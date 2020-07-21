Successfully reported this slideshow.
E. M. “Vovó Fiuta” História Cidadania
Você vive isolado do mundo e das pessoas, fazendo o que quer, na hora em que bem entende? Provavelmente não, certo? Mesmo ...
Já os deveres são as obrigações que devemos cumprir para vivermos em sociedade. São deveres nossos: respeitar pai e mãe, t...
Antigamente a palavra cidadão se referia as pessoas que viviam nas cidades, hoje, essa palavra se refere às pessoas que tê...
Os direitos humanos são os direitos que correspondem às necessidades essenciais da pessoa humana. Trata-se daquelas necess...
Um dia, uma porção de pessoas se reuniu. Elas vinham de diferentes países e escreveram um documento chamado Declaração Uni...
Esperar sua vez na fila, dizer com licença, obrigada, desculpe e por favor. Tudo isso é parte do conceito de cidadania, um...
Ações de Cidadania. • Levar em conta o impacto que uma ação causa à sociedade, o que vale para a hora de consumir um produ...
1. O que você entende por cidadania? 2. Explique o que é direito? Cite exemplos. 3. O que você entende por dever? Cite exe...
Historia cidadania
  1. 1. E. M. “Vovó Fiuta” História Cidadania
  2. 2. Você vive isolado do mundo e das pessoas, fazendo o que quer, na hora em que bem entende? Provavelmente não, certo? Mesmo sem perceber, você já sabe o que é cidadania: é o conjunto de direitos e deveres exercidos por uma pessoa que vive em sociedade. A cidadania é justamente essa relação de respeito com o lugar em que a gente vive e as pessoas que fazem parte dele. . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xF0JJ-fosys
  3. 3. Já os deveres são as obrigações que devemos cumprir para vivermos em sociedade. São deveres nossos: respeitar pai e mãe, tratar todos com boa educação, cuidar dos lugares em que vivemos, etc. Os deveres existem para organizar a vida em comunidade. Em casa, na escola, na rua – em qualquer lugar a gente vai encontrar regras, o que pode ser feito e o que não pode. Sem essas regras a convivência ficaria impossível. Os direitos são os benefícios que uma pessoa possui. Nós temos o direito à vida, direito à educação, direito de ser respeitado, etc. Os direitos existem para que cada um de nós tenha uma vida digna e decente
  4. 4. Antigamente a palavra cidadão se referia as pessoas que viviam nas cidades, hoje, essa palavra se refere às pessoas que têm seus direitos garantidos e cumpre seus deveres podendo morar na cidade ou no campo, ser criança, adolescente, adulto ou idoso, ou seja, todos os habitantes de um país são cidadãos. Um cidadão consciente é aquele que não se preocupa só com seus direitos, mas com os direitos das pessoas com quem convivem em sua casa, na sua vizinhança, no seu bairro, na sua cidade, etc. Ele luta para que todos tenham seus direitos respeitados. Para alcançar esses direitos, o cidadão consciente pode criar associações de moradores, ser voluntário em projetos sociais, ajudar como puder as pessoas com quem convive. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEJ0d68OIZw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6PWu3EH7Xw
  5. 5. Os direitos humanos são os direitos que correspondem às necessidades essenciais da pessoa humana. Trata-se daquelas necessidades que são iguais para todos os seres humanos e que devem ser atendidas para que a pessoa possa viver com dignidade. Assim, por exemplo, a vida é um direito humano fundamental, porque sem ela a pessoa não existe. Então a necessidade de preservação da vida é uma necessidade de todas as pessoas. Além do direito a vida, os seres humanos possuem outras necessidades, como alimentação, saúde, moradia, educação, entre outras.
  6. 6. Um dia, uma porção de pessoas se reuniu. Elas vinham de diferentes países e escreveram um documento chamado Declaração Universal dos Direitos Humanos, um resumo dos direitos que todos os seres humanos têm. São eles: • Todas as pessoas têm direito à propriedade e ninguém pode tirar aquilo que pertence à pessoa. • Todas as pessoas têm direito de votar e escolher seus governantes. • Todas as pessoas têm direito à escola gratuita e aos serviços de saúde. • Todas as pessoas têm direito ao trabalho e devem receber um salário. • Todas as pessoas, quando acusadas de alguma falta, têm direito de serem julgadas por um tribunal justo. • Todas as pessoas têm o direito de se movimentar dentro das fronteiras de seu país. • Todas as pessoas têm o direito de pensar como e o que quiserem. • Todas as pessoas têm o direito de se reunir e de se associar, mas ninguém deve ser obrigado a isso. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95pHjoKfeAA • Todas as pessoas nascem livres, são iguais e têm os mesmos direitos. • Todas as pessoas têm direito à vida, à liberdade e à segurança pessoal.
  7. 7. Esperar sua vez na fila, dizer com licença, obrigada, desculpe e por favor. Tudo isso é parte do conceito de cidadania, um conjunto de atitudes que nos permite viver melhor em sociedade e que precisamos praticar desde pequenos. Agindo por uma sociedade melhor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6PWu3EH7Xw O mundo em que vivemos é feito de muitas pessoas, com necessidades diferentes, não existem pessoas melhores ou piores todos fazemos parte da mesma sociedade e por isso devemos viver com respeito ao próximo. Ser uma pessoa educada, não tratar ninguém mal, respeitar as regras dos locais que frequentamos obedecer aos pais e aos professores nos torna cidadãos.
  8. 8. Ações de Cidadania. • Levar em conta o impacto que uma ação causa à sociedade, o que vale para a hora de consumir um produto, jogar lixo fora e votar… • Escolher produtos com menos impacto ambiental. Consumo responsável, sempre que possível reciclar. • Uso adequado, sem desperdício de água e energia. • Evitar desperdício de alimento. • Respeito ao outro. • Participação consciente e responsável do indivíduo na sociedade, zelando para que seus direitos não sejam violados. • Exercer a cidadania plena é ter direitos civis, políticos e sociais. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67jFkSgu3ZY
  9. 9. 1. O que você entende por cidadania? 2. Explique o que é direito? Cite exemplos. 3. O que você entende por dever? Cite exemplos. 4. O que é ser cidadão? Qual a diferença entre cidadão e cidadão consciente? 5. O que são atitudes cidadãs? Qual atitude de cidadania que você pratica? 6. Explique como você pode tornar o lugar onde você mora um lugar melhor de se viver? 7. Faça um desenho representando uma sociedade com cidadania. Após ler o texto, responda.

