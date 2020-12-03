Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Alan Jorge Condori Tarqui Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA LA CREATIVIDAD EN LA INVEST...
Alan Jorge Condori Tarqui Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA La creatividad intuitiva La...
Alan Jorge Condori Tarqui Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  https://noticias.universi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Alan jorge condori tarqui la creatividad en la investigacion de mercados (2)

11 views

Published on

La creatividad en la investugacion de mercados

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Alan jorge condori tarqui la creatividad en la investigacion de mercados (2)

  1. 1. Alan Jorge Condori Tarqui Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA LA CREATIVIDAD EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOS Pensamiento: “Nunca se alcanza la verdad total, ni nunca se está totalmente alejado de ella” Aristóteles 1. INTRODUCCIÓN. La creatividad o el pensamiento original, es un proceso mental que nace de la imaginación y engloba varios procesos mentales entrelazados. Estos procesos no han sido completamente descifrados por la fisiología. La creatividad es la capacidad de aportar soluciones originales a los diferentes retos, eventos y / o problemas que se plantean a partir de la generación de ideas, conceptos o, por ejemplo, asociaciones entre ideas y conceptos ya conocidos.2 2. DESARROLLO. La creatividad mimética La mímesis supone una imitación o remedo, es una de las maneras más primitivas de crear, y la base del proceso de aprendizaje. Muchas veces se ignora el hecho de que la creatividad puede suponer tomar una idea y aplicarla a otra disciplina. Steve Jobs creía fervientemente en la creatividad útil, es decir aquella donde te desplazas en torno a los límites para reformular ideas. La creatividad disociativa El término “disociativa” fue creado por el novelista Arthur Koestler para explicar la conexión efímera que se produce entre nuestros pensamientos racionales con los intuitivos, generando lo que llama momentos Eureka, generando un concepto innovador. Puedes intentar poner en práctica esta creatividad a través de un bombardeo de ideas para ver cuál retienes. Este tipo de creatividad se basa en la fluidez a partir de la diversidad de ideas, la flexibilidad que le demos a las ideas y la posibilidad de reubicarlas en otros ámbitos y el flujo de ideas que nacen cuando estás inspirado. La creatividad analógica Los más grandes innovadores han utilizado analogías para resolver problemas complicados. Las analogías nos permiten pasar información de un dominio a otro para lidiar con problemas desconocidos. Las analogías te permiten pensar fuera de los parámetros comunes y dar lugar a nuevas ideas. Puedes tomar lo conocido e intentar crear una analogía hacia lo desconocido, un proceso que en el mundo del arte se conoce como “des familiarización”. La creatividad narrativa Las historias suelen seguir un orden coherente, en general basado en la cronología. Suponen una mezcla compleja de personajes, acciones, tramas y gramática. La manera en la que cuentas la historia también incide en su atractivo. Además, es sencillo reconstruirlas y crear algo nuevo, por lo que puede ser sumamente útil para pensar de maneras diferentes.
  2. 2. Alan Jorge Condori Tarqui Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA La creatividad intuitiva La intuición no es algo que podamos amoldar con tanta facilidad, sino que debes lograr vaciar tu mente. Existen numerosas formas de lograrlo (meditación, yoga, cánticos…), pero supone crear un estado de consciencia tal para que las ideas empiecen a fluir con naturalidad.3 Características de la creatividad La creatividad se caracteriza por algunos o varios de los siguientes elementos: Espontaneidad. La aparición de la creatividad suele ser espontánea, es decir, no planificada, y conduce a lo que muchos denominan “inspiración”, o sea, un estado de la conciencia particularmente inclinado hacia la creación. Libertad. El pensamiento creativo no suele jugar por las reglas, más bien las contradice y se ubica en perspectivas novedosas, diferentes, libres. Sensibilidad. Más que con la inteligencia o el conocimiento, la creatividad tiene que ver con la capacidad de asumir nuevas perspectivas, lo cual a menudo está vinculado con la sensibilidad y la capacidad de juego (pensamiento lúdico). Excitabilidad. La creatividad es estimularle mediante el consumo de objetos culturales complejos y novedosos: arte, literatura, juegos, actividades que permitan la exploración más libre de la subjetividad y el pensamiento original.4 Muchos de nosotros nos hemos envuelto entre polvos de creatividad alguna vez. Hemos creado, ideado, imaginado un sinfín de posibilidades y de mundos. Hemos relacionado conceptos e incluso hemos formado una nueva realidad. Creatividad: ¿cómo y por qué? La creatividad se define como el proceso de dar a luz algo nuevo y útil a la vez. Para establecer la relación entre ese entorno nuevo y la realidad, nos servimos de nuestra imaginación. Es frecuente que la gente conciba la creatividad como un atributo o cualidad con la que, prácticamente, se nace. La “creatividad del artista” es la más reconocida como genuina, pero ¿qué tiene un artista para desarrollar esa faceta creativa? 3. CONCLUSIONES. La creatividad es fundamental en el progreso y bienestar social. La capacidad que tenemos de cambiar las cosas y las personas a través de la creación es clave para encontrar soluciones a los retos que se nos presentan cada día, para mejorar nuestra vida, nuestro entorno y, por consiguiente, nuestra sociedad. 4. REFERENCIAS.  https://www.significados.com/creatividad/  https://www.fundaciocreativacio.org/es/blog/el-blog-creativador/para- que-sirve-educar-la-creatividad/
  3. 3. Alan Jorge Condori Tarqui Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  https://noticias.universia.es/tiempo- libre/noticia/2013/10/14/1055661/conoce-5-tipos- creatividad.html?amp=true  https://concepto.de/creatividad-2/  https://psicologiaymente.com/inteligencia/creatividad-todos-genios 5. VIDEOS.  https://youtu.be/MA-3xmDCmo0 Comentario. Podemos decir que la creatividad es fundamental en el progreso y bienestar social. La capacidad que tenemos de cambiar las cosas y las personas a través de la creación.  https://youtu.be/O3wOPluN2WI Comentario. Asimismo, la creatividad o el pensamiento original es un proceso mental que surge de la imaginación. Así pues, La creatividad sirve para reforzar la autoestima, la autonomía y la seguridad.

×