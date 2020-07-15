HHS' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans

Alan Stinson of Redwood City, CA holds a HAZPOWER Certificate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He has also completed the JobTrain Construction Fundamentals Pre-Apprentice Training Program given in Redwood City, CA. A fitness enthusiast, Alan Stinson has lost 70 pounds over the last three years by regularly doing fitness exercises.



To have a fitness regimen that can effectively lead to weight loss, the US Department of Health and Human Services has developed the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans to have a balanced exercise plan. The plan consists of three weekly routines:



1. Aerobic exercise is effective in doing away with unwanted fats and burning calories. The guideline recommends a 2-hour-30-minute weekly dose of moderate aerobic exercise or a 1-hour-15-minute weekly routine of vigorous aerobic activity. Some of the aerobic exercises that the Guidelines recommend include walking, running, biking, and swimming.



2. Strength training is recommended for building muscles, protecting the bones, and improving the body’s lean-muscles-to-fat ratio. According to the guideline, all the major muscle groups should go through at least 2 sessions of strength training per week at intervals of 48 hours per session. In strength training, the use of equipment such as weights, resistance bands, and dumbbells is necessary.



3. Balance exercises are necessary since balance worsens with age. In older adults, balance exercises are important to reduce the risk of falls. The guideline recommends a 30-minute weekly dose of balance training and muscle strengthening exercises. Additionally, the guideline added at least 30 minutes of walking twice weekly.