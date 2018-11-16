Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GAITEROS DE SAN JACINTO Presentado por: Jaider Andr�s carrillo Mel�ndez Presentado a: Irina Monterrosa Grado: 8� 1 Institu...
Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto son un grupo de cumbia folcl�rica tradicional colombiana formada en la Regi�n del Caribe de Co...
Integrantes Nicolas Hern�ndez (Nico) Juan "Chuchita" Fern�ndez Manuel Antonio "To�o" Garcia (To�o) Rafael Rodr�guez Gabrie...
Discograf�a Un Fuego de Sangre Pura
Canciones mas representativas Fuego de cumbia La maestranza Mi regreso El manolo La bajera Sigan bailando Mar�a sola La ce...
Premios 8 de noviembre de 2007 : "Mejor �lbum folcl�rico" en la 8a Entrega Anual De Los Premio Grammy Latino 6 de abril de...
publico Los gaiteros de san Jacinto son un grupo de m�sico enfocados a la m�sica tradicional colombiana Basado principalme...
Que opina sobre el grupo Yo opino que es uno de los grupos mas significativos de Colombia en cuanto a m�sica tradicional s...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
Gaiteros de san jacinto
Gaiteros de san jacinto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gaiteros de san jacinto

26 views

Published on

Gaiteros de san jacinto

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gaiteros de san jacinto

  1. 1. GAITEROS DE SAN JACINTO Presentado por: Jaider Andr�s carrillo Mel�ndez Presentado a: Irina Monterrosa Grado: 8� 1 Instituci�n educativa de ca�averal 2018
  2. 2. Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto son un grupo de cumbia folcl�rica tradicional colombiana formada en la Regi�n del Caribe de Colombia que ha estado activa desde 1940. Su m�sica folcl�rica conserva los ritmos y sonidos tradicionales producto de una mezcla de la herencia colombiana ind�gena , espa�ola y afrocolombia na. Los gaiteros son aquellos que tocan la flauta gaita y San Jacinto para el pueblo que el grupo origin� en San Jacinto en el departamento colombiano de Bol�var.
  3. 3. Integrantes Nicolas Hern�ndez (Nico) Juan "Chuchita" Fern�ndez Manuel Antonio "To�o" Garcia (To�o) Rafael Rodr�guez Gabriel Torregrosa (hijo) Fredys Arrieta Jairo Herrera Dionisio Yepes
  4. 4. Discograf�a Un Fuego de Sangre Pura
  5. 5. Canciones mas representativas Fuego de cumbia La maestranza Mi regreso El manolo La bajera Sigan bailando Mar�a sola La celestina
  6. 6. Premios 8 de noviembre de 2007 : "Mejor �lbum folcl�rico" en la 8a Entrega Anual De Los Premio Grammy Latino 6 de abril de 2008 : Premios Nuestra Tierra: Categor�a Folklor tradicional: Mejor Interpretaci�n Folkl�rica del a�o: Un fuego de sangre pura y Mejor Artista solo o grupo folkl�rico del a�o.
  7. 7. publico Los gaiteros de san Jacinto son un grupo de m�sico enfocados a la m�sica tradicional colombiana Basado principalmente en el folclor su publico esta compuesto por todas aquellas personas que les guste la m�sica tradicional
  8. 8. Que opina sobre el grupo Yo opino que es uno de los grupos mas significativos de Colombia en cuanto a m�sica tradicional se trata poniendo en alto el nombre de Colombia ya que se ganaron un premio Grammy de la m�sica por mejor �lbum de m�sica folcl�rica, Son un ejemplo de esmero y trabajo duro y la gran gesti�n de preservar y conservar la cultura y las tradiciones colombianas
  9. 9. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

×