puede utilizar en terrenos escarpados con difícil acceso. Precaución al trabajar con corriente eléctrica. Anomalías debido a la topografía Es preferible combinar esta técnica con otros métodos geofísicos. Ventajas: Desventajas:
  7. 7. CONCLUSIÓN

