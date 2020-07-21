Matematica classificacao dos triangulos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Classificação dos triângulos Matemática
CLASSIFICAÇÃO DOS TRIÂNGULOS Os triângulos são polígonos que possuem três lados, assim também apresentam três ângulos inte...
Onde estão os triângulos?
No dia-a-dia, podemos encontrar triângulos em diversas situações, as principais são no trânsito (placas e sinalizações) e ...
O que caracteriza um triângulo?
Quanto à medida dos lados, os triângulos podem ser classificados em:
Os elementos de um triângulo são figuras geométricas que formam a sua definição e as suas propriedades. Os elementos do tr...
Ângulos Ângulo é a abertura formada entre duas semirretas de mesma origem. Observe:
Como medir os ângulos? Para medir os ângulos, precisamos de um transferidor, um instrumento em círculo (360º) ou semicírcu...
Observe que um dos lados do ângulo aponta para a medida 0º e a outra para a medida 50º, portanto o ângulo é agudo e mede 5...
Nesse caso, um dos lados do ângulo está voltado para 0º e outro para 90º, dessa forma, o ângulo mede 90º e é denominado re...
Um dos lados aponta para a medida 0º e o outro para a medida 120º, portanto, o ângulo é obtuso, medindo 120º. Ângulo obtus...
O ângulo raso também é conhecido com ângulo de meia volta. Já o ângulo raso é a quando a medida tem exatamente 180°.
Veja o ângulo formado pelo “bico” e asas dessa Asa – Delta (em vermelho)
Um ângulo formado pela vela deste Veleiro ( em vermelho)
Repare no ângulo formado pela montanha e o mar... ( em vermelho)
Outros exemplos, facilmente identificados pelas ruas da cidade ( em vermelho)
1. Identifique nas imagens abaixo os tipos de ângulos e escreva seus nomes: Atividades
2. Complete com a medida em graus de cada ângulo e escreva se é agudo, reto ou obtuso.
3. Observe os ângulos destacados e ligue:
4. Observe os triângulos Indique uma característica comum entre eles. a) Possuem um ângulo maior que 90° graus. b) Possuem...
5. Identifique o triângulo como escaleno, isósceles ou equilátero:
6. Dos triângulos abaixo, quais são os “possíveis” equiláteros? a) I e IV b) II e III a) II e IV b) I e III
7. Alex colou quatro figuras diferentes numa página de seus caderno de Matemática, como mostra o desenho abaixo: São triân...
8. Observe, atentamente, os triângulos abaixo: Conforme a medida dos seus lados, classifique os triângulos como equilátero...
9.Observe os relógios a seguir e responda às questões: a)Em qual relógio os ponteiros formam um ângulo reto? _____________...
  1. 1. Classificação dos triângulos Matemática
  2. 2. CLASSIFICAÇÃO DOS TRIÂNGULOS Os triângulos são polígonos que possuem três lados, assim também apresentam três ângulos internos, três ângulos externos e três vértices. No entanto, não são quaisquer três segmentos de reta que determinam um triângulo, ou seja, o tamanho dos lados tem influência em sua existência. Podemos classificar os triângulos de acordo com o tamanho de seus lados, podendo ser escalenos, isósceles ou equiláteros. E, em relação a seus ângulos internos, podem ser chamados de triângulos retângulos, acutângulos ou obtusângulos. Diferentes tipos de triângulos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI2Ci6-7DNY
  3. 3. Onde estão os triângulos?
  4. 4. No dia-a-dia, podemos encontrar triângulos em diversas situações, as principais são no trânsito (placas e sinalizações) e nas construções civis (escadas e rampas, prédios e torres, por exemplo). O uso de triângulos é indispensável para a construção de diversas estruturas.30
  5. 5. O que caracteriza um triângulo?
  6. 6. Quanto à medida dos lados, os triângulos podem ser classificados em:
  7. 7. Os elementos de um triângulo são figuras geométricas que formam a sua definição e as suas propriedades. Os elementos do triângulo são: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcYJxBlSB5I
  8. 8. Ângulos Ângulo é a abertura formada entre duas semirretas de mesma origem. Observe:
  9. 9. Como medir os ângulos? Para medir os ângulos, precisamos de um transferidor, um instrumento em círculo (360º) ou semicírculo (180º) que é dividido em graus, e seguir os seguintes passos: 1.Colocar o centro da base do transferidor sobre o vértice do ângulo. 2.Colocar o ponto que indica 0º do transferidor em um dos lados do ângulo. 3.O outro lado do ângulo apontará para a sua medida. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZIuNJS0ioA
  10. 10. Observe que um dos lados do ângulo aponta para a medida 0º e a outra para a medida 50º, portanto o ângulo é agudo e mede 50º. Ângulo agudo: possui medida menor que 90º.
  11. 11. Nesse caso, um dos lados do ângulo está voltado para 0º e outro para 90º, dessa forma, o ângulo mede 90º e é denominado reto. Ângulo reto: possui medida igual a 90º (noventa graus).
  12. 12. Um dos lados aponta para a medida 0º e o outro para a medida 120º, portanto, o ângulo é obtuso, medindo 120º. Ângulo obtuso: possui medida maior que 90º.
  13. 13. O ângulo raso também é conhecido com ângulo de meia volta. Já o ângulo raso é a quando a medida tem exatamente 180°.
  14. 14. Veja o ângulo formado pelo “bico” e asas dessa Asa – Delta (em vermelho)
  15. 15. Um ângulo formado pela vela deste Veleiro ( em vermelho)
  16. 16. Repare no ângulo formado pela montanha e o mar... ( em vermelho)
  17. 17. Outros exemplos, facilmente identificados pelas ruas da cidade ( em vermelho)
  18. 18. 1. Identifique nas imagens abaixo os tipos de ângulos e escreva seus nomes: Atividades
  19. 19. 2. Complete com a medida em graus de cada ângulo e escreva se é agudo, reto ou obtuso.
  20. 20. 3. Observe os ângulos destacados e ligue:
  21. 21. 4. Observe os triângulos Indique uma característica comum entre eles. a) Possuem um ângulo maior que 90° graus. b) Possuem um ângulo reto. c) Todos os ângulos são menores que 90° graus. d) Não apresentam características em comum.
  22. 22. 5. Identifique o triângulo como escaleno, isósceles ou equilátero:
  23. 23. 6. Dos triângulos abaixo, quais são os “possíveis” equiláteros? a) I e IV b) II e III a) II e IV b) I e III
  24. 24. 7. Alex colou quatro figuras diferentes numa página de seus caderno de Matemática, como mostra o desenho abaixo: São triângulos as figuras: a) I e II a) I e IV b) II e IV c) I e III
  25. 25. 8. Observe, atentamente, os triângulos abaixo: Conforme a medida dos seus lados, classifique os triângulos como equilátero, isósceles ou escaleno, preenchendo, corretamente, as lacunas abaixo.
  26. 26. 9.Observe os relógios a seguir e responda às questões: a)Em qual relógio os ponteiros formam um ângulo reto? ___________________________ b) Em qual relógio os ponteiros formam um ângulo agudo? _________________________ c) Em qual relógio os ponteiros formam um ângulo obtuso?_________________________

