Portugues sujeito e predicado

Português Sujeito e Predicado
Quer descobrir como se forma a oração? É muito importante sabermos o verdadeiro sentido da palavra “oração”, para assim am...
Ainda fazendo uma análise da oração anterior, temos: Quem é um garoto esperto? A resposta correta é: Júlio Desta forma, Jú...
Vamos matar a charada: O que é mesmo uma oração? A oração é um conjunto de palavras formado pelo sujeito e o predicado. An...
O substantivo é a classe de palavras que dá nome a seres, coisas, sentimentos, processos, estados, fenômenos, substâncias,...
Os tipos de sujeito se classificam em cinco categorias: simples, composto, indeterminado, oculto e oração sem sujeito. Suj...
Sujeito oculto Como o próprio nome já nos indica, o sujeito oculto é aquele que não está claro, aparente, na oração. Mas s...
Oração sem sujeito ou sujeito inexistente Esse tipo é assim denominado pelo fato de o predicado não fazer referência a nen...
Substantivo comum É o nome comum e generalizado que se dá a uma espécie ou categoria de ser ou coisa, podendo ser aplicado...
Substantivo abstrato É aquele que depende de um ser concreto para existir, isto é, para ser produzido. A existência do sub...
Substantivo primitivo É aquele cujo nome não se origina de outro nome. Por isso, é um nome que pode originar outros nomes....
Substantivo composto É aquele que apresenta mais de um radical em sua forma. Pode ser formado pela junção de duas ou mais ...
São nomes usados para representar um grande conjunto de seres ou de objetos de uma mesma espécie ou classificação. O colet...
Atividades Faça no caderno de Português 1) Ligue cada sujeito ao seu predicado, de acordo com a história: Sujeitos Predica...
2) Forme orações com as palavras abaixo. As da esquerda serão os sujeitos; as da direita são os verbos que farão parte do ...
3) Sublinhe os predicados das orações abaixo: a) Leonora completava seis anos de idade. b) Eu convoquei imediatamente a fa...
4) Sublinhe os substantivos comuns nas orações abaixo: a) As crianças corriam na praia.. b) Meu cachorro é guloso. c) O ho...
5) Sublinhe os substantivos simples e circule os substantivos compostos: rato , guarda-roupa, árvore, macaco, amor, perfei...
7) Acrescente um predicado a cada sujeito: a) As crianças… b) O simpático médico… c) Aquele palhaço… d) Minha irmã e eu… e...
8. Marque um X nos substantivos correspondentes: substantivos simples compostos primitivos derivados pontapé jardineiro pe...
9. Escreva um substantivo derivado para cada substantivo primitivo do quadro abaixo. Substantivo primitivo Substantivo der...
10. Numere a 2ª coluna de acordo com a 1ª e forme substantivos compostos.
Responda no caderno de Português
  2. 2. Quer descobrir como se forma a oração? É muito importante sabermos o verdadeiro sentido da palavra “oração”, para assim ampliarmos nossos conhecimentos sobre sujeito e predicado. Quando falamos em oração, logo devemos saber que ela necessariamente deverá conter verbos. Observe o exemplo: Júlio é um garoto esperto. Logo notamos a presença do verbo ser, que é representado pelo presente do indicativo – “é”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knDUlcfi_QY
  3. 3. Ainda fazendo uma análise da oração anterior, temos: Quem é um garoto esperto? A resposta correta é: Júlio Desta forma, Júlio é o sujeito da oração, pois foi sobre Júlio que está sendo revelada uma informação. Então, o sujeito é o termo sobre o qual informamos algo.
  4. 4. Vamos matar a charada: O que é mesmo uma oração? A oração é um conjunto de palavras formado pelo sujeito e o predicado. Analisando outras orações compreenderemos que: Paulo foi o artilheiro do campeonato mirim. Sujeito – Paulo Predicado – foi o artilheiro do campeonato mirim O passeio ao shopping foi divertido. Sujeito – o passeio ao shopping Predicado- foi divertido As guloseimas do aniversário estavam deliciosas. Sujeito – As guloseimas do aniversário Predicado – estavam deliciosas.
  5. 5. O substantivo é a classe de palavras que dá nome a seres, coisas, sentimentos, processos, estados, fenômenos, substâncias, entre outros. Por isso, é uma classe com muitas palavras e é subdividida de acordo com as características daquilo que nomeia. Os substantivos são variáveis em gênero (masculino ou feminino), número (singular ou plural) e grau (aumentativo e diminutivo). Os substantivos são classificados em: comum ou próprio; concreto ou abstrato; primitivo ou derivado; simples ou composto. Podem, ainda, ser substantivos coletivos. Vamos entender essas classificações. . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3Bsaxi6sk8
  6. 6. Os tipos de sujeito se classificam em cinco categorias: simples, composto, indeterminado, oculto e oração sem sujeito. Sujeito simples Denominamos de sujeito simples aquele que possui somente um núcleo. E você sabe o que é o núcleo? Quando falamos “núcleo”, logo pensamos em “centro”. Então, o núcleo do sujeito é a palavra mais importante que existe dentro do sujeito, ou seja, se ela for retirada, a informação ficará sem sentido. Assim, voltemos ao exemplo anterior: Pedro é um bom garoto. Nesse caso temos um sujeito simples, cujo núcleo (a palavra de maior valor) é Pedro. Sujeito composto É aquele que possui mais de um núcleo, isto é, ele pode ter dois, três, ou até mais núcleos. Observe o exemplo, que tão logo entenderá: Eu e meus amigos fomos ao cinema. Percebemos que há dois núcleos nessa oração (eu e meus amigos). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIeh7eF1SEc
  7. 7. Sujeito oculto Como o próprio nome já nos indica, o sujeito oculto é aquele que não está claro, aparente, na oração. Mas será que podemos identificá-lo por meio de uma outra pista? Primeiro, vamos ao exemplo: Acordei feliz. Constatamos que a terminação do verbo acordar (acord – ei) se refere à primeira pessoa do singular (no caso, “eu”) do pretérito perfeito do modo indicativo. Sendo assim, mesmo que o sujeito não esteja expresso, podemos percebê-lo por meio da terminação verbal, ou seja, assim identificamos a qual pessoa ele faz referência. Sujeito indeterminado Mais uma vez estamos diante de um sujeito que também não aparece de forma clara, e ele somente se relaciona a dois casos específicos. Que tal conhecê-los? * Quando o verbo está na terceira pessoa do plural e não se refere a nenhuma palavra já mencionada na oração: Estudaram para as avaliações. (quem? – eles) Agora, perceba este outro caso: Os alunos mostraram que são aplicados. Estudaram para as avaliações. Será que o sujeito é o mesmo do anterior? Certamente que não, pois o verbo estudar agora está se referindo a um sujeito que já existe, que no caso é “os alunos”. * Quando o verbo se encontra na terceira pessoa do singular, acompanhado do pronome “se”. Perceba: Necessita-se de jogadores mirins.
  8. 8. Oração sem sujeito ou sujeito inexistente Esse tipo é assim denominado pelo fato de o predicado não fazer referência a nenhum tipo de sujeito. Outra questão é que ele está relacionado a alguns casos específicos, aos quais devemos ficar atentos. Perceba quais são eles: * Quando o verbo da oração indicar fenômeno da natureza, como por exemplo: chover, trovejar, relampejar, nevar, entre outros. Choveu muito ontem. Trovejou bastante. * Quando o verbo “haver” indicar ideia de existir ou quando indicar a noção de um tempo que já se passou. Para ficar ainda mais claro, vejamos alguns casos: Há garotos jogando no pátio. (Existem garotos jogando no pátio) Há dois meses não visito meus avós. (dois meses já se passaram) * No caso dos verbos “fazer” e “estar” quando indicarem tempo ou clima. Vamos ver? Faz alguns anos que me mudei daquela cidade. (passaram- se alguns anos que não moro mais lá) Está frio hoje. (clima) * Com o verbo “ser” indicando data, hora e distância. Veja: São dez de outubro. (data) São duas horas. (hora) São quatro quilômetros daqui até lá. (distância)
  9. 9. Substantivo comum É o nome comum e generalizado que se dá a uma espécie ou categoria de ser ou coisa, podendo ser aplicado ao grupo inteiro da mesma espécie ou categoria. Costuma estar em letra minúscula. substantivo comum próprio cachorro Doug país Brasil escritor Carolina de Jesus deus Afrodite refrigerante Coca-Cola planeta Terra * O meu cachorro é engraçado. * O Doug é engraçado. Nas duas sentenças, “cachorro” é um substantivo comum, pois é o nome que se refere a todo e qualquer cachorro. “Doug” é um substantivo próprio, pois refere-se a um cachorro especificamente. Substantivo próprio É o nome específico que se dá a um (ou alguns) indivíduo(s), lugar(es), marca(s), entre outros. O nome próprio serve para identificar um substantivo em relação aos demais, tornando-o inconfundível. Costuma estar em letra maiúscula. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxpX88Excro
  10. 10. Substantivo abstrato É aquele que depende de um ser concreto para existir, isto é, para ser produzido. A existência do substantivo abstrato está atrelada a outro substantivo concreto e totalmente dependente dele, como no caso de sentimentos, anseios ou fenômenos não palpáveis. substantivo concreto abstrato cimento imaginação saci-pererê mitologia dragão medo água sede professor ensino ser humano vida *Imaginou um anjo no céu. *A fé dela era inabalável. Nas sentenças, “anjo” é um substantivo concreto por representar um ser que, independentemente de ser real ou imaginado, apresenta-se como dotado de existência própria. Por outro lado, “fé” é um substantivo abstrato, pois não é um ser independente, mas depende de outro ser concreto (“ela”, ou seja, uma pessoa) para existir. Substantivo concreto Sua existência é própria e independente, podendo ser fisicamente (como no caso de seres vivos, objetos inanimados, fenômenos concretos e palpáveis na realidade) ou mentalmente. Assim, mesmo seres imaginários podem ser concretos, a partir do momento em que ganham forma no pensamento e são imaginados como dotados de existência própria. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CNXbyupzFU
  11. 11. Substantivo primitivo É aquele cujo nome não se origina de outro nome. Por isso, é um nome que pode originar outros nomes. substantivo primitivo derivado pedra pedreiro flor floricultura lenha lenhador rato ratoeira terra terreno fogo fogueira Substantivo derivado É aquele cujo nome origina-se de outro. Essa origem dá-se comumente por meio do radical de um substantivo primitivo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BijGrCnKzN0
  12. 12. Substantivo composto É aquele que apresenta mais de um radical em sua forma. Pode ser formado pela junção de duas ou mais palavras, que se transformam em uma só por justaposição (nesse caso, ligadas por hífen) ou por aglutinação. • Substantivo simples É aquele que apresenta apenas um radical em sua forma. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QG1TwWSO48
  13. 13. São nomes usados para representar um grande conjunto de seres ou de objetos de uma mesma espécie ou classificação. O coletivo fica no singular por já representar a ideia de um grupo, ou seja, de múltiplos seres. substantivo individual coletivo pessoa povo, sociedade animais de uma mesma região fauna plantas de uma mesma região flora árvore floresta ilha arquipélago músico banda pássaro bando Vimos vários pássaros voando para lá. Vimos um bando voando para lá. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCSXYK4ve7E
  14. 14. Atividades Faça no caderno de Português 1) Ligue cada sujeito ao seu predicado, de acordo com a história: Sujeitos Predicados Todos pôs-se a rir. O médico engoli e desengoli a tampinha. Um guarda engole uma tampa de refrigerante? Eu pensou ter engolido o apito. Quem cercavam a menina, nervosos e ansiosos.
  15. 15. 2) Forme orações com as palavras abaixo. As da esquerda serão os sujeitos; as da direita são os verbos que farão parte do predicado: a) Leonora / aniversariar b) Menina / afirmar c) Pai / convocar d) Médico / examinar e) Família / comemorar
  16. 16. 3) Sublinhe os predicados das orações abaixo: a) Leonora completava seis anos de idade. b) Eu convoquei imediatamente a família. c) Vieram todos os seus amiguinhos. d) Todos aguardaram ansiosos a revelação. e) Era confusa aquela situação.
  17. 17. 4) Sublinhe os substantivos comuns nas orações abaixo: a) As crianças corriam na praia.. b) Meu cachorro é guloso. c) O homem batia os pés. d) O rapaz canta bem. e) Fui ao cinema no domingo. f) Vi uma barata e saí correndo.. g) A abelha produz mel e cera.
  18. 18. 5) Sublinhe os substantivos simples e circule os substantivos compostos: rato , guarda-roupa, árvore, macaco, amor, perfeito, guarda-roupa, amor, homem, beija-flor 6) Circule os substantivos primitivos e sublinhe os substantivos derivados. livro, sapato, ferro, pedra, ferreiro, padaria, pedreiro, livreiro, pão, pedrada, sapateiro, livraria
  19. 19. 7) Acrescente um predicado a cada sujeito: a) As crianças… b) O simpático médico… c) Aquele palhaço… d) Minha irmã e eu… e) Esta casa…
  20. 20. 8. Marque um X nos substantivos correspondentes: substantivos simples compostos primitivos derivados pontapé jardineiro pessoa para-choque pão noivado girassol religiosa malfeito família portaria semiaberto mesa
  21. 21. 9. Escreva um substantivo derivado para cada substantivo primitivo do quadro abaixo. Substantivo primitivo Substantivo derivado flor dente trato ferro pedra porta chuva livro sapato cozinha sorvete dança lápis cantina lixo
  22. 22. 10. Numere a 2ª coluna de acordo com a 1ª e forme substantivos compostos.
  23. 23. Responda no caderno de Português

