CANCER DE PANCREAS CONTENIDO DE LA PRESENTACION 1. GENERALIDADES 2. CUADRO CLINICO 3. LABS / IMAGEN 4. MANEJO 5. PUNTOS CL...
GENERALIDADES Visión general – Epidemiologia – Factores de riesgo
Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 53...
• CIRUGÍA ÚNICO TRATAMIENTO CURATIVO • OCUPA EL NÚMERO 13 DE INCIDENCIAS CUARTA CAUSA DE MUERTE DE CÁNCER • MORTALIDAD POS...
Billie Parker Noticias. 2020. Conoce Los Síntomas Del Cáncer De Páncreas #Díamundialdelcáncerdepáncreas | Billie Parker No...
FACTOR HEREDITARIO • PANCREATITIS HEREDITARIA • SÍNDROMES HEREDITARIOS DE CÁNCER HEPÁTICO • MUTACIÓN DEL ONCOGÉN K-RAS • M...
CUADRO CLINICO CLNICA DEPENDIENTE DE LOCALIZACION SINTOMAS GENERALES (COMUN DENOMINADOR DE TUMORACIONES) Y ESPECIFICOS
• LOCALIZACIÓN MÁS FRECUENTE EN LA CABEZA Y EL CUERPO DEL PÁNCREAS SÍNTOMAS SECUNDARIOS A COMPRESIÓN DE ESTRUCTURAS VECINA...
• DOLOR EN CUADRANTE SUPERIOR IZQUIERDO DEL ABDOMEN COMPORTAMIENTO INTERMITENTE • TUMORES EN LA CABEZA Y EL CUELLO Y SECUN...
•DOLOR PRIMARIO: CONSTANTE DE IRRADIACIÓN A REGIÓN DORSOLUMBAR TRANSFLICTIVO, DATOS DE ENFERMEDAD AVANZADA POR INVASIÓN TU...
•ADENOMEGALIA SUPRACLAVICULAR IZQUIERDA GANGLIO DE VIRCHOW UMBILICAL NÓDULO DE LA HERMANA MARÍA JOSÉ, •TROMBOFLEBITIS MIGR...
LABS E IMAGEN HALLAZGOS EN PRUEBAS DE LABORATORIO GENERALES Y ESPECIFICOS PRUEBAS DE IMAGEN MAS UTILIZADAS Y MAS ESPECIFIC...
•AUMENTO DE CONCENTRACIÓN DE LACTATO GLUCAGÓN Y CORTISOL AUMENTO DE RESISTENCIA A LA INSULINA FACTOR DE NECROSIS TUMORAL E...
•AMILINA PRODUCE ANOREXIA •INHIBE CAPTACIÓN DE GLUCOSA Y PRODUCE GLUCAGÓN EN MÚSCULO ESTRIADO LABS GENERALES Perez Torres,...
• BIOMETRÍA HEMÁTICA SE ENCUENTRA ANEMIA CIFRAS DE LEUCOCITOS NORMALES CUANDO NO HAY DATOS DE INFECCIÓN LINFOPENIA CON DAT...
•PRUEBAS DE COAGULACIÓN ALTERADOS POR DEFICIENCIA DE VITAMINA K LIPOSOLUBLE •MARCADORES TUMORALES CEA 19 9 ANTÍGENO CARBOH...
ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN MAS UTILIZADOS Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st e...
• ULTRASONIDO ABDOMINAL PERMITE VER TAMAÑO DE LA VESÍCULA PRESENCIA DE LITIASIS VESICULAR DILATACION DE CONDUCTOS BILIARES...
• ENDOSCOPÍA, ULTRASONIDO, ENDOSCOPICO COLANGIOPANCREATOGRAFÍA RETRÓGRADA ENDOSCÓPICA, COLANGIOGRAFIA PERCUTANEA TRANSHEPA...
MANEJO GENERALIDAD DEL MANEJO QUIRURGICO – COMPLICACIONES – MANEJO PALIATIVO
• SE RECOMIENDA DIVIDIR A LOS PACIENTES EN TRES GRUPOS • TUMOR LOCALIZADO Y POTENCIALMENTE RESECABLE • TUMOR LOCALMENTE AV...
• ESTUDIOS DEMUESTRAN QUE NIVEL DE ALBÚMINA DETERMINA MORTALIDAD Y MORBILIDAD OPERATORIA ESQUEMA DE ANTIBIÓTICOS DE AMPLIO...
Cancer, L., 2020. Anatomía De La Operación De Whipple - Manejo Del Cáncer De Páncreas - Let's Win. [online] Let's Win! Pan...
PROCEDIMIENTO DE WHIPPLE Cancer, L., 2020. Anatomía De La Operación De Whipple - Manejo Del Cáncer De Páncreas - Let's Win...
RESECCION Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, p...
• MORTALIDAD EL PROCEDIMIENTO TODAVÍA ES MUY ELEVADA DEL 30 AL 50% COMPLICACIÓN MÁS COMÚN DESPUÉS DE LA PANCREATODUODENECT...
• CUANDO EXISTEN SÍNTOMAS CAUSADOS POR OBSTRUCCIÓN DE LOS CONDUCTOS BILIARES ICTERICIA OBSTRUCCIÓN DUODENAL VÓMITOS O INVA...
PUNTOS CLAVE Clasificación TNM – Meta del manejo Qx
Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 53...
•RESTABLECER LA PERMEABILIDAD DEL CONDUCTO BILIAR DETERMINAR LA EXTENSIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD METAS DEL MANEJO QX Perez Torre...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS: • Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. M...
  1. 1. CANCER DE PANCREAS CONTENIDO DE LA PRESENTACION 1. GENERALIDADES 2. CUADRO CLINICO 3. LABS / IMAGEN 4. MANEJO 5. PUNTOS CLAVE ALANIS GIBREL JIMENEZ ALBORES – ESTUDIANTE DE MEDICINA 13/04/2020
  2. 2. GENERALIDADES Visión general – Epidemiologia – Factores de riesgo
  3. 3. Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  4. 4. • CIRUGÍA ÚNICO TRATAMIENTO CURATIVO • OCUPA EL NÚMERO 13 DE INCIDENCIAS CUARTA CAUSA DE MUERTE DE CÁNCER • MORTALIDAD POSTERIOR A PANCREATODUODENECTOM ÍA EN LOS AÑOS 60 A 69 MAYOR A 25% • EN LA ACTUALIDAD MENOR A 3% GENERALIDADES Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  5. 5. Billie Parker Noticias. 2020. Conoce Los Síntomas Del Cáncer De Páncreas #Díamundialdelcáncerdepáncreas | Billie Parker Noticias. [online] Available at: <https://billieparkernoticias.com/conoce-los-sintomas-del-cancer-de-pancreas-diamundialdelcancerdepancreas/> [Accessed 13 April 2020].
  6. 6. FACTOR HEREDITARIO • PANCREATITIS HEREDITARIA • SÍNDROMES HEREDITARIOS DE CÁNCER HEPÁTICO • MUTACIÓN DEL ONCOGÉN K-RAS • MENOR FRECUENCIA Y LA ACTIVACIÓN DE LOS GENES SUPRESORES DE TUMORES COMO P53 P16 Y DPC4 FACTOR EXOGENO • DIABETES MELLITUS PANCREATITIS CRÓNICA Y OBESIDAD FACTORES DE RIESGO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  7. 7. CUADRO CLINICO CLNICA DEPENDIENTE DE LOCALIZACION SINTOMAS GENERALES (COMUN DENOMINADOR DE TUMORACIONES) Y ESPECIFICOS
  8. 8. • LOCALIZACIÓN MÁS FRECUENTE EN LA CABEZA Y EL CUERPO DEL PÁNCREAS SÍNTOMAS SECUNDARIOS A COMPRESIÓN DE ESTRUCTURAS VECINAS CONDUCTO BILIAR PLEXOS NERVIOSOS MESENTÉRICOS Y CELIACO CONDUCTO PANCREÁTICO Y DUODENO • TUMOR PEQUEÑO EN LA CABEZA DEL PÁNCREAS ICTERICIA SILENCIOSA DOLOR ABDOMINAL LUMBALGIA SEGUIDO DE INSTALACIÓN DE ICTERICIA DESARROLLO DE DIABETES MELLITUS DE RECIENTE INICIO Y MALABSORCIÓN PANCREATITIS AGUDA TUMORES CUADRO CLÍNICO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  9. 9. • DOLOR EN CUADRANTE SUPERIOR IZQUIERDO DEL ABDOMEN COMPORTAMIENTO INTERMITENTE • TUMORES EN LA CABEZA Y EL CUELLO Y SECUNDARIA A OBSTRUCCIÓN DEL CONDUCTO BILIAR EN EL HÍGADO • GENERALES: PÉRDIDA DE PESO CAQUEXIA DESNUTRICIÓN ANOREXIA EMACIACIÓN MUSCULAR GRAVE CUADRO CLÍNICO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  10. 10. •DOLOR PRIMARIO: CONSTANTE DE IRRADIACIÓN A REGIÓN DORSOLUMBAR TRANSFLICTIVO, DATOS DE ENFERMEDAD AVANZADA POR INVASIÓN TUMORAL A LOS PLEXOS NERVIOSOS RETROPERITONEALES •DOLOR SECUNDARIO: APARECE CON LA INGESTIÓN DE ALIMENTOS Y DESAPARECE EN EL AYUNO. TIENE RELACIÓN CON LA CUADRO CLÍNICO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  11. 11. •ADENOMEGALIA SUPRACLAVICULAR IZQUIERDA GANGLIO DE VIRCHOW UMBILICAL NÓDULO DE LA HERMANA MARÍA JOSÉ, •TROMBOFLEBITIS MIGRATORIA SIGNO DE TROCEADO POR PRODUCCIÓN DE FACTORES DE COAGULACIÓN EN ALGÚN PARTE DE TUMOR CUADRO CLÍNICO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  12. 12. LABS E IMAGEN HALLAZGOS EN PRUEBAS DE LABORATORIO GENERALES Y ESPECIFICOS PRUEBAS DE IMAGEN MAS UTILIZADAS Y MAS ESPECIFICAS
  13. 13. •AUMENTO DE CONCENTRACIÓN DE LACTATO GLUCAGÓN Y CORTISOL AUMENTO DE RESISTENCIA A LA INSULINA FACTOR DE NECROSIS TUMORAL E INTERLEUCINA 6 •SOMATOSTATINA Y AMILINA INFLUYEN EN METABOLISMO Y CARBOHIDRATOS LABS GENERALES Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  14. 14. •AMILINA PRODUCE ANOREXIA •INHIBE CAPTACIÓN DE GLUCOSA Y PRODUCE GLUCAGÓN EN MÚSCULO ESTRIADO LABS GENERALES Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  15. 15. • BIOMETRÍA HEMÁTICA SE ENCUENTRA ANEMIA CIFRAS DE LEUCOCITOS NORMALES CUANDO NO HAY DATOS DE INFECCIÓN LINFOPENIA CON DATOS DE DESNUTRICIÓN PLAQUETAS NIVELES NORMALES • QUÍMICA SANGUÍNEA GLUCOSA ELEVADA UREA CREATININA NORMALES ORIGINALMENTE ELEVADAS CIFRAS DE BILIRRUBINA ALTAS PREDOMINIO DIRECTA FOSFATASA ALCALINA GLUTAMIL ELEVADAS LABS ESPECIFICOS Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  16. 16. •PRUEBAS DE COAGULACIÓN ALTERADOS POR DEFICIENCIA DE VITAMINA K LIPOSOLUBLE •MARCADORES TUMORALES CEA 19 9 ANTÍGENO CARBOHIDRATO GRUPO SANGUÍNEO LEWIS NIVELES SÉRICOS PREOPERATORIOS DE CA19 9 VALORAN RESECABILIDAD Y PRONÓSTICO DEL CÁNCER PANCREÁTICO LABS ESPECIFICOS Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  17. 17. ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN MAS UTILIZADOS Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  18. 18. • ULTRASONIDO ABDOMINAL PERMITE VER TAMAÑO DE LA VESÍCULA PRESENCIA DE LITIASIS VESICULAR DILATACION DE CONDUCTOS BILIARES INTRA Y EXTRAHEPATICA LESIONES METASTÁSICAS EN EL LÍQUIDO LÍQUIDO DE ASCITIS GRADOS DE LESIONES MENORES EN LA CABEZA Y CUERPO DE PÁNCREAS • TOMOGRAFÍA AXIAL COMPUTARIZADA DIAGNÓSTICO PARA ESTADIFICACIÓN PREOPERATORIA DE TUMORES PANCREÁTICOS CORTES FINOS Y MULTIFASICO • RESONANCIA MAGNÉTICA NO DEMOSTRADO SUPERIORIDAD TOMOGRAFÍA POR EMISIÓN DE POSITRONES DETECCIÓN DE LA ACTIVIDAD METÁSTASIS HEPÁTICA GANGLIONAR Y PERITONEAL ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN MAS UTILIZADOS Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  19. 19. • ENDOSCOPÍA, ULTRASONIDO, ENDOSCOPICO COLANGIOPANCREATOGRAFÍA RETRÓGRADA ENDOSCÓPICA, COLANGIOGRAFIA PERCUTANEA TRANSHEPATICA, ARTERIOGRAFÍA Y LAPAROSCOPIA • ¨ CEPRE ¨ SUSTITUIDA POR COLANGIORESONANCIA EN LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS • ARTERIOGRAFÍA DEL TRONCO CELÍACO Y LA ARTERIA MESENTÉRICA SUPERIOR IDENTIFICA INVASIÓN TUMORAL VASCULAR PARA EVALUAR RESECABILIDAD ANGIOTOMOGRAFÍA ESTUDIOS INVASIVOS Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  20. 20. MANEJO GENERALIDAD DEL MANEJO QUIRURGICO – COMPLICACIONES – MANEJO PALIATIVO
  21. 21. • SE RECOMIENDA DIVIDIR A LOS PACIENTES EN TRES GRUPOS • TUMOR LOCALIZADO Y POTENCIALMENTE RESECABLE • TUMOR LOCALMENTE AVANZADO QUIRÚRGICAMENTE Y RESECABLE SIN METÁSTASIS DE MOSTRARLES • CUALQUIERA DE LOS ANTERIORES CON ACTIVIDADES METASTÁSICAS DEMOSTRADA • ENFERMEDAD POTENCIALMENTE RESECABLE DEFINIDA COMO: • TUMOR QUE NO INVADE LA ARTERIA MESENTÉRICA SUPERIOR DEL TRONCO CELACO O LA FLUENCIA DE LA VENA MESENTÉRICA SUPERIOR, CON LA VENA PORTA Y SIN EVIDENCIA DE ENFERMEDAD METASTÁSICA A DISTANCIA (SE CONSIDERA PARA UN PROCEDIMIENTO DE WHIPPLE CLÁSICO Y CON PRESERVACIÓN DE PÍLORO) GENERALIDADES MANEJO QUIRÚRGICO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  22. 22. • ESTUDIOS DEMUESTRAN QUE NIVEL DE ALBÚMINA DETERMINA MORTALIDAD Y MORBILIDAD OPERATORIA ESQUEMA DE ANTIBIÓTICOS DE AMPLIO ESPECTRO PREOPERATORIO HEPARINA DE BAJO PESO MOLECULAR Y PREPARACIÓN DEL COLÓN SE CORRIGE CUALQUIER ALTERACIÓN DE LA COAGULACIÓN ADMINISTRANDO 10 MG VITAMINA K INTRAVENOSA CADA 24 HORAS ALTERACIONES EN EL METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA SE INDICA ESQUEMA DE INSULINA RÁPIDA • PROCEDIMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO DIVIDIDO EN TRES TIEMPOS EVALUACIÓN DE LA RECEPCIÓN RECEPCIÓN Y RECONSTRUCCIÓN GENERALIDADES MANEJO QUIRÚRGICO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  23. 23. Cancer, L., 2020. Anatomía De La Operación De Whipple - Manejo Del Cáncer De Páncreas - Let's Win. [online] Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer. Available at: <https://letswinpc.org/es/manejo-del-cancer-de-pancreas/2019/05/07/anatomia-operacion-de-whipple/> [Accessed 13 April 2020].
  24. 24. PROCEDIMIENTO DE WHIPPLE Cancer, L., 2020. Anatomía De La Operación De Whipple - Manejo Del Cáncer De Páncreas - Let's Win. [online] Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer. Available at: <https://letswinpc.org/es/manejo-del-cancer-de-pancreas/2019/05/07/anatomia-operacion-de-whipple/> [Accessed 13 April 2020].
  25. 25. RESECCION Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  26. 26. • MORTALIDAD EL PROCEDIMIENTO TODAVÍA ES MUY ELEVADA DEL 30 AL 50% COMPLICACIÓN MÁS COMÚN DESPUÉS DE LA PANCREATODUODENECTOMÍA EL VACIAMIENTO GÁSTRICO RETARDADO SEGUIDO DE FÍSTULA PANCREÁTICA INFECCIÓN Y ABSCESOS INTRAABDOMINALES DEHISCENCIA DE LA HERIDA QUIRÚRGICA FUGA DE LA ANASTOMOSIS BILIAR O GÁSTRICA DUODENAL PULSERAS ANASTOMÓTICAS CÉTERA HEMORRAGIA POSTERIOR COMPLICACIÓN MENOS COMÚN 7% DE INCIDENCIA PERO MÁS GRAVE 11% DE MORTALIDAD COMPLICACIONES Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  27. 27. • CUANDO EXISTEN SÍNTOMAS CAUSADOS POR OBSTRUCCIÓN DE LOS CONDUCTOS BILIARES ICTERICIA OBSTRUCCIÓN DUODENAL VÓMITOS O INVASIÓN DEL PLEXO NERVIOSO RETROPERITONEALES DOLOR NÍTRICO SE COLOCA UNA ENDOPROTESIS BILIAR POR ENDOSCOPIA PROCEDIMIENTO DE ELECCIÓN ALTERNATIVA COLOCACIÓN DE UN CATÉTER DE SILASTIC LESIÓN QUIRÚRGICA DE LA INICIATIVA SE INDICA EN PACIENTES SOMETIDOS A LA MÍA O LAPAROSCOPIA EXPLORATORIA • PARA EL DOLOR ANALGÉSICOS SISTÉMICOS Y NEUROLISIS REGIONAL REALIZACIÓN TEMPRANA DE BLOQUEO DEL PLEXO CELIACO ANTES DE QUE INICIE EL DOLOR INCAPACITANTE TIENE MEJORES RESULTADOS TRATAMIENTO PALIATIVO Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  28. 28. PUNTOS CLAVE Clasificación TNM – Meta del manejo Qx
  29. 29. Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  30. 30. •RESTABLECER LA PERMEABILIDAD DEL CONDUCTO BILIAR DETERMINAR LA EXTENSIÓN DE LA ENFERMEDAD METAS DEL MANEJO QX Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532.
  31. 31. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS: • Perez Torres, E., Abdo Francis, J. and Bernal Sahagún, F., 2012. Gastroenterolgia. 1st ed. Mexico: McGrawHill, pp.523 - 532. • Billie Parker Noticias. 2020. Conoce Los Síntomas Del Cáncer De Páncreas #Díamundialdelcáncerdepáncreas | Billie Parker Noticias. [online] Available at: <https://billieparkernoticias.com/conoce-los-sintomas-del-cancer-de-pancreas- diamundialdelcancerdepancreas/> [Accessed 13 April 2020]. • Asociacioncancerdepancreas.org. 2020. Asociacioncancerdepancreas.Org - Síntomas. [online] Available at: <https://www.asociacioncancerdepancreas.org/informaci%C3%B3n-c%C3%A1ncer/s%C3%ADntomas/> [Accessed 13 April 2020]. • Cancer, L., 2020. Anatomía De La Operación De Whipple - Manejo Del Cáncer De Páncreas - Let's Win. [online] Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer. Available at: <https://letswinpc.org/es/manejo-del-cancer-de- pancreas/2019/05/07/anatomia-operacion-de-whipple/> [Accessed 13 April 2020].

